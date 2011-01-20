« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:12:01 pm
I don't think it's so simple. If someone points a gun at you, you're likely to comply just to keep yourself and your family alive for another day. Not saying that there might not be some Taliban sympathies within the populace.

The morale in the Afghan army is also basement low, even at the best of times. Desertions were chronic even when the Americans were active. Discipline was corporal, given the illiteracy of the recruits. Units were selling military supplies to get subsistence supplies.
Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #281 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:10:26 pm
I didn't think it at the time, and I still don't now think that bombing a country that had been bombed into the stone age over the past century was necessary - Bush said that he would go to any length to find Bin Laden and ground Al-Qaeda into dust. He didn't.

I'd have been ok with finding OBL and causing trouble for Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. The former was done under Obama, the latter could have been done indefinitely with minimal resources.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #282 on: Today at 02:40:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:36:43 am
NATO could have stayed in Afghanistan for a 100 years and exactly the same could have well happened after they left.

Pretty much. The key fault lay when the U.S. decided to jump into Iraq rather than embarking on helping to develop an in-house nation building program in Afghanistan.

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:53:41 am
A huge and shameful foreign policy failure and a disaster for the Afghan people.

The speed of the collapse of the Afghan army and government makes it clear that this was going to happen no matter when the western forces left.

This.
Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #283 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:40:37 pm
Pretty much. The key fault lay when the U.S. decided to jump into Iraq rather than embarking on helping to develop an in-house nation building program in Afghanistan.

Islam will always exist as a counter to any nation building efforts in Afghanistan. How do you deal with that?
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #284 on: Today at 02:44:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:26:03 pm
I've said what I think, explicitly, a number of times. I've even quoted my own view on it above, in an effort to try and get you to answer the question of what you're prepared to do.

So here's my view, explicitly made, and I'm willing to question all aspects of it, unlike you. We went into Afghanistan to make a point about the Taliban not giving up OBL. We've made that point. We went on a bit more, although we didn't need to. While we could have gone on for longer, we had to withdraw at some point, and Trump decided it was now. So now it is. Like that other chap I cited, we should have aimed for lower, and I'd have agreed with lower commitments of resources to achieve that more modest aim.

So my question was: what are you prepared to stomach to achieve what you want? I wanted limited aims which have been achieved, and it would have entailed limited commitment all-round, which I would have been ok with, and have been ok with. So that's me answering, clearly, the question that I asked of you.

Now will you answer that question, now that I've answered it for myself?

Just out of interest how old are you? an awful lot of what you have written, reads like a person who perhaps didn't live through those events.

We went into Afghanistan to make a point about the Taliban not giving up OBL. We've made that point

We went into Afghanistan, following the United States foreign policy - Tony Blair committed to supporting their foreign policy, further to 9/11, this was not a policy created in 10 downing street....if i was cynical i might suggest the decision to align ourselves with the US and our "special relationship" was designed to leverage better economical advantages, quite likely it was also an opportunity for Blair to satisfy his ego and present himself on the big stage.

So my question was: what are you prepared to stomach to achieve what you want? I wanted limited aims which have been achieved, and it would have entailed limited commitment all-round, which I would have been ok with, and have been ok with. So that's me answering, clearly, the question that I asked of you.


What i want is irrelevant, and pales into insignificance - the question you should really be asking me is, what do the Afghani's want.... they after are living this nightmare.

"i wanted limited aims" "which i would have been ok with" - with the greatest respect, this isn't about you and what you want or need, it's about a country - we waltzed into, fucked up and have now left the citizens of Afghanistan to pick up the pieces - which sadly has resulted in the Taliban filling the vacuum and assuming control.

The very fucking thing we went there to prevent.
TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #285 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm
UK has abandoned the Afghan people says Tory MP

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58220730
Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #286 on: Today at 02:57:51 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:44:50 pm
Just out of interest how old are you? an awful lot of what you have written, reads like a person who perhaps didn't live through those events.

We went into Afghanistan to make a point about the Taliban not giving up OBL. We've made that point

We went into Afghanistan, following the United States foreign policy - Tony Blair committed to supporting their foreign policy, further to 9/11, this was not a policy created in 10 downing street....if i was cynical i might suggest the decision to align ourselves with the US and our "special relationship" was designed to leverage better economical advantages, quite likely it was also an opportunity for Blair to satisfy his ego and present himself on the big stage.

So my question was: what are you prepared to stomach to achieve what you want? I wanted limited aims which have been achieved, and it would have entailed limited commitment all-round, which I would have been ok with, and have been ok with. So that's me answering, clearly, the question that I asked of you.


What i want is irrelevant, and pales into insignificance - the question you should really be asking me is, what do the Afghani's want.... they after are living this nightmare.

"i wanted limited aims" "which i would have been ok with" - with the greatest respect, this isn't about you and what you want or need, it's about a country - we waltzed into, fucked up and have now left the citizens of Afghanistan to pick up the pieces - which sadly has resulted in the Taliban filling the vacuum and assuming control.

The very fucking thing we went there to prevent.

We went in because of NATO, the first invocation of the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all. Bush pretty much had a blank cheque with full NATO support, and he was praised at the time for reacting relatively soberly and not nuking Afghanistan or similar. The expectation at the time was that, for a while at least, the US could act as punitively as it liked in Afghanistan, proportional to what had happened on US soil.

You take offence to me saying that "I'd be ok with such and such". Military campaigns, believe it or not, involve aims that are realistic for the resources committed to them. What I said "I'd be ok with", was what we did in the beginning. Low aims such as causing trouble for the Taliban and al-Qaeda, mainly done with local forces on the ground and special forces supporting them. Nation building, of the kind you want, is an example of mission creep: we've done one thing, now let's move on from that and do something more. And you want to persist with it, and decry any disagreement on this perceived necessity.

FWIW, Afghanistan, due to that NATO principle, was the only one of Blair's foreign adventures that I supported, and to the above extent. I see things from a post-colonialist perspective, and I don't see how we have any intrinsic moral right to say that something is what we want and impose it on others. Didn't we move on from colonialism after WWII?
villagelife

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #287 on: Today at 03:00:11 pm
[

We went into Afghanistan, following the United States foreign policy - Tony Blair committed to supporting their foreign policy, further to 9/11, this was not a policy created in 10 downing street....if i was cynical i might suggest the decision to align ourselves with the US and our "special relationship" was designed to leverage better economical advantages, quite likely it was also an opportunity for Blair to satisfy his ego and present himself on the big stage.


[/quote]

We went into Afghanistan to get OBL and AQ, the issue is now does Afghanistan begin allowing terrorist training camps and the like again. Its gone back 20 years today, if it goes back another 5 years, we will have another OBL planning attacks on the west. What do we do then, invade again?
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #288 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:57:51 pm
*snip*

FWIW, Afghanistan, due to that NATO principle, was the only one of Blair's foreign adventures that I supported, and to the above extent. I see things from a post-colonialist perspective, and I don't see how we have any intrinsic moral right to say that something is what we want and impose it on others. Didn't we move on from colonialism after WWII?

Have you been on the ole Wacky backy today mate? That was a load of waffle.....

Good Friday agreement? delivering peace
Intervention in Yugoslavia delivering peace

Blair's foreign 'adventures' had some spectacular successes, particularly in his early days.

I see things from a post-colonialist perspective

I should hope so, it's been the best part of a 100 years since the British Empire dissolved. You're not unique in looking at the world through a "post-colonialist" lens. You'd struggle to find one person in Liverpool who would look at the world in any other way.

and I don't see how we have any intrinsic moral right to say that something is what we want and impose it on others. Didn't we move on from colonialism after WWII?

I don't understand this point, it's not an argument i've been making with you.
villagelife

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #289 on: Today at 03:39:28 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-47861444

"How the US military's opium war in Afghanistan was lost"

Speaking of wacky backy, the one thing that would be a game changer would be the legalization and decrinimalising of certain drugs, this article shows clearly that Opium production in Afghanistan has trebled in the last 10 years, cut the value of Opium and the Taliban have lost their funding. Does the same for South America and Mexico as well.

kopite77

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #290 on: Today at 03:40:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:55:40 pm
UK has abandoned the Afghan people says Tory MP

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58220730
I never thought Id agree with a Tory MP but hes spot on there!
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #291 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm
How closely aligned are the Taliban with ISIS and their values...
jambutty

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #292 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm
ABC News
Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney
47 mins ago

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump bear responsibility for the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday.

"What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world," Cheney told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

The Taliban entered Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, early Sunday morning to negotiate a peaceful transfer of power at the presidential palace. This came shortly after Jalalabad became the latest major Afghanistan city to fall to the Taliban.

On Thursday, the State Department announced it was reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and the Pentagon began sending in troops to help facilitate those departures. The president on Saturday authorized an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan, raising the number of troops to 5,000 to assist with "orderly and safe drawdown."

"This disaster, this catastrophe that we're watching unfold right now across Afghanistan did not have to happen," Cheney said. "And it's not just that people predicted that this would happen, everyone was warned that this would happen."

The ramifications of the current situation extend further than just Afghanistan and the U.S., but globally, Cheney told Karl.

"Our allies are questioning this morning whether they can count on us for anything," Cheney said.

Karl pressed Cheney on the argument made by Republicans and Democrats, including former Rep. Justin Amash, that no matter when the U.S. were to withdraw, the results would be the same.

"This is not ending the war, what this is doing actually is perpetuating it," Cheney responded. "What we're seeing now is a policy that will ensure -- ensure, that we will in fact have to have our children and our grandchildren continuing to fight this war at much higher costs."

"So everybody -- the Rand Paul, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Joe Biden view of the world here is fundamentally dangerous and irresponsible and wrong," Cheney added.

Karl also pressed Cheney on the fact the majority of Americans supported the U.S. withdrawal.

"As you know, poll after poll, for the last several years, have shown that most Americans wanted us out of Afghanistan. So can you really maintain for the long term a military operation that most of the American people do not support?" Karl asked.

"As leaders we have an obligation no matter what the issue is to tell the American people the truth, and we have an obligation to explain what's necessary," Cheney responded. "If American security requires that our enemies can't establish safe havens to attack us again, then our leaders across both parties have the responsibility to explain to the American people why we need to keep the deployment of forces on the ground."

"This has been an epic failure across the board, one we're going to pay for for years to come," Cheney added.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-and-trump-bear-responsibility-for-afghanistan-cheney/ar-AANls1p?ocid=msedgntp



Yeah.  And your scumbag father had nothing to do with it. :tosser
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #293 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm


In case the Vietnam comparisons weren't obvious enough
TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #294 on: Today at 03:55:24 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:43:24 pm
How closely aligned are the Taliban with ISIS and their values...

Someone was discussing this on the news earlier.  While values are aligned, the Taliban is content that its political/religious way of life is confined to Afghanistan, ISIS wants to export same to the world.
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #295 on: Today at 03:58:18 pm
Taliban spokesman tells BBC they are 'awaiting a peaceful transfer of power'
 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-58220305

They could have, you know just competed in an election and achieved a 'peaceful transfer of power' had the country voted for them.
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #296 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:55:24 pm
Someone was discussing this on the news earlier.  While values are aligned, the Taliban is content that its political/religious way of life is confined to Afghanistan, ISIS wants to export same to the world.

Thanks for that mate, my concern was the Taliban may have similar ambitions for a caliphate.
jillc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #297 on: Today at 04:12:09 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:58:18 pm
Taliban spokesman tells BBC they are 'awaiting a peaceful transfer of power'
 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-58220305

They could have, you know just competed in an election and achieved a 'peaceful transfer of power' had the country voted for them.

They are also quoted as saying they will respect women's rights but then admit that women will be "forced" to wear the hijab. So much for respecting women's rights to choose.
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #298 on: Today at 04:20:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:12:09 pm
They are also quoted as saying they will respect women's rights but then admit that women will be "forced" to wear the hijab. So much for respecting women's rights to choose.

I try not to make sweeping statements, particularly when it involves a religion - but i have no hesitation in saying these people are thoroughly disgusting human beings, well - that's doing them a service..... they're fucking animals. This is all about power and control, as highlighted by their own statement ,Taliban spokesman tells BBC they are 'awaiting a peaceful transfer of power'

TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #299 on: Today at 05:11:22 pm
President has fled the country.  Gunfire being reported at or near the airport in Kabul.
Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #300 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:09:42 pm
Have you been on the ole Wacky backy today mate? That was a load of waffle.....

Good Friday agreement? delivering peace
Intervention in Yugoslavia delivering peace

Blair's foreign 'adventures' had some spectacular successes, particularly in his early days.

I see things from a post-colonialist perspective

I should hope so, it's been the best part of a 100 years since the British Empire dissolved. You're not unique in looking at the world through a "post-colonialist" lens. You'd struggle to find one person in Liverpool who would look at the world in any other way.

and I don't see how we have any intrinsic moral right to say that something is what we want and impose it on others. Didn't we move on from colonialism after WWII?

I don't understand this point, it's not an argument i've been making with you.


All the arguments about seeing it through to the end takes the view that we know best and we should give it to the Afghans. That's the paternalistic aspect of colonialism. Most colonials, at least those who still look positively towards the British, say that, while the British did good things, they needed to leave things and let the newly independent locals take control.
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #301 on: Today at 05:20:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:12:32 pm
All the arguments about seeing it through to the end takes the view that we know best and we should give it to the Afghans. That's the paternalistic aspect of colonialism. Most colonials, at least those who still look positively towards the British, say that, while the British did good things, they needed to leave things and let the newly independent locals take control.

With the greatest of respect, what utter bollocks that all is.

All the arguments about seeing it through to the end takes the view that we know best and we should give it to the Afghans.

Well that's a mother fucker of an assumption mate, speak for yourself - please don't make an assumptive connection of "takes the view that...." under the guise i agree with that, because i do not.

Most colonials, at least those who still look positively towards the British, say that, while the British did good things, they needed to leave things and let the newly independent locals take control. all of this is irrelevant, we are not an Empire and we were not attempting to colonize Afghanistan.
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #302 on: Today at 06:55:09 pm
Apologies to all if Sangria's and my conversation has taken the thread off topic. Also apologies to Sangria should i have been offensive towards you. As reds, we're all friends here.
Jake

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #303 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm
So whats the difference between Nazis taking over and the Taliban taking over? Because they believe in a fucking sky fairy?

Dispicable that we're just going to sit back and let it happen.
stevensr123

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #304 on: Today at 09:36:09 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:58:11 pm
So whats the difference between Nazis taking over and the Taliban taking over? Because they believe in a fucking sky fairy?

Dispicable that we're just going to sit back and let it happen.
this move by Biden will grave consequences i fear, utter madness. And for a progressive he is quick to hand over power to a group that will murder gay people, oppress and stone women etc

It was a stupid awful move by trump, Biden  didnt have to continue it. Absolutely disgusting.

Whats the difference between isis and the taliban? Infact all this will do is create a vacuum for the next rise of isis.
Red-Soldier

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #305 on: Today at 10:02:07 pm
Make no mistake, the intervention and subsequent withdrawl, has been an absolute, unmitigated disaster.
A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #306 on: Today at 10:06:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:07 pm
Make no mistake, the intervention and subsequent withdrawl, has been an absolute, unmitigated disaster.

Wholly agree.
TepidT2O

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #307 on: Today at 10:37:25 pm
Lets not forget that Mullah Baradar now leads Afghanistan. 

A man hunted down and arrested in 2010.

A man Trump released in 2018.
OOS

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #308 on: Today at 10:47:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:07 pm
Make no mistake, the intervention and subsequent withdrawl, has been an absolute, unmitigated disaster.

A generation of Afghan girls and women have had the opportunity to get an education, and take up senior positions in civil society. 27% of Afghan MPs are women. They were excluded under the TB, I wouldn't call that a unmitigated disaster. These gains are on the chopping board.

https://twitter.com/BBCWorld/status/1426930398546776070?s=19

Rangina Hamidi, Afghan Minister for Eduction. I might face consequences I guess thats the price we pay for trying to make the world a little better
Red-Soldier

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #309 on: Today at 10:55:17 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:47:26 pm
A generation of Afghan girls and women have had the opportunity to get an education, and take up senior positions in civil society. 27% of Afghan MPs are women. They were excluded under the TB, I wouldn't call that a unmitigated disaster. These gains are on the chopping board.

https://twitter.com/BBCWorld/status/1426930398546776070?s=19

Rangina Hamidi, Afghan Minister for Eduction. I might face consequences I guess thats the price we pay for trying to make the world a little better

Yet, here we are - the Taliban back in charge, shortly after withdrawl.  The future of women and girls looking very bright indeed.

85 billion dollars spent training the Afghan army and just 20 billion on governance - perhaps they should have spread the distribution of that money more evenly.
OOS

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #310 on: Today at 10:59:01 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:55:17 pm
Yet, here we are - the Taliban back in charge, shortly after withdrawl.  The future of women and girls looking very bright indeed.

85 billion dollars spent training the Afghan army and 20 billion on governance - perhaps they should have spread the distribution of that money more evenly.

Oh, I know. I have friends and family who lost loved ones over in Afghanistan, the thought of them dying for nothing is upsetting.
TepidT2O

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #311 on: Today at 11:03:15 pm
It is your last days of being out on the streets

A womans experience on the streets of Kabul.

Quote
A university student tells of seeing all around her the fearful faces of women and ugly faces of men who hate women

Early on Sunday morning I was heading to university for a class when a group of women came running out from the womens dormitory. I asked what had happened and one of them told me the police were evacuating them because the Taliban had arrived in Kabul, and they will beat women who do not have a burqa.

We all wanted to get home, but we couldnt use public transport. The drivers would not let us in their cars because they did not want to take responsibility for transporting a woman. It was even worse for the women from the dormitory, who are from outside Kabul and were scared and confused about where they should go.

Meanwhile, the men standing around were making fun of girls and women, laughing at our terror. Go and put on your chadari [burqa], one called out. It is your last days of being out on the streets, said another. I will marry four of you in one day, said a third.

With the government offices closed down, my sister ran for miles across town to get home. I shut down the PC that helped to serve my people and community for four years with a lot of pain, she said. I left my desk with tearful eyes and said goodbye to my colleagues. I knew it was the last day of my job.

I have nearly completed two simultaneous degrees from two of the best universities in Afghanistan. I should have graduated in November from the American University of Afghanistan and Kabul University, but this morning everything flashed before my eyes.

I worked for so many days and nights to become the person I am today, and this morning when I reached home, the very first thing my sisters and I did was hide our IDs, diplomas and certificates. It was devastating. Why should we hide the things that we should be proud of? In Afghanistan now we are not allowed to be known as the people we are.

As a woman, I feel like I am the victim of this political war that men started. I felt like I can no longer laugh out loud, I can no longer listen to my favourite songs, I can no longer meet my friends in our favourite cafe, I can no longer wear my favourite yellow dress or pink lipstick. And I can no longer go to my job or finish the university degree that I worked for years to achieve.

I loved doing my nails. Today, as I was on my way home, I glanced at the beauty salon where I used to go for manicures. The shop front, which had been decorated with beautiful pictures of girls, had been whitewashed overnight.

All I could see around me were the fearful and scared faces of women and ugly faces of men who hate women, who do not like women to get educated, work and have freedom. Most devastating to me were the ones who looked happy and made fun of women. Instead of standing by our side, they stand with the Taliban and give them even more power.

Afghan women sacrificed a lot for the little freedom they had. As an orphan I weaved carpets just to get an education. I faced a lot of financial challenges, but I had a lot of plans for my future. I did not expect everything to end up like this.

Now it looks like I have to burn everything I achieved in 24 years of my life. Having any ID card or awards from the American University is risky now; even if we keep them, we are not able to use them. There are no jobs for us in Afghanistan.

When the provinces collapsed one after another, I was thinking of my beautiful girlish dreams. My sisters and I could not sleep all night, remembering the stories my mother used to tell us about the Taliban era and the way they treated women.

I did not expect that we would be deprived of all our basic rights again and travel back to 20 years ago. That after 20 years of fighting for our rights and freedom, we should be hunting for burqas and hiding our identity.

During the last months, as the Taliban took control in the provinces, hundreds of people fled their houses and came to Kabul to save their girls and wives. They are living in parks or the open air. I was part of a group of American University students that tried to help them by collecting donations of cash, food and other necessities and distributing it to them.

I could not stop my tears when I heard the stories of some families. One had lost their son in the war and didnt have any money to pay the taxi fare to Kabul, so they gave their daughter-in-law away in exchange for transportation. How can the value of a woman be equal to the cost of a journey?

Then today, when I heard that the Taliban had reached Kabul, I felt I was going to be a slave. They can play with my life any way they want.

I also worked as a teacher at an English-language education centre. I cannot bear to think that I can no longer stand in front of the class, teaching them to sing their ABCs. Every time I remember that my beautiful little girl students should stop their education and stay at their home, my tears fall.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/15/an-afghan-woman-in-kabul-now-i-have-to-burn-everything-i-achieved?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
villagelife

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #312 on: Today at 11:07:05 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 10:47:26 pm
A generation of Afghan girls and women have had the opportunity to get an education, and take up senior positions in civil society. 27% of Afghan MPs are women. They were excluded under the TB, I wouldn't call that a unmitigated disaster. These gains are on the chopping board.

https://twitter.com/BBCWorld/status/1426930398546776070?s=19

Rangina Hamidi, Afghan Minister for Eduction. I might face consequences I guess thats the price we pay for trying to make the world a little better

This is what I fear the most, it cant be allowed to happen, if we have to send troops back in, we cant just let leave them like this. I dont believe one word they say, and i fear for everyone born in the last 25 -30 years who have the majority of their life in freedom, now every facebook, instagram and soical media page is being deleted, phones and laptops destroyed, and every one will fear their neighbours giving them up to save themselves. We have to send troops back in.  That last line is despicable from the BBC.
bigbonedrawky

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #313 on: Today at 11:08:47 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:43:24 pm
How closely aligned are the Taliban with ISIS and their values...
They've been at war with each other for about 5 years and the US has been helping the Taliban out with drone strikes on ISIS. 
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #314 on: Today at 11:10:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:03:15 pm
It is your last days of being out on the streets

A womans experience on the streets of Kabul.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/15/an-afghan-woman-in-kabul-now-i-have-to-burn-everything-i-achieved?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

And we are rightly upset by the actions of just one murderous mysognist in Plymouth.

God (I use the term advisedly)help any women who value any independence, or any gay people.

I just wonder how long it'll be before the Sunni/Shia showdown takes place now that there is a clear Sunni bloc in Afghanistan/Pakistan and an equivalent Shia bloc in Syria/Iraq/Iran?

villagelife

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #315 on: Today at 11:15:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:10:33 pm
And we are rightly upset by the actions of just one murderous mysognist in Plymouth.

God (I use the term advisedly)help any women who value any independence, or any gay people.

I just wonder how long it'll be before the Sunni/Shia showdown takes place now that there is a clear Sunni bloc in Afghanistan/Pakistan and an equivalent Shia bloc in Syria/Iraq/Iran?

I wish they would get on with it.
darragh85

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #316 on: Today at 11:39:44 pm
the big questions is who is supporting them? is it really just Pakistan? they took over the country in a week ffs.

Qatar rulers accommodate Taliban leaders in Doha. They look after taliban POWs released from Guantanamo Bay, treating them like royalty.

really makes you wonder how much support they get from the wealthy Arab nations.
scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #317 on: Today at 11:40:42 pm
Well as Qatar is supporting them, you can basically rule out any other Arab country supporting them. Pakistan of course will have some sort of influence there, as that's the route that the Taliban would have got all their guns etc in.
darragh85

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #318 on: Today at 11:46:11 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:40:42 pm
Well as Qatar is supporting them, you can basically rule out any other Arab country supporting them. Pakistan of course will have some sort of influence there, as that's the route that the Taliban would have got all their guns etc in.

and the Emir of Qatar being lauded as a hero for signing Messi for PSG last week. the world is one sick place now.

what about the Saudis and UAE?
