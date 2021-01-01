« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:43:17 pm
The US military has had to take helicopters to travel the 2 miles from the Airport to the Embassy since 2018.  I don't think what you're saying was even possible as we are now seeing.

https://twitter.com/RichardHanania/status/1427228322329632777
Oh, but Germany did get people out, albeit just not enough. Not due to logistical problems on the ground, but things like visas and who was elligible and discussions with Afghan authorities about granting of asylum and such trivialities that will now cost lives. Don't tell me they could not have got more people out in the past two years, when the foreign military bases were still up and running. The German army was still operational in Masar-i-Sharif up until June this year.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:59:03 pm »
Not a big Matt Yglesias fan but this is a good thread as well:

https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/1427293717543755780
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:02:33 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 05:58:15 pm
Oh, but Germany did get people out, albeit just not enough. Not due to logistical problems on the ground, but things like visas and who was elligible and discussions with Afghan authorities about granting of asylum and such trivialities that will now cost lives. Don't tell me they could not have got more people out in the past two years, when the foreign military bases were still up and running. The German army was still operational in Masar-i-Sharif up until June this year.

The US is getting people out as well.  The issue is not fast enough and not enough though I'd argue it would never be enough.  As noted in one of my prior comments when we moved all the Vietnamese out of Vietnam the political elite rallied around this and got it done.  Now you have Trumpists saying we cant let any of them in so you won't get a broad political consensus to get this done.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #443 on: Today at 06:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:49:39 pm
Capturing Bin Laden was one objective among many. It wasn't even the chief one.

In fact I think you are inventing things in that post. You're not even right about the nature of the Anglo-American commitment to West Germany.
What was the main objective in Afghanistan then? And what was the commitment to Germany?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #444 on: Today at 06:06:19 pm »
CNN reporting Biden on way to Washington to give a statement at 845 (uk time).  Also reporting US troops have killed 2 Taliban outside the airport and more US troops now en route.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:02:33 pm
The US is getting people out as well.  The issue is not fast enough and not enough though I'd argue it would never be enough.  As noted in one of my prior comments when we moved all the Vietnamese out of Vietnam the political elite rallied around this and got it done.  Now you have Trumpists saying we cant let any of them in so you won't get a broad political consensus to get this done.
The US got more out than Germany and they at least had some better programmes over the years. I agree that at the end of the day it is never enough, but at least it must be possible to identify those directly working for your military and solving their problems sooner. At least be prepared and have plans, but obviously too many were totally blindsided by what has happened in the last couple of weeks.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:13:55 pm
This is simply not true, there are over 30 million people in Afghanistan, 15 million of them have been living under Taliban rule for 4 years and did so without a fight. Only 26% of the population is urban. There is no way for us to know if a majority wanted those things.

Fair enough, majority of Afghans living in urban centers. You are right, there is no way to know what folks living in remote villages want. There is some evidence even those living in ruler centers embraced the positive effect of change brought about since 2001.

Gross primary school enrollment: 21% to 104%
Female adult literacy rate: <17% to 30%
Access to electricity: <22% to 99%
Internet use: 0% to >11.5%
https://data.worldbank.org/country/afghanistan

My view is also based on some anecdotal evidence having spoken to a couple of Afghan university students on scholarship here and their opinions.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #447 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:02:46 pm
What was the main objective in Afghanistan then? And what was the commitment to Germany?
There was a very clear moral reason to invade Afghanistan. The crimes of the taliban were horrific.

That wasnt the main objective, but really is it that important that it wasnt?
