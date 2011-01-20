« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 20889 times)

Offline Wilmo

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:14:38 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
"I support the withdrawal but just not how we withdrew" is the new elite signifier I think.

Also just watch this, pretty amazing to actually hear it as it's true (hyperbole aside):

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1427367860507226115?s=20

Wtf is an 'elite signifier'?
Offline cdav

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:16:48 am »
At what point, after running a clearly disastrous campaign for two decades that cost untold money do the US generals who are in charge of the withdrawal get any blame? It really wouldn't surprise me if this withdrawal was hindered in a hope of bouncing the administration into a reversal of position so they could continue to receive huge levels of funding

There was no good answers to this- a choice of what we now have or a forever war because if this is the best Afghan army after 20 years of funding, I don't think another few months/ years was going to make a difference.

I feel so sorry for the Afghan people again
Offline oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:21:22 am »
Biden will take the blame but the speed of the capitulation of the Afghan cities was the biggest shock. afaik, absolutely no resistance. I do wonder if Biden received duff intelligence reports in the lead up to the withdrawal. Biden would have at least  took all steps possible to get US citizens out of the country before the s,, hit the fan, the fact he didn't makes it obvious this all came as a total shock. intelligence cock up maybe. there has to be a inquiry.
 
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:25:22 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:16:48 am
At what point, after running a clearly disastrous campaign for two decades that cost untold money do the US generals who are in charge of the withdrawal get any blame? It really wouldn't surprise me if this withdrawal was hindered in a hope of bouncing the administration into a reversal of position so they could continue to receive huge levels of funding

There was no good answers to this- a choice of what we now have or a forever war because if this is the best Afghan army after 20 years of funding, I don't think another few months/ years was going to make a difference.

I feel so sorry for the Afghan people again

Reports suggest there will be plenty of blame for the military high command as an institution, as generals have systematically distorted unfavourable reports from lower down in order to advance their career prospects. It's not just those in charge of this withdrawal, but everyone in every theatre at all stages, barring perhaps those in charge of the initial operation (as nation building wasn't a goal at the time). There may be counter-arguments aimed at the civilian government as well for setting the military impossible goals. I'm not even sure if the current withdrawal reflects that badly on the military, given the systematic failure over the years.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 12:14:38 am
Wtf is an 'elite signifier'?

Basically some bullshit opinion that they hold to differentiate themselves from the plebs.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:29:52 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:21:22 am
Biden will take the blame but the speed of the capitulation of the Afghan cities was the biggest shock. afaik, absolutely no resistance. I do wonder if Biden received duff intelligence reports in the lead up to the withdrawal. Biden would have at least  took all steps possible to get US citizens out of the country before the s,, hit the fan, the fact he didn't makes it obvious this all came as a total shock. intelligence cock up maybe. there has to be a inquiry.
 

Definite intelligence cock up from what I'm hearing. And not from the lower levels. Biden's equivocations are about the most truth we've been hearing about the situation in 20 years. Multiple levels of intelligence interpreters designing their reports to please their higher ups and not harm their career prospects, resulting in overly rosy readings of the situation.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
The ineptitude of the Americans & others in thinking they had roughly 90 days before Kabul would fall when it only took 90 hours cannot be overlooked. One of the reasons for the mayhem at the airport was they (US, UK, Australia, etc) believed they had heaps of time to process people who needed to get out, now there is just utter panic for people who believe theyre going to be left behind.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:40:50 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:29:52 am
Definite intelligence cock up from what I'm hearing. And not from the lower levels. Biden's equivocations are about the most truth we've been hearing about the situation in 20 years. Multiple levels of intelligence interpreters designing their reports to please their higher ups and not harm their career prospects, resulting in overly rosy readings of the situation.
Yeah, sounds like it to me as well. US Intelligence flaws have been awful. you would have thought they would have learned from 9/11 but seems not.
Am not clued up on the Afghan leaders statements pre-withdrawal but I can't get my head around why the Afghans leaders repeatedly called for occupying forces to leave and then they all lie down without any resistance as soon as the predictable ISIS attacks started, maybe that's another question that needs answering as well.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:57:24 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:40:50 am
Yeah, sounds like it to me as well. US Intelligence flaws have been awful. you would have thought they would have learned from 9/11 but seems not.
Am not clued up on the Afghan leaders statements pre-withdrawal but I can't get my head around why the Afghans leaders repeatedly called for occupying forces to leave and then they all lie down without any resistance as soon as the predictable ISIS attacks started, maybe that's another question that needs answering as well.

My guess is they can see the writing on the wall, and they're well placed to do well enough in a Taliban-run Afghanistan. The Taliban (not ISIS) seem willing enough to tolerate local warlords within their overall framework. Bad luck for those lower down the food chain, but said warlords have embezzled enough to set themselves up in minor chiefdoms.

Edit: I suspect the intelligence cock ups have been enabled by the lack of existential threat to the military. Since Afghanistan is practically just a peacetime exercise rather than a hot frontline, accurate intelligence isn't regarded as critical, and so reports are massaged to avoid harming their author's career. There's an interesting Q&A with tank historian The Chieftain where he discusses a German WWII manual on how to effectively ram with tanks, and his conclusion is that the manual was written to please higher ups with the author's obvious aggression and initiative, thus securing promotion and better postings for the author.
Offline wemmick

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #569 on: Today at 01:24:12 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm
Certainly not what's transpired these last three or so days.

This will be a massive stain on the legacy of the Biden Presidency.

I doubt it. Hardly anyone mentions Gerald Ford over the fall of Saigon. We have short memories. The political establishment in Washington will beat up Biden for a few news cycles. Then they will move on and so will the news networks, except Fox, OAN, etc. who will grind that ax until it dulls.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #570 on: Today at 01:32:50 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:57:24 am
My guess is they can see the writing on the wall, and they're well placed to do well enough in a Taliban-run Afghanistan. The Taliban (not ISIS) seem willing enough to tolerate local warlords within their overall framework. Bad luck for those lower down the food chain, but said warlords have embezzled enough to set themselves up in minor chiefdoms.

Edit: I suspect the intelligence cock ups have been enabled by the lack of existential threat to the military. Since Afghanistan is practically just a peacetime exercise rather than a hot frontline, accurate intelligence isn't regarded as critical, and so reports are massaged to avoid harming their author's career. There's an interesting Q&A with tank historian The Chieftain where he discusses a German WWII manual on how to effectively ram with tanks, and his conclusion is that the manual was written to please higher ups with the author's obvious aggression and initiative, thus securing promotion and better postings for the author.
Yeah sorry meant Taliban. I don't know what the Afghan leaders were thinking, ive read the report on one leader leaving with a load of cash but it still doesn't answer why they called for the US etc to leave as they must have had that cash stashed away for a while now.
 I don't think the US are shocked by the Taliban take over as Biden had told the Afghans your future is in your hands now, we've done all we can, we can give you the weapons but we can't give you the will to fight and that's what's caused the problem.
US Intelligence knew US forces were withdrawing and withdrawals from hostile countries can turn into a nightmare so if they still had their peace time heads on then they are worse than I thought but you could be right.
I haven't really formed a opinion on how the intelligence got this so badly wrong but it stinks.
Online Valore

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #571 on: Today at 02:56:39 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm
I'm talking about this pull-out process, not the entirety of the war. Biden and top officials have known for months that there was a huge backlog of people who needed to be evacuated safely and were in danger of being left behind. That blame is squarely on Biden.

This seems to make sense on first read, but after a pause for thought, makes no sense.

You only pull people out if you expect the entire thing to fall down like a house of cards.

It's basically a no win situation. If you did that, people would say you caused the fall of the entire thing because you kneecapped morale by basically saying you expected the army to collapse so you were evacuating people in that expectation.

Quite the hindsight exercise here I feel.
Online lamad

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #572 on: Today at 03:24:50 am »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
Are there any other countries troops .been helping out ? Ie French german Italian Spanish Greek .ect ?
Germany sent two military planes and soldiers, though apparently they could not land as planned on Monday. According to tv news one circled over Kabul/the outskirts for a long time and then managed to land in the evening. Haven't heard anything about it since. There was an Afghan translator on tv who, in perfect German, said he was super afraid because people already had come knocking and he is basically in hiding now. He also said he was super disappointed, because "I was told by soldiers they would get me a visa" and apparently this did not happen and now it seems to late. He said he wished they would have told him in time that he would not be able to make it to Germany, because then at least he could have tried to get out of the country a week or two ago via some of the semi open routes to a neighbouring country and he would have stood a chance at least. Breaks your heart.

The German foreign secretary said on tv that they never expected the Taliban to take over the whole country including Kabul in basically a few days. And yes, NATO and everyone is hugely dependent on US military and intelligence and these either messed up big time or politicians did not listen to warnings, or possibly a combination of both. But it seems the same mistakes were made in other countries/US allied/NATO forces. Not that that absolves anybody of the abysmal handling, but many turned a blind eye it seems.
Online lamad

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #573 on: Today at 03:37:31 am »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 02:56:39 am
This seems to make sense on first read, but after a pause for thought, makes no sense.

You only pull people out if you expect the entire thing to fall down like a house of cards.

It's basically a no win situation. If you did that, people would say you caused the fall of the entire thing because you kneecapped morale by basically saying you expected the army to collapse so you were evacuating people in that expectation.

Quite the hindsight exercise here I feel.
One of the reasons given in Germany for not more visas being granted in the last few years is that the Afghan government opposed it and basically said if asylum was given to those working with a foreign army it would undermine what had been built and would send the signal that there was no faith in a successful Afghan state. Which from an Afghan point of view I can sort of see where they're coming from, but on the other hand Germany could have fucking had some ideas and constructed arguments for getting people out sooner, it's not like leaving them there did in some way make the Afghan state actually more stable. Pretty sure people on the ground (embassy, military) would agree that more of those who helped should have been helped if they wished to leave.
Online Valore

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:47:39 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:37:31 am
One of the reasons given in Germany for not more visas being granted in the last few years is that the Afghan government opposed it and basically said if asylum was given to those working with a foreign army it would undermine what had been built and would send the signal that there was no faith in a successful Afghan state. Which from an Afghan point of view I can sort of see where they're coming from, but on the other hand Germany could have fucking had some ideas and constructed arguments for getting people out sooner, it's not like leaving them there did in some way make the Afghan state actually more stable. Pretty sure people on the ground (embassy, military) would agree that more of those who helped should have been helped if they wished to leave.

Thing is though, 'those who wanted to leave' is also an entirely amorphous concept. I'm pretty sure a lot of those people crowded desperately at airports and checkpoints had that decision made for them when they realised the government didn't stand a chance against the Taliban.

Same with people working at the embassies and the like, and their local support crew, I'm pretty sure if the entire thing hadn't gone up with flames, the armies would have left, but the embassies would probably have stayed put. You can't say on one hand you have complete faith things are going to be fine, yet be yoinking out all your non-military assets as well.
Online lamad

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #575 on: Today at 04:01:29 am »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 03:47:39 am
Thing is though, 'those who wanted to leave' is also an entirely amorphous concept. I'm pretty sure a lot of those people crowded desperately at airports and checkpoints had that decision made for them when they realised the government didn't stand a chance against the Taliban.

Same with people working at the embassies and the like, and their local support crew, I'm pretty sure if the entire thing hadn't gone up with flames, the armies would have left, but the embassies would probably have stayed put. You can't say on one hand you have complete faith things are going to be fine, yet be yoinking out all your non-military assets as well.
Many of those in panic at the airport in the last two, three days might not have worked for any of the foreign forces, they probably only tried to get out, understandably so.
But over the years there were repeated reports that translators, workers, security were told they could apply for visas, and that is not an amorphous concept. Let's say someone worked in close relation with a foreign army basically risking life and limb on a daily basis for five or ten years, should he/she (including family) not be granted a visa? Not everybody might have had that wish, but those who did? And in case their country turned out to be somewhat stable after US/allied forces left, they could have returned at any point. But give them a decent chance and choice after what they did for you (and before the whole thing possibly comes crashing down, whether in a few days or weeks or months is not really relevant).
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #576 on: Today at 04:11:41 am »
Elite signifier has got to be one of those terms straight off the Twitter is not real life conveyer belt, like other dumb shit like Latinx.

Anyway, some more hindsight exercising and not making sense

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/we-could-have-done-more-frustration-grows-washington-over-bidens-kabul-2021-08-16/?taid=611b2059ced6e00001763440&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
Offline stevensr123

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #577 on: Today at 04:14:06 am »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 02:56:39 am
This seems to make sense on first read, but after a pause for thought, makes no sense.

You only pull people out if you expect the entire thing to fall down like a house of cards.

It's basically a no win situation. If you did that, people would say you caused the fall of the entire thing because you kneecapped morale by basically saying you expected the army to collapse so you were evacuating people in that expectation.

Quite the hindsight exercise here I feel.
its hardly hindsight, there has been a backlog and It should have been delayed until every application was accepted/rejected.

What was the huge rush? Its fucking ineptness and was highly predictable, infact its been in the news for months!!!!

He is a fucking disgrace.
Online Valore

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #578 on: Today at 04:15:50 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 04:01:29 am

But over the years there were repeated reports that translators, workers, security were told they could apply for visas, and that is not an amorphous concept. Let's say someone worked in close relation with a foreign army basically risking life and limb on a daily basis for five or ten years, should he/she (including family) not be granted a visa?

There have been articles about that, and I agree, but in my mind those are two separate issues. People at risk because they assisted the armed forces as an example should have been expedited visas if they requested them. Why that didn't happen is a failing to look at.

But I don't feel that has a connection with the withdrawal itself.

If you were working for the foreign forces, but hadn't really made up your mind on leaving, I think it's a stretch too far to say 'well the foreign governments should have had a contingency plan for that expecting Afghanistan to fall and holding empty planes with seats for every one of those at risk collaborator potential refugees if the worst came to pass'.

As a side note, the articles that were out about some of these cases, translators and the like who got turned down for visas, mentioned that they were often due to the visa issuing offices being very stringent, such as disallowing visas for those who had been caught/disciplined for petty misdemeanors. Somewhat petty to be sure, but pretty much the same deal you get if you try to apply for residency in a new country and they turn you down because you have a criminal record, no matter how petty.
Online lamad

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #579 on: Today at 04:43:01 am »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 04:15:50 am
There have been articles about that, and I agree, but in my mind those are two separate issues. People at risk because they assisted the armed forces as an example should have been expedited visas if they requested them. Why that didn't happen is a failing to look at.

But I don't feel that has a connection with the withdrawal itself.
snip
Of course it has for those people. Ever since Trump said the US would withdraw and set a date in May 2021 everything should have been done to give all those who had helped a chance to leave if they so wished. Clearly this is a huge fuck up, otherwise there would not be many (from what is reported) that are now trapped in Kabul or elsewhere in the country fearing for their lives because they will be deemed collaborators. We utterly failed them.
