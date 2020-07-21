« previous next »
The Metal thread. Show your horns!

Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
July 21, 2020, 03:44:19 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on July 21, 2020, 03:15:10 am
More excellent pagan black metal from Finland for previously-avowed fans of Véhémence et al.:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mUsU9ZH-GR4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mUsU9ZH-GR4</a>


Not bad. Not bad at all! :thumbup
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
July 22, 2020, 07:27:39 am
I'm digging the shit out of Windir at the moment, too. This song is fucking delicious:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/54GUbY32CwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/54GUbY32CwM</a>
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
July 22, 2020, 04:17:00 pm
Yes sir!!! Love Havukruunu
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Yesterday at 01:39:07 pm
Dont know if there is a Sabbath thread on here but thought this was worth posting.
An unreleased track from when Ronnie James Dio first joined.

https://www.loudersound.com/news/has-an-unreleased-dio-era-black-sabbath-song-just-been-unearthed

Sorry cant do the youtube insert thing.

Heres Geezer confirming it was a track that didnt make the grade.

https://www.loudersound.com/news/geezer-butler-confirms-that-slapback-is-an-unreleased-black-sabbath-song-that-didnt-make-the-grade
Re: The Metal thread. Show your horns!
Today at 06:31:22 am
The new Ruins of Beverast album is another monster. Took me longer to get into than their other works; Alexander never does the same thing twice and on this one he's brought in a bit of gothic vibe and a lot more clean vocal work. This track is the album closer and encapsulates the scope of the album very well. It's also a great, great song in its own right.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c2Y22Y4rWik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c2Y22Y4rWik</a>
