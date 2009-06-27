Had to shift our visit there during Scarefest by a day since Ride Access Passes are going so quickly, 28th October must have gone only a couple of hours after they became available. Can't change our accomodation dates to correspond, so will have to find something else to do on the 28th, and a long drive in the dead of night on the 30th.
Shame the height restriction on the Rapids is 1.1, my niece would love them but she'll probably be around a meter tall by then. Guessing it's the lack of restraints that mean there's a restriction at all, in fairness she's really restless sitting down and I'm not sure I'd trust her not to stand up and lean over the edge. Hope the waterfalls are working again, they make it so much better. Real shame the log flume isn't there any more, it's the perfect place to have one going through the trees.