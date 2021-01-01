Im not demanding anything mate....I am simply saying in my opinion i feel having made the decision to interfere with their country we have a responsibility to the Afghan people that we don't just walk away when it's financially or politically convenient.



All the arguments about seeing it through to the end takes the view that we know best and we should give it to the Afghans. That's the paternalistic aspect of colonialism. Most colonials, at least those who still look positively towards the British, say that, while the British did good things, they needed to leave things and let the newly independent locals take control.



I'd have thought this was obvious and uncontroversial.I disagree. The 'colonial' optic you keep using isn't that helpful or appropriate in the present tragedy. The original aim of the invasion was to remove a regime that had been giving logistical support and refuge to Al-Qaida. There was clearly a civil and human rights dimension to the 'occupation' too, which grew as time went on. Millions of Afghans activelythe collateral aspects of the 'occupation'. That's to say they wanted education, some kind of constitutional government, an accountable police force, the right to play sports and listen to music, and the rights of free speech etc. This was not a colonial enterprise where the colonialists simply imposed their system on the colonised. The Afghan appetite for civil rights was very large, especially among women. Indeed it is the Taliban itself which behaves in a 'colonial' way. Their previous occupation of Kabul was based on terror and coercion and the imposition of a harsh and vindictive religious culture that was totally alien to most natives of the city. The signs - unfortunately - are that this will happen again.But even if you were right, and this was a Western colonial project, there is still the question of how best to 'de-colonise'. India is the classic case. After the Second World War practically everyone agreed that the British Raj needed to end. Practically everyone agreed that India should rule itself. Yet the manner of leaving - sudden, swift, uncompromising - was a big contributory factor in several million Indians losing their lives in Punjab and Bengal.A-Bomb has been right on this thread. We have an obligation to the Afghans we fought alongside. Their tragedy is ours. The words 'colonialism' and 'colonist' do absolutely nothing to clarify things.