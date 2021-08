'video unavailable' unfortunately, youtube search came back with fuck all as well, taken down i presume



on a different note...



recently came across the Gibson Factory Icons interviews with guitarists etc and the one with Tony Iommi (huge sabbath fan here, saw original line up many times in their heyday etc, so obvs of interest to me) - do yourself a favour if you have any affinity with Sabbath or that era of music, it is fucking hilarious, the stories lol srsly, if you have an hour you wont regret it



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LN2FYIhGwaA



I just found it on YouTube. If you type in Black Sabbath slapback you should find it. I believe Geezer and Tony weren't that impressed it had surfaced as it was considered below par. But to me any outtake from Heaven and Hell must be good as that is in my top ten albums of all time.I'm afraid I have only seen them on their final tour at the O2 in London and for some reason missed Heaven and Hell in Bournemouth before Ronnie died.Thanks for the link, will have a good look later.Edit: just had a brief look and see a lot of comments about setting Bill on firelove it.