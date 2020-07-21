The new Ruins of Beverast album is another monster. Took me longer to get into than their other works; Alexander never does the same thing twice and on this one he's brought in a bit of gothic vibe and a lot more clean vocal work. This track is the album closer and encapsulates the scope of the album very well. It's also a great, great song in its own right.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c2Y22Y4rWik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c2Y22Y4rWik</a>

