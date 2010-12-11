I'll give it a go mate, can't be that bad surely? I loved BoB like, superb series.



Try not to compare it with BoB.There's no equivalent of Easy Company, rolling from island to island in the Pacific War, the capture of each island was like a war in itself. The writers used the stories of three individuals who saw action, in different key battles.The result lacks the dramatic progression of BoB, and you'll need to work harder remembering who's who, but it is historically accurate and not without great moments. On it's own terms a very good series.