Are there any other countries troops .been helping out ? Ie French german Italian Spanish Greek .ect ?



Germany sent two military planes and soldiers, though apparently they could not land as planned on Monday. According to tv news one circled over Kabul/the outskirts for a long time and then managed to land in the evening. Haven't heard anything about it since. There was an Afghan translator on tv who, in perfect German, said he was super afraid because people already had come knocking and he is basically in hiding now. He also said he was super disappointed, because "I was told by soldiers they would get me a visa" and apparently this did not happen and now it seems to late. He said he wished they would have told him in time that he would not be able to make it to Germany, because then at least he could have tried to get out of the country a week or two ago via some of the semi open routes to a neighbouring country and he would have stood a chance at least. Breaks your heart.The German foreign secretary said on tv that they never expected the Taliban to take over the whole country including Kabul in basically a few days. And yes, NATO and everyone is hugely dependent on US military and intelligence and these either messed up big time or politicians did not listen to warnings, or possibly a combination of both. But it seems the same mistakes were made in other countries/US allied/NATO forces. Not that that absolves anybody of the abysmal handling, but many turned a blind eye it seems.