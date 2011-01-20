« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 22463 times)

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,719
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #600 on: Today at 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 09:37:22 am
would be nice if this plane was mostly women and children....

why...that is such a safe judgemental view...you don't know anyones circumstances there other than everyone was probably fucking terrified....clearly those chaps lack a decent British stiff upper lip...do they not know the story of the Titanic!!

I'm judging no one cos who the fuck knows what you do in a situation like that...
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:10:08 am
The complacency of Biden's speech yesterday beggars belief.
I am still seething about it - to the point of being dumbstruck. Biden - on behalf of himself and the US as a whole - washed his hands of it. Millions of Afghans have become dependent upon the US and NATO allies's presence. And tens (or hundreds?) of thousands to the point where they cooperated with or even assisted the US/UK. Now they are left to suffer the consequences.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm
I was fucking appalled by Biden's speech. The report from Richard Engal and especially the interview with Matt Zeller (on MSNBC) say it all. I'll try to post videos tomorrow. This is a truly shameful episode in American history.
Further to the above, I highly recommend these two segments from Nicole Wallace's show last night:

Richard Engel (37:41); and Matt Zeller (50:55)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/CKKFL7RRsvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/CKKFL7RRsvI</a>
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #602 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
A completely non scientific impression from Reddit is that this has gone down very well in the US. Maybe that will change over the coming days when the reality of what Biden said sinks in and the initial happiness at finally being out of Afghanistan wears off.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,959
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #603 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:45:53 pm
I am still seething about it - to the point of being dumbstruck. Biden - on behalf of himself and the US as a whole - washed his hands of it. Millions of Afghans have become dependent upon the US and NATO allies's presence. And tens (or hundreds?) of thousands to the point where they cooperated with or even assisted the US/UK. Now they are left to suffer the consequences.Further to the above, I highly recommend these two segments from Nicole Wallace's show last night:

Richard Engel (37:41); and Matt Zeller (50:55)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/CKKFL7RRsvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/CKKFL7RRsvI</a>

Put yourself for a moment in the shoes of one of those individuals who has helped the Americans and staked everything on Afghanistan becoming a functioning democracy. Then listen to Biden's squalid little speech.

It was a TRUMP speech he gave yesterday, even taunting the Afghans for being cowards.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,959
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #604 on: Today at 01:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:54:27 pm
A completely non scientific impression from Reddit is that this has gone down very well in the US.

You're undoubtedly right Elmo. 'Little America' is as popular in the States as 'Little England' is over here. Both right and left are instinctively against foreign entanglements. The right because they tend towards racism. The left because all their hate is concentrated on their own ruling class. The net result is the same. To hell with all foreigners.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #605 on: Today at 01:06:00 pm »
Why is the left sitting back being all like 'war is bad' and 'we shouldn't send troops there'. Completely ignoring the fact that the f****** Taliban have just taken over a whole country and are doing as they please. Giving it large about helping refugees while ignoring people getting murdered, raped and having their rights taken away by these terrorist muppets.

That's all fine, and if some should be lucky enough to escape we'll try to look after them. Madness.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,000
  • SPQR
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #606 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:54:27 pm
A completely non scientific impression from Reddit is that this has gone down very well in the US. Maybe that will change over the coming days when the reality of what Biden said sinks in and the initial happiness at finally being out of Afghanistan wears off.

It's not going to wear off. Both left and right want out. Nobody wants to be spending $1 billion a day on something that clearly hasn't and isn't going to work.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #607 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:54:27 pm
A completely non scientific impression from Reddit is that this has gone down very well in the US. Maybe that will change over the coming days when the reality of what Biden said sinks in and the initial happiness at finally being out of Afghanistan wears off.
Only time will tell how the Americans and the world feel about what is happening right now. one terror attack linked to Afghanistan will bring back 9/11 and the reasons for going into Afghanistan in the first place. will the Taliban keep the terrorists under control, will they stop them from attacking western targets now they know the west does have the stomach to take devastating military action. we shall see. imo. no terror attacks over the next 20yrs will justify the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan. we have to remember how things were back in the late 90s-early 2000s. all these fanatics were being organised and trained to attack the west.
This was always a no win decision for Biden, the decision to withdraw looks the correct decision for now, it's the speed of the capitulation that has to be questioned, am sure Biden would have planned this differently if he had been briefed better on the reaction of Afghan leaders.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #608 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:54:27 pm
A completely non scientific impression from Reddit is that this has gone down very well in the US. Maybe that will change over the coming days when the reality of what Biden said sinks in and the initial happiness at finally being out of Afghanistan wears off.

People were spun a lot of false facts from trump and Biden about the withdrawal which is why 70% of Americans were in favour of it, over the weekend some of the polls show that only 50% of Americans are now in favour of withdrawal with the shit show that theyre now seeing in Afghan.

It was only last month Biden told the nation that the taliban wouldnt take over, yet he was repeatedly warned by people in the pentagon and senior military personnel that the country would be under taliban rule within a very short time.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #609 on: Today at 01:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:09:48 pm
It's not going to wear off. Both left and right want out. Nobody wants to be spending $1 billion a day on something that clearly hasn't and isn't going to work.
Total expenditure in 2018 was 45Bn. I have no idea from where you got your '$1 billion a day' figure.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:18 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #610 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:09:48 pm
It's not going to wear off. Both left and right want out. Nobody wants to be spending $1 billion a day on something that clearly hasn't and isn't going to work.

So... just leave them to it then yeah?

I like how things such as the Palestine-Israel conflict is a huge deal for the left but anywhere else they couldn't give a flying ****. Pick and choose what they care about while preaching peace and love. What solutions have been suggested or proposed other than doing absolutely nothing and attempting to help refugees?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:45 pm by ... »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,959
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #611 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:18:12 pm
So... just leave them to it then yeah?

I like how things such as the Palestine-Israel conflict is a huge deal for the left but anywhere else they couldn't give a flying ****. Pick and choose what they care about while preaching peace and love. What solutions have been suggested or proposed other than doing absolutely nothing and attempting to help refugees?

There's a mind-set on the Left which thinks the world is permanently at peace until the West intervenes. Then there is war.  It's why Stop the War is claiming a victory today. The war is over in Afghanistan because the Americans have left!  That mind-set is a product of deep ignorance obviously, some low-level racism probably, and that classic self-hatred that disfigures so much of left-wing thinking in the West.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,000
  • SPQR
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #612 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:17:37 pm
Total expenditure in 2018 was 45Bn. I have no idea from where you got your '$1 billion a day' figure.

Another poster quoted that figure but it's obviously wrong. I haven't verified it. So $45bn is fine then, yeah? Especially when America's roads, bridges and schools are crumbling? Let's just throw more money at the problem because it's clearly worked.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,959
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #613 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:31:07 pm
Another poster quoted that figure but it's obviously wrong. I haven't verified it. So $45bn is fine then, yeah? Especially when America's roads, bridges and schools are crumbling? Let's just throw more money at the problem because it's clearly worked.

I love the way you glide over your miscalculation. Your $365 billion dollars is scaled down to the $45 billion dollars and you don't even blink an eye! Superb performance!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Valore

  • Why Don't You Come On Over
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
  • Help Rafa, help us. Help Rafa... Help Us...
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #614 on: Today at 01:41:23 pm »
The other aspect that will be important to watch is how successful regimes like China and Russia are at negotiating the situation there now.

Early indications seem to be that they're being welcomed much more warmly by the Taliban, but with the numerous complicating factors in the way, it's not going to be smooth sailing.

With Russia they're definitely wary and watching as to whether that style of fundamentalism starts spreading to all their Central Asian allies under their sphere of influence.

While with China, you'll get to watch whether they're pragmatic about it, and twist themselves in knots to pretend the Uighur problem doesn't exist ala Khan in Pakistan because China's got them economically by the balls, or they're more confrontational and reject their overtures.
Logged
Quote
They beat better teams on the way, won in circumstances when other teams would have surrendered, were given the last rites and pronounced dead at the scene, before grabbing the attendant by the throat on the slab in the morgue, making everyone jump.

- Martin Samuel, after we beat Arsenal 4-2 in the second leg of the CL QF 2007-200

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #615 on: Today at 01:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:31:07 pm
Another poster quoted that figure but it's obviously wrong. I haven't verified it. So $45bn is fine then, yeah? Especially when America's roads, bridges and schools are crumbling? Let's just throw more money at the problem because it's clearly worked.
Well. I did just reduce the costs for you by about 87%! I thought you would be pleased.

Your reaction demonstrates that you have little idea of what 45bn or 365Bn means to the US economy (that's OK, neither do I). And, of course, the dollar cost is only one side of the ledger. But, really, your reaction does demonstrate that it is not the dollar cost which concerns you (otherwise, you surely would have been relieved to learn of the 45Bn* figure). So, let's not just bandy around large numbers (especially incorrect large large numbers) without the context to make sense of them.

* That was for 2018; I suspect is it lower for 2020, but I could not locate the figures for that.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,856
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #616 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
For context, the Senate infrastructure deal comes to around $110bn per year and Bidens initial plan would have been about $250bn per year.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:57 pm by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #617 on: Today at 01:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 01:41:23 pm
The other aspect that will be important to watch is how successful regimes like China and Russia are at negotiating the situation there now.

Early indications seem to be that they're being welcomed much more warmly by the Taliban, but with the numerous complicating factors in the way, it's not going to be smooth sailing.

With Russia they're definitely wary and watching as to whether that style of fundamentalism starts spreading to all their Central Asian allies under their sphere of influence.

While with China, you'll get to watch whether they're pragmatic about it, and twist themselves in knots to pretend the Uighur problem doesn't exist ala Khan in Pakistan because China's got them economically by the balls, or they're more confrontational and reject their overtures.

Aren't the Taliban Islam in One Country, rather than Internationalist Islam? Why would they care what happens to the Uighurs?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #618 on: Today at 01:54:16 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:15:13 pm
People were spun a lot of false facts from trump and Biden about the withdrawal which is why 70% of Americans were in favour of it, over the weekend some of the polls show that only 50% of Americans are now in favour of withdrawal with the shit show that theyre now seeing in Afghan.

It was only last month Biden told the nation that the taliban wouldnt take over, yet he was repeatedly warned by people in the pentagon and senior military personnel that the country would be under taliban rule within a very short time.
Short time, days. weeks. months ?
Was the forecast 6 months. would the evacuation had gone smother if that information had been correct. if info comes out that proves Biden knew the country would fall so quickly then I will condemn Biden like everyone else but I am finding it hard to accept he knew this chaos was going to happen.
I expect the Polls to dip drastically, it's not what the people themselves think, it's about what Fox News etc tell them to think, oppose and criticize anything the democrats do. difference now is CNN etc are criticising Biden as well so it's a double whammy.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #619 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:54:16 pm
Short time, days. weeks. months ?
Was the forecast 6 months. would the evacuation had gone smother if that information had been correct. if info comes out that proves Biden knew the country would fall so quickly then I will condemn Biden like everyone else but I am finding it hard to accept he knew this chaos was going to happen.
I expect the Polls to dip drastically, it's not what the people themselves think, it's about what Fox News etc tell them to think, oppose and criticize anything the democrats do. difference now is CNN etc are criticising Biden as well so it's a double whammy.
It was that fucking address from Biden last night. Mistakes, fog of war and all that, are understandable to me (and, I expect, most here). But Biden made clear irrespective of what went wrong (and why), the Afghans are undeserving of protection against the Taliban, and brown allies are unimportant.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The Market.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #620 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:01:30 pm
It was that fucking address from Biden last night. Mistakes, fog of war and all that, are understandable to me (and, I expect, most here). But Biden made clear irrespective of what went wrong (and why), the Afghans are undeserving of protection against the Taliban, and brown allies are unimportant.
He said this time and time again in the lead up to the withdrawal though.
The US etc rid them of Taliban regime. they gave them arms. training, money. everything they could give them they got but they couldn't give them the will to fight. imo the rapid total collapse proves the US was right to withdraw. would we want our sons and daughter fighting to protect a country while the people of that country refuse to fight themselves.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #621 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:54:16 pm
Short time, days. weeks. months ?
Was the forecast 6 months. would the evacuation had gone smother if that information had been correct. if info comes out that proves Biden knew the country would fall so quickly then I will condemn Biden like everyone else but I am finding it hard to accept he knew this chaos was going to happen.
I expect the Polls to dip drastically, it's not what the people themselves think, it's about what Fox News etc tell them to think, oppose and criticize anything the democrats do. difference now is CNN etc are criticising Biden as well so it's a double whammy.

I couldn't tell you the exact time line as none of us have access to that exact information, but he was told by several intelligence agencies that the Taliban would rapidly take over Afghanistan.  How is that not the correct information that tells you the country would fall over?

In March one last push was made to talk Biden out of the withdrawal, comparisons were made to how the Iraqi military crumbled in 2014 in the face of the Islamic State and how Obama was forced to send back troops.  He was told that local Afghan forces could not keep control, yet he stood there last month and when he was asked is it inventible that the Taliban would take over and he said No.

Biden appears to have had the correct information for the withdrawal process and the risks that this involved and he had plenty of time to plan an effective withdrawal.  I don't see how anyone can say he didn't?  Also would the most powerful nation in the world not have contingencies in place in case something went wrong?  Why would he not have more troops there on standby after what happened with the Iraqi withdrawal. It was a pure shit show for all to see and I don't see how anyone can defend him over this?
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #622 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:23:04 pm
He said this time and time again in the lead up to the withdrawal though.
The US etc rid them of Taliban regime. they gave them arms. training, money. everything they could give them they got but they couldn't give them the will to fight. imo the rapid total collapse proves the US was right to withdraw. would we want our sons and daughter fighting to protect a country while the people of that country refuse to fight themselves.

Nobody should believe Biden (or, any American) on Afghanis motivations. Its like a thief saying oh, the homeowner didnt take enough measures, so I am entitled to steal.

Biden should have stuck to the cost of war from an American perspective, used hard numbers about the economics and the cost of American lives. but of course, he couldnt do that because the comparison to the Afghani lives would be that much worse. He tried to save face and so he kicked Afghanis in their teeth on his way out.

I would absolutely love an in-depth look at what the Americans did in Afghanistan. Not just beginning 20 years ago, but going back to when they were producing textbooks for school children to encourage what effectively became the precursor of the Taliban because they were terrified of the Russians. To the rapes and abuses committed by their soldiers within the last 20 years.  To exactly how these billions of dollars were actually used. To an honest look at drone warfare and whether it has any other benefit than saving the skins of American soldiers. To be honest at how despite Trump increasing the use of drones even more so than Obama, Americans were losing territory to the Taliban.

The true thing that escaped Bidens lips is that America is not in the role of nation-building. That actually was accurate.

He could have also have ended by focusing on visas and offers of refuge to those who are seeking to get away. But instead he chose to call an entire people cowards, and he will likely be dithering well into the future about the actual numbers of Afghani refugees that the Americans take in.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
It's perfectly fine to believe that "we" shouldn't have withdrawn. I think they should have stayed, but then I am a hardcore liberal interventionist.

Not fine to pretend it was an easy decision though. Or that there was any endpoint other than this or a permanent presence that would likely have required a much larger tropp presence if Biden was to ignore and overturn the Trump "deal".

Tactically this has been a mess and Biden's tone was terrible. But you also need to realise that there no longer is much support for such an expensive and open ended commitment, from either the American public or either party. Or anyone else for that matter.

It's a mess. But as always, anyone selling easy solutions is a fraud.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:47:55 pm
The true thing that escaped Bidens lips is that America is not in the role of nation-building. That actually was accurate.

When Biden said in his "speech" yesterday that the mission in Afghan was never supposed to have been nation building, that contradicts what he has said previously.  When Biden was a US senator in the early days of the afghan war he outlined the long-term purpose of the American military intervention saying "Our hope is that we will see a relatively stable government in Afghanistan, one that provides the foundation for future reconstruction of that country".  Then again in 2003 he said  "the alternative to nation building is chaos, a chaos that churns out bloodthirsty warlords, drug traffickers and terrorists"
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #625 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:53:30 pm
It's perfectly fine to believe that "we" shouldn't have withdrawn. I think they should have stayed, but then I am a hardcore liberal interventionist.

Not fine to pretend it was an easy decision though. Or that there was any endpoint other than this or a permanent presence that would likely have required a much larger tropp presence if Biden was to ignore and overturn the Trump "deal".

Tactically this has been a mess and Biden's tone was terrible. But you also need to realise that there no longer is much support for such an expensive and open ended commitment, from either the American public or either party. Or anyone else for that matter.

It's a mess. But as always, anyone selling easy solutions is a fraud.

When I asked for examples of successful nation building using liberal methods, I was given quite a list. All of which had one thing in common: they were done by the locals. The only successful examples of successful nation building imposed by outsiders were Germany and Japan. Which rather illustrates my point that, to do so, you need to obliterate the previous culture so you have no competition. Otherwise you need the locals to step up and do it themselves. If neither happens, there is no track record of success. All that happens is an endless stream of money going to those in position to embezzle it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:21:58 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:56:46 pm
When Biden said in his "speech" yesterday that the mission in Afghan was never supposed to have been nation building, that contradicts what he has said previously.  When Biden was a US senator in the early days of the afghan war he outlined the long-term purpose of the American military intervention saying "Our hope is that we will see a relatively stable government in Afghanistan, one that provides the foundation for future reconstruction of that country".  Then again in 2003 he said  "the alternative to nation building is chaos, a chaos that churns out bloodthirsty warlords, drug traffickers and terrorists"

Yes, and then after 18 years of getting nowehere despite the staggering cost in both monetary and human terms, with a pre-agreed withdrawal signed by Trump that had to be actioned, he decided to end what has been a complete shambles from start to finish.

Short of inventing a time machine and stopping the inital enagagement, this was the best option available.

There would NEVER have been a 'good time' to do this.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,491
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #627 on: Today at 03:29:36 pm »
Wouldn't the US gave stood a better chance of some sort of 'victory' if GWB had possessed a better attention span than a goldfish and concentrated resources on Afghanistan rather than being distracted by Iraq?
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #628 on: Today at 03:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 01:41:23 pm
The other aspect that will be important to watch is how successful regimes like China and Russia are at negotiating the situation there now.

Early indications seem to be that they're being welcomed much more warmly by the Taliban, but with the numerous complicating factors in the way, it's not going to be smooth sailing.

With Russia they're definitely wary and watching as to whether that style of fundamentalism starts spreading to all their Central Asian allies under their sphere of influence.

While with China, you'll get to watch whether they're pragmatic about it, and twist themselves in knots to pretend the Uighur problem doesn't exist ala Khan in Pakistan because China's got them economically by the balls, or they're more confrontational and reject their overtures.

Iran, also. The Taliban is a not an ally to Iran when they dont have a common enemy to fight. The US has basically told China, Russia, and Iran that Afghanistan and the mass exodus of refugees is their mess to manage now. Although, to be fair, the Taliban hasnt really created a mess yet. It remains to be seen if they adopt any liberalism to avoid a humanitarian crisis, but they have rather aptly avoided a civil war.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:23 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 914
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #629 on: Today at 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:10:08 am
snip
 Berlin women were systematically raped by Red Army infantrymen in 1945 partly because their officers encouraged them, but also because even a ruined Berlin looked glamorous compared to the shit-holes they came from. It will now happen in Kabul.

The complacency of Biden's speech yesterday beggars belief. 
I am sorry but are you seriously saying that rapes took place in war torn Berlin at the end of WWII because Soviet soldiers found the city "glamorous"? Not because of the unspeakable atrocities the Nazis had unleashed on Russia and the following hate/revenge/orders and the fact that many of these soldiers themselves were probably traumatised beyond their own limits?
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #630 on: Today at 03:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:21:58 pm
Yes, and then after 18 years of getting nowehere despite the staggering cost in both monetary and human terms, with a pre-agreed withdrawal signed by Trump that had to be actioned, he decided to end what has been a complete shambles from start to finish.

Short of inventing a time machine and stopping the inital enagagement, this was the best option available.

There would NEVER have been a 'good time' to do this.

Yes but Biden specifically said yesterday that the mission had NEVER been about nation building, it clearly had from what he had previously said.  His speech was flawed yesterday and there's a reason why he didn't hang around for questions at the end.

I think people understand that there would never be a good time to do this and people can argue all they want whether or not withdrawal was the right or wrong thing to do, but we can't hide from the fact that Biden's planning and action of the withdrawal has been a proper shit show.  People seem to be defending him to the hilt, yet if Trump had still been in power and the exact same things had happened over the last few days, then I don't think anyone one here would be defending him for what is currently happening.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #631 on: Today at 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:29:36 pm
Wouldn't the US gave stood a better chance of some sort of 'victory' if GWB had possessed a better attention span than a goldfish and concentrated resources on Afghanistan rather than being distracted by Iraq?

Probably not. The Americans never understood the political geography of Afghanistan. They never understood the structure of Afghan society well enough to win, even to the last days. Heres an interesting perspective about it: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/08/16/afghanistan-history-taliban-collapse-504977
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #632 on: Today at 03:40:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:29:36 pm
Wouldn't the US gave stood a better chance of some sort of 'victory' if GWB had possessed a better attention span than a goldfish and concentrated resources on Afghanistan rather than being distracted by Iraq?

The only chance of victory is to define victory in such a manner that it was possible. Which it certainly was, in the initial limited context. Once it expanded to nation building, there was little chance of success. If the local military, plentifully resourced, can't manage the basic requirements of getting supplies to its soldiers, there is little evidence that anything more complex would have been successful. Alexander in his campaigns in the same region was more successful in supplying his troops than the Afghans were 2300 years later. There was simply no will among the locals to make it a success in western terms.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 