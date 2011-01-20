« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 14246 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #240 on: Today at 10:04:36 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:56:44 am
Well that's a bit unfair, as you're assuming i'd have made the decision to have invaded in the first instance.

What I can say confidently, if I had made the decision to invade another country, I'd make damn sure I'd have worked through in advance what would be considered a bullet proof exit plan. The last thing i'd want on my conscience is family of deceased service men and women knocking on my door asking questions as to what the purpose of what they gave their life for.

I'm just interested, that's all as I believe there was no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan here. Unfortunately, corruption seems to be rampant in the Afghan government, so we were always up against it trying to give democracy a foothold. The taliban are almost impossible to root out because they just go to ground and wait it out when they're overmatched and the Afghan forces have received the most elite training we can offer and that still wasn't enough. So from what we can see the options were to just remain as an occupying force for as long as anyone cares to mention or just give Afghanistan the keys to their country back and let what may happen happen. Impossible situation.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:07:09 am »
What is the Taliban's end game here? To take over the country and run it through fear and terror?
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #242 on: Today at 10:07:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:01:18 am
"We tried our best. It didn't work."

Or at least that's what one non-deceased soldier who served in Afghanistan says about the current situation.

I'd like to ask the question again though, as you keep demanding success, but you never say what you're prepared for us to do to achieve that success. What are you prepared for our country to do to get the success that you're demanding? With reference to my above post about Germany and Japan.

I'm gonna pull you up on this mate, as never once have I "demanded" anything - and equally, I've not used the word "success" in any way, shape or form.

There is never "success" from wars, just outcomes - and what I'd have like to have seen, is an outcome that justified our 2 decades of presence in that country, along with the lives of those who have died as a consequence.
Online jillc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:08:27 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:04:36 am
I'm just interested, that's all as I believe there was no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan here. Unfortunately, corruption seems to be rampant in the Afghan government, so we were always up against it trying to give democracy a foothold. The taliban are almost impossible to root out because they just go to ground and wait it out when they're overmatched and the Afghan forces have received the most elite training we can offer and that still wasn't enough. So from what we can see the options were to just remain as an occupying force for as long as anyone cares to mention or just give Afghanistan the keys to their country back and let what may happen happen. Impossible situation.

That in a nutshell. I'm not sure a bullet proof exit plan exists when you are dealing with the likes of the Taliban.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #244 on: Today at 10:10:57 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:00:10 am
Again this is twisting words - I do not want any British troops to die.....but i think i've made my position clear, going to war and invading any country is not a choice that should be made lightly - and if we do make that choice, we have a responsibility to leave that country in a better place than we arrived - otherwise what the fuck was the point in going there in the first place?

Im just trying to get you to acknowledge that the consquences to the course of action you are advocating will be dead British troops. Im not making any moral judgement on you, its a perfectly reasonable position, albeit one i disagree with. However surely you must acknowledge that the likely results of your position, more dead British troops?
Offline west_london_red

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #245 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:07:09 am
What is the Taliban's end game here? To take over the country and run it through fear and terror?

Its to crate a Sharia based Emirate.

However I would question the need for fear and terror. Afghanistan is a conservative Muslim county. Maybe the people actually want the Taliban in charge? We often assume everyone wants what we want in a liberal democracy, rights protected by the law etc etc but we shouldnt assume everyone else always does. Dont get me wrong, the majority of people in Afghanistan may well want the same, I just wouldnt assume they do.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:13:08 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:07:35 am
I'm gonna pull you up on this mate, as never once have I "demanded" anything - and equally, I've not used the word "success" in any way, shape or form.

There is never "success" from wars, just outcomes - and what I'd have like to have seen, is an outcome that justified our 2 decades of presence in that country, along with the lives of those who have died as a consequence.

Given the two most cited examples of successful nation building, that I've listed in an above post, what are you prepared for us to do to get the above that you've posted? Here's my post again, in case you've missed it.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:13:38 am
You can't succeed in nation building when there's a competing idea of nation concurrent with your efforts. Nation building post-war succeeded in Germany and Japan because their idea of nation was thoroughly smashed, thus allowing the occupiers to inculcate the new nation that they were building without having to build on contrary foundations.

That's why I asked people just what they were willing to stomach for the successful completion that they demand. And no one was willing to answer, for it's easier to demand than to reflect and assess.

Given that "what I'd have like to have seen, is an outcome that justified our 2 decades of presence in that country, along with the lives of those who have died as a consequence", what are you prepared for us to do to achieve that?

And I've seen a soldier who served in Afghanistan talk about what's going on there. It's rather different from the argument you've posted.
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #247 on: Today at 10:20:23 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:04:36 am
I'm just interested, that's all as I believe there was no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan here. Unfortunately, corruption seems to be rampant in the Afghan government, so we were always up against it trying to give democracy a foothold. The taliban are almost impossible to root out because they just go to ground and wait it out when they're overmatched and the Afghan forces have received the most elite training we can offer and that still wasn't enough. So from what we can see the options were to just remain as an occupying force for as long as anyone cares to mention or just give Afghanistan the keys to their country back and let what may happen happen. Impossible situation.

I completely agree, there is no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan - however, you can prepare and plan with a view for a 'bullet proof exit plan'

Afghanistan is a complicated country, driven by archaic economic systems and rivalling political ends of the same religious spectrum.

I know I am being asked what I could suggest that could have delivered a better outcome, the reality is - it's all pissing in the wind anyway as I can't prove my suggestions would have made a difference. However, I certainly would have understood the climate before trying to impose a democratic system, aware of the Taliban's presence.

Rural Afghanistan is largely a feudal system, when you understand this - you understand the fractions and dynamics. What we should have prepared for, was to buy out the land owners so they had no influence on those who work their land. This would have liberated those people dependent on their feudal "masters" - that would have allowed those people to have a truer freedom. If i said to you "support the Taliban or i'll take your house and farm land from you" You might find yourself compromised too.
Online kopite77

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:32:17 am
I disagree fundamentally, following our decision to intervene in Afghanistan - by making that choice, we have a responsibility to ensure the country is left in a better position than we arrived.

That is the responsibility you assume when you make the decision to go to war in my opinion.
Totally agree, I didnt agree with going into Afghanistan in the first place, especially with the corrupt regime change that always follows a US lead invasion in any Country, but once you are there its down to you not to make a shitty situation a whole lot worse by just pulling out, this is exactly the same as what happened when we declared ourselves victors after the First Gulf War with Iraq, as soon as we left all hell broke loose.

Another consequence of us pulling out of Afghanistan and the Taliban taking over will be all the displaced people, they will be fleeing the Country looking for a safe haven and can you imagine the knuckle dragging racists in this Country when they start making their way here, Priti Vacant, Frottage and the rest of the Xenophobic pricks will be apoplectic with rage and with us being the invading force we really cant complain when these refugees rightfully claim asylum here!
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:29:38 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:20:23 am
I completely agree, there is no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan - however, you can prepare and plan with a view for a 'bullet proof exit plan'

Afghanistan is a complicated country, driven by archaic economic systems and rivalling political ends of the same religious spectrum.

I know I am being asked what I could suggest that could have delivered a better outcome, the reality is - it's all pissing in the wind anyway as I can't prove my suggestions would have made a difference. However, I certainly would have understood the climate before trying to impose a democratic system, aware of the Taliban's presence.

Rural Afghanistan is largely a feudal system, when you understand this - you understand the fractions and dynamics. What we should have prepared for, was to buy out the land owners so they had no influence on those who work their land. This would have liberated those people dependent on their feudal "masters" - that would have allowed those people to have a truer freedom. If i said to you "support the Taliban or i'll take your house and farm land from you" You might find yourself compromised too.

I've not seen this before. Any links?
Online TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:34:08 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:04:36 am
I believe there was no such thing as a bullet proof exit plan here.

Exactly and Sky are now commenting on the background to this position.  Apparently Trump 'negotiated' in 'secret' with the Taliban and agreed (without telling the Afghan government) to the release of Taliban prisoners and the withdrawal. 

What did Trump get in return if anything?

Taliban now on way to presidential palace to complete the transfer of power.
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:54:31 am »
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:02:57 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:54:31 am
Plenty on google.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2010/06/02/is-afghanistan-medieval-2/

The above article does not describe a landlord system that can be financially bought out. Are there any articles that describe it?
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:07:02 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:02:57 am
The above article does not describe a landlord system that can be financially bought out. Are there any articles that describe it?

We do have a wonderful tool called google mate - give it a go, i'm not your librarian.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:13:09 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:07:02 am
We do have a wonderful tool called google mate - give it a go, i'm not your librarian.

You made the claim. You linked to an article that doesn't back your claim. And you're asking me to do the research myself whilst asserting that it's easily found.
Online jillc

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Yet more disgusting behaviour from the Government over the use of local people being used as interpreters to the British Army. Eight or nine of these people have been turned down over moving to the UK, initially after some were accepted, then told they have no right of appeal over the matter. Good enough to serve British soldiers apparently but not good enough to live in the UK. One of the soldiers is fuming and has said that these people will be at risk now.

https://twitter.com/CalvinBook/status/1426831352951971845?
Online TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #256 on: Today at 11:50:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:17:11 am
Yet more disgusting behaviour from the Government over the use of local people being used as interpreters to the British Army. Eight or nine of these people have been turned down over moving to the UK, initially after some were accepted, then told they have no right of appeal over the matter. Good enough to serve British soldiers apparently but not good enough to live in the UK. One of the soldiers is fuming and has said that these people will be at risk now.

https://twitter.com/CalvinBook/status/1426831352951971845?

Wouldnt expect much else under Patel.
Online Libertine

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #257 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »
A huge and shameful foreign policy failure and a disaster for the Afghan people.

The speed of the collapse of the Afghan army and government makes it clear that this was going to happen no matter when the western forces left. The question is whether a permanent presence would have been justified? For the Afghan people, almost certainly. For selfish westeren interests only - I fear the cost of withdrawal will be many times that of staying and we'll be living with the consequences of this failure for decades to come.
Offline scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Permanently 'occupying' Afghanistan would definitely have led to terrorist attacks in Western countries on a bigger scale. It was already 'occupied' for 20 years. The speed at which the Taliban have taken over just shows that it was inevitable. The Afghan government either isn't wanted by the people of Afghanistan or they never really cared who was in charge.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:14:42 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:09:55 pm
Permanently 'occupying' Afghanistan would definitely have led to terrorist attacks in Western countries on a bigger scale. It was already 'occupied' for 20 years. The speed at which the Taliban have taken over just shows that it was inevitable. The Afghan government either isn't wanted by the people of Afghanistan or they never really cared who was in charge.

The US have been in Afghanistan longer than the Taliban were previously in power.
Online OOS

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:20:57 pm »
Massive respect to the foreign correspondents, reporting on the ground in Kabul and TB occupied areas. Brave journalists. BBC and Sky at their best. Seen a BBC reporter asking blunt and forward questions to TB fighters and officials, no beating round the bush.
From a few years ago.
https://twitter.com/SecKermani/status/1425686273507749892?s=19

TB spokesperson live on BBC News just then. Surreal. Yalda Hakim not holding back with her questions.
Online TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:22:46 pm »
Its all ok because Johnsons recalled parliament.
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:25:46 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:09:55 pm
Permanently 'occupying' Afghanistan would definitely have led to terrorist attacks in Western countries on a bigger scale. It was already 'occupied' for 20 years. The speed at which the Taliban have taken over just shows that it was inevitable. The Afghan government either isn't wanted by the people of Afghanistan or they never really cared who was in charge.

In 2021, the Taliban was estimated to have 75,000 fighters. - source Wiki.

75,000 fighters and they are slowly taking control of the country.

Again, a massive negligence from the "Allies" - surely you ensure they have a government controlled military that is significantly larger in numbers....
Online TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Bagram air base has been surrendered to the Taliban. 5k prisoners are currently held there.
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:26:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Bagram air base has been surrendered to the Taliban. 5k prisoners are currently held there.

Shameful.
Online villagelife

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #265 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:36:16 am
Gerry, I don't disagree with your observations - my point is simple, if we cannot ensure a plan which improves the lives of the people we are invading - then perhaps we shouldn't have invaded in the first place. Families have lost love ones, we've spent a fortune and we've not improved the situation almost 20 years later.

We had to go in, as they were training and sending terrorists to attack the West and kill people in their thousands, we really didnt have a choice, how many more 9/11 do you think would have happened. So on the basis our hand was forced, and we had to destroy the threat. I dont think anybody would have ever thought we would still be there 20 years later. The only hope I can see, is that anough people in Afghanistan especially youger people, who have enjoyed freedom and education, may be able to push back against the talibans idealogy, as they are the people the taliban would say have been living with western values. Will they slaughter thousands of young men and women who have used social media, who have done "western things"?
Online A-Bomb

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #266 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 12:43:49 pm
.... and we had to destroy the threat.

If that was our goal, we've failed massively, the Taliban are alive and kicking - soon to be in control of the country.
Online villagelife

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:48:32 pm
If that was our goal, we've failed massively, the Taliban are alive and kicking - soon to be in control of the country.

The threat was OBL and Al Qa.dea
Online TSC

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:54:29 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 12:51:03 pm
The threat was OBL and Al Qa.dea

Al-Qaeda is still around.  Taliban allowed them safe sanctuary the last time in Afghanistan.  Remains to be seen if same will happen this time.
Offline Sangria

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:25:46 pm
In 2021, the Taliban was estimated to have 75,000 fighters. - source Wiki.

75,000 fighters and they are slowly taking control of the country.

Again, a massive negligence from the "Allies" - surely you ensure they have a government controlled military that is significantly larger in numbers....

Irrelevant. The US has done as much as could have been expected in terms of building up the country, the government and the military. The corruption that was always apparent in the military, and the low morale, meant that it was always going to go downhill sooner or later.

According to the soldier I'm citing, the mistake isn't in the withdrawal, or how much/little the US did with its time in Afghanistan. The mistake is in expectations of nation building. The aim should have been to manage a low intensity campaign with special forces. Ie. the aim should have been set lower.
