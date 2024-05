I've got my older sisters boyfriends to thank back in 1980. They lent me Back in Black, some Saxon, Scorpions and Rush to name a few. Now I have over 5 thousand albums. All my mates were into ska but not me.



I sort of drifted into metal - first band I ever saw live was Led Zeppelin at the old Liverpool Stadium im 1971, so I have always liked loud rock music. In the next few years I saw Black Sabbath and Deep Purple there too and started listening to heavier and heavier stuff. I don't just listen to metal - I like folk, blues and indie too, but would probably describe myself as a metal head first and foremost. I'm 68 next month and am still discovering new stuff. I'm particularly into Japanese female metal bands at the moment. Lovebites are one of the best bands I've heard in a long time and I'd recommend Band-Maid and Nemophila especially too. Check them out if you haven't heard them.