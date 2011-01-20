This is a totally different question from Iraq though (although just as complex).



Different pretext, but different units of the same whole. The neocon argument was to effect regime change in Iran by democratising the countries either side of it. Blair's approach was clearly to remove the bad guys and install a democracy, which was his foreign policy previously in Kosovo and Sierra Leone.FWIW, I disagreed with Blair in his evangelism for liberal democracy (although the people on the ground in Kosovo and Sierra Leone obviously agreed with Blair and disagreed with me). Reading on the politics in the region from experts in the area, I thought Blair was deluded in his belief that democracy would come to the middle east as soon as the bad guys were removed.That was as true in Afghanistan as it was in Iraq. Except I supported punitive action in Afghanistan as a necessary response to 9/11. But I never saw any real possibility of anything better beyond that. That would take more commitment than I saw ourselves being comfortable with. Although it's mildly ironic to see some people, who blamed Blair for sending troops to Iraq, blame the US for not committing to Afghanistan to a successful conclusion, even though such a conclusion would require way more direct action than they demonised Blair for.