Re: The War In Afghanistan
From that twitter thread posted above -

Something I learned in my 5 years on the ground there is that the majority of the people don't want that ideology stamped out. You can't change a country if you don't have the will of its people to back you. The freedoms of Kabul were mostly an outlying anomaly there. It's sad.

Maybe the people actually wanted the Taliban. They've overrun the country without much actual fighting. I'm seeing multiple people who have spent many years in the country saying the same thing. There's a reddit thread showing training videos of afghan soldiers - the comments are very telling and are mostly from soldiers who did the training in Afghanistan.

It's a cultural issue. Even calling it the "Afghan" military is indicative of the misunderstanding. The people in the nation referred to as Afghanistan:

Are not loyal to the nation of Afghanistan. Familial, tribal, and religious loyalties come first. It'd be akin to asking a teenager working at McNasty's why they haven't put in 110% effort to make the company they have zero loyalty to become a a fabulous success.

Honor/shame based cultures arent very bothered by stealing/embezzling from out-groups. A huge portion of Afghan military spending is stolen or used in nepotistic spending.

The military's goal of defending Afghanistan isn't necesarily in line with its soldiers who want to defend individual tribes or religious sects, including the Taliban and ANA warlords.

Pakistan is actively hostile to a stable Afghan state and is happy to fund terrorists and serve as a haven for terrorists (or at the very least "People who want to topple the current Afghan government").

You simply cant have a strong, functional military in a heterogenous country with no nationally dominant group and an honor/shame culture. It's like expecting the Bloods and the Crips to form a unified drug dealing partnership where they both sing kumbaya and make $$$.

Some pretty mad footage from Kabul Airport of a plane trying to leave with crowds of people surrounding it on the runway.
Im not demanding anything mate....I am simply saying in my opinion i feel having made the decision to interfere with their country we have a responsibility to the Afghan people that we don't just walk away when it's financially or politically convenient.

I'd have thought this was obvious and uncontroversial.

All the arguments about seeing it through to the end takes the view that we know best and we should give it to the Afghans. That's the paternalistic aspect of colonialism. Most colonials, at least those who still look positively towards the British, say that, while the British did good things, they needed to leave things and let the newly independent locals take control.

I disagree. The 'colonial' optic you keep using isn't that helpful or appropriate in the present tragedy. The original aim of the invasion was to remove a regime that had been giving logistical support and refuge to Al-Qaida. There was clearly a civil and human rights dimension to the 'occupation' too, which grew as time went on. Millions of Afghans actively wanted the collateral aspects of the 'occupation'. That's to say they wanted education, some kind of constitutional government, an accountable police force, the right to play sports and listen to music, and the rights of free speech etc. This was not a colonial enterprise where the colonialists simply imposed their system on the colonised. The Afghan appetite for civil rights was very large, especially among women. Indeed it is the Taliban itself which behaves in a 'colonial' way. Their previous occupation of Kabul was based on terror and coercion and the imposition of a harsh and vindictive religious culture that was totally alien to most natives of the city. The signs - unfortunately - are that this will happen again.

But even if you were right, and this was a Western colonial project, there is still the question of how best to 'de-colonise'. India is the classic case. After the Second World War practically everyone agreed that the British Raj needed to end. Practically everyone agreed that India should rule itself. Yet the manner of leaving - sudden, swift, uncompromising - was a big contributory factor in several million Indians losing their lives in Punjab and Bengal. 

A-Bomb has been right on this thread. We have an obligation to the Afghans we fought alongside. Their tragedy is ours. The words 'colonialism' and 'colonist' do absolutely nothing to clarify things.
But aren't some of them friends with Israel now as well?

My head's in a spin.

UAE and Bahrain are now openly friends with Israel, Jordan and Egypt have been friends with Israel for ages, the Saudis are secretly friends with Israel but not admitting to anything, but they have a mutual enemy in Iran.

Some pretty mad footage from Kabul Airport of a plane trying to leave with crowds of people surrounding it on the runway.

Also some footage of ppl plummeting from the wings shortly after takeoff :(
@yanisvaroufakis
On the day liberal-neocon imperialism was defeated once and for all, DiEM25's thoughts are with the women of Afghanistan. Our solidarity probably means little to them but it is what we can offer - for the time being. Hang in there sisters!


The absolute fucking state of this.

Yeah, go fuck yourself Varoufakis.
A detailed Vice article with a number of interviews with Afghan military members a few months ago. Worth a watch for context https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q5a5sjyxQs
I disagree. The 'colonial' optic you keep using isn't that helpful or appropriate in the present tragedy. The original aim of the invasion was to remove a regime that had been giving logistical support and refuge to Al-Qaida. There was clearly a civil and human rights dimension to the 'occupation' too, which grew as time went on. Millions of Afghans actively wanted the collateral aspects of the 'occupation'. That's to say they wanted education, some kind of constitutional government, an accountable police force, the right to play sports and listen to music, and the rights of free speech etc. This was not a colonial enterprise where the colonialists simply imposed their system on the colonised. The Afghan appetite for civil rights was very large, especially among women. Indeed it is the Taliban itself which behaves in a 'colonial' way. Their previous occupation of Kabul was based on terror and coercion and the imposition of a harsh and vindictive religious culture that was totally alien to most natives of the city. The signs - unfortunately - are that this will happen again.

This is absolutely spot on. Majority of the Afghans wanted civil rights, education, democracy among others.  All the strides made in past two decades with regards to women rights, women education, economic development, infrastructure, arts & culture and sports evaporated in a week. Extremely depressing. 
This is absolutely spot on. Majority of the Afghans wanted civil rights, education, democracy among others.  All the strides made in past two decades with regards to women rights, women education, economic development, infrastructure, arts & culture and sports evaporated in a week. Extremely depressing. 

This is simply not true, there are over 30 million people in Afghanistan, 15 million of them have been living under Taliban rule for 4 years and did so without a fight. Only 26% of the population is urban. There is no way for us to know if a majority wanted those things.
This is absolutely spot on. Majority of the Afghans wanted civil rights, education, democracy among others.  All the strides made in past two decades with regards to women rights, women education, economic development, infrastructure, arts & culture and sports evaporated in a week. Extremely depressing.

I think it's hard to say that a majority of Afghans wanted what you say they wanted. But for sure there is a large proportion of them, especially those who live in urban centres, who have enjoyed relative stability and the progress made in the last decade or so.

But this didn't evaporate in a week. This has been happening over the last couple of years ever since the US announced their withdrawl date. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that this would have been the result, it's more like the collective world outside of Afghanistan has had their heads in the sand about this. It's as if you told everyone the world was going to end on a certain date, there would be a certain sense of denial about it all.

There was a reason why Bagram was evacuated so quickly and quietly a couple of months ago. The Americans already knew that they couldn't hang on anymore. The images are horrible, but I can't help but think this was an end that was inevitable.
This is simply not true, there are over 30 million people in Afghanistan, 15 million of them have been living under Taliban rule for 4 years and did so without a fight. Only 26% of the population is urban. There is no way for us to know if a majority wanted those things.

Exactly. Its incredibly arrogant to assume that what we want, is what the rest of the world wants.
Any evidence as to what the Afghan people actually want? Or is everyone just assuming because its what we in the West want, its what they want? Because if the Afghan people didnt want the Taliban, they didnt put up much of a fight for it by the looks of it.

There's plenty of evidence - from enrolment in schools and universities to turn-outs in elections.

Your last sentence is questionable I think. History is full of examples of how well-equipped armies of young, fanatical men can wield enormous power totally disproportionate to their size.
Exactly. Its incredibly arrogant to assume that what we want, is what the rest of the world wants.

And incredibly arrogant to do the opposite and assume that ordinary Afghans don't have the same reasonable basic desires and hopes that we do - especially when there is so much evidence that they do share a belief in human rights, constitutional government and access to education and culture.
Yet all the commentary we are hearing is contrary to what you are saying, from people who have been in Afghanistan for many years. Even that article yesterday posted from the Guardian showed men in Kabul, a city that has advanced so much in the 20 years since the Taliban and where most of those liberal ideals that you mention have grown, were laughing at poor women who were unable to get back home to change into burkhas and who were fearing for their lives.

Men have ruined the lives of the women in that country. Our men, their men, other men. Students, journalists, politicians who all bridged the gender divide now helpless, their lives lost, an educated generation lost.
Harrowing scenes of people falling from the landing gear of planes taking off from Kabul airport.
This is absolutely spot on. Majority of the Afghans wanted civil rights, education, democracy among others.  All the strides made in past two decades with regards to women rights, women education, economic development, infrastructure, arts & culture and sports evaporated in a week. Extremely depressing.

this is such a rash statement lol, Afghanistan is much bigger than just those in cities that probably have access to better education, news and resources who've probably benefited most from recent times of relative stability.
An update from early on Sunday, with a dive into how provincial capitals were turned over and the underlying dynamics. Recommend a listen. https://www.thevoicesofwar.com/e/dr-mike-martin-update-on-unfolding-situation-in-afghanistan/ "The Voices of War" Podcast.
this is such a rash statement lol, Afghanistan is much bigger than just those in cities that probably have access to better education, news and resources who've probably benefited most from recent times of relative stability.

No one is denying that! The country is deeply split. In a very broad sense Afghanistan has its own culture war between a 'liberal' element and a 'conservative' one. Like our country except everything is magnified a hundred times over and the conservative element is armed to the teeth and enjoys extreme violence.

That's exactly why Coalition forces should have stayed.
This 2009 map shared by the University of Chicago International Relations professor Paul Poast probably gives a good sense of why things collapsed so quickly



I think the U.S. public in particular has been fed the idea that things were under control, even though U.S. agency reports from a decade ago were highlighting some of the problems that in hindsight likely led to the speed of the collapse:

- Relying on "local partners" (aka warlords and private armies) to run proxy wars outside of Kabul where there was no international presence
- Turning a blind eye to corruption,  violence, human rights abuses and other activities as long as partners were fulfilling U.S. counter-terrorism aims
- Being unable to establish a reliable national army
- Being unable to quell a brain drain
I think that the decision to pull troops out is a difficult one. It was never an easy decision, and I can see both sides of the argument. I can see why the US decided that the time was now.

But I think the way it was implemented is really unforgivable. US staff and their allies still stuck in Kabul surrounded by militants. Afghans who worked with the US and their allies not provided for, now terrified for what will happen to them and their families. I can't fathom how any of us who had any sort of military or consular presence in Afghanistan could possibly not have known how quickly the Taliban would look to take back territory. Did we think they'd not been planning this for twenty years or something? A complete failure.

There was already talk of some of the locals who had served the British army being executed. A number have been turned down by the Government as well, so their fate will sadly become all too predictable. A shocking way of treating people, just use them when we are there and then forget about them. This Government is shameful, but we know that already.
This is a very interesting discussion..

Who determines when and where the right of self-determination starts and ends?

When is it ok to interfere in the internal politics of a sovereign state?

Why doesn't the global community interfere in other 'pariah' states like North Korea, Cuba, and Russia, for example?

This is a very interesting discussion..

Who determines when and where the right of self-determination starts and ends?

When is it ok to interfere in the internal politics of a sovereign state?

Why doesn't the global community interfere in other 'pariah' states like North Korea, Cuba, and Russia, for example?

You either do something or you don't and either option will bring out criticisms. We try and police the world and sometimes it's required others maybe we do more damage. Maybe the best way is to let them get on with it but offer aid and rescue those who don't want to be a part of it.

There's plenty of evidence - from enrolment in schools and universities to turn-outs in elections.

Your last sentence is questionable I think. History is full of examples of how well-equipped armies of young, fanatical men can wield enormous power totally disproportionate to their size.

According to Wikipedia 1.6 million people voted out of an electorate of 9.6 million in the last election.

And yes, completely agree what fanatical young men can do, but also very aware of what a modern well equipped army is supposed to do.
And incredibly arrogant to do the opposite and assume that ordinary Afghans don't have the same reasonable basic desires and hopes that we do - especially when there is so much evidence that they do share a belief in human rights, constitutional government and access to education and culture.

Im not assuming anything, Im asking the question because I dont know the answer and dont pretend to. Thats the opposite of an assumption.
