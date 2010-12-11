« previous next »
The Pacific - HBO Series

Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 11, 2010, 03:05:12 pm
I think with bob, people never expected it to be as good and as well written, directed, and acted as saving private Ryan. It was..no..is..the greatest ww2series ever made.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 12:37:48 am
Asked me ma for this this Christmas as we never had Sky when it was on the telly. Looking forward to seeing it.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 12:45:30 am
smig
Asked me ma for this this Christmas as we never had Sky when it was on the telly. Looking forward to seeing it.
I wouldnt, if you liked BoB!
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 02:04:49 am
oddball2514
I wouldnt, if you liked BoB!
I'll give it a go mate, can't be that bad surely? I loved BoB like, superb series.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 03:11:48 am
smig
I'll give it a go mate, can't be that bad surely? I loved BoB like, superb series.

Try not to compare it with BoB.

There's no equivalent of Easy Company, rolling from island to island in the Pacific War, the capture of each island was like a war in itself. The writers used the stories of three individuals who saw action, in different key battles.

The result lacks the dramatic progression of BoB, and you'll need to work harder remembering who's who, but it is historically accurate and not without great moments. On it's own terms a very good series.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 03:42:07 am
oddball2514
I wouldnt, if you liked BoB!

Stop comparing the two. They are both different styles and have different idea's behind how the stories are told.

Both deserve their own merits. :)
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 09:25:42 am
^

Yeah don't compare the two. The Pacific doesn't take the piss out of us Brits like BOB did.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 09:59:31 am
Mad Men
The pacific: starts well but drops a notch when they hit Australia and subsequently the mental hospital episode but it picks up again with the invasion of pelilieu island and doesn't stop from there on.

Good to hear, just finished the mental hospital episode.

Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
December 12, 2010, 10:01:31 am
Ginamos
Try not to compare it with BoB.


Telling this to myself as I'm watching it.

Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 1, 2011, 06:24:20 pm
Don't really like war films, but gave this a go for some reason. Just finished and loved it. Band of Brothers downloading now so guess I'm in for a treat :)
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 1, 2011, 10:17:27 pm
Got the last 2 episodes left, really enjoying it to be honest. Saw the BoB is a tenspot in HMV aswell and haven't seen that for years so i'm gonna pick it up this week
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 2, 2011, 12:12:47 am
Just got the boxed DVD set today. Will watch it next weekend on a movie marathon weekend.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 2, 2011, 09:46:43 am
Oh God. I feel sorry for you mate. Enjoy the Aussie girl's boobs.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 2, 2011, 10:07:54 am
royhendo
Oh God. I feel sorry for you mate. Enjoy the Aussie girl's boobs.

They were defined. :)
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
January 10, 2011, 07:54:39 am
On a very sad note, Major Dick Winters (BOB) passed away yesterday.

RIP Major Winters. You are a legend.

Link: http://www.pennlive.com/midstate/index.ssf/2011/01/dick_winters_of_band_of_brothe.html
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Today at 11:04:30 pm
Just started to watch this as loved Band of Brothers. See they also just started shooting the next follow up Masters of the Air. Nothing will ever match the original BoB but hoping The Pacific will be a great watch even though a tad behind 🙈and better than any current new series.
Re: The Pacific - HBO Series
Today at 11:38:24 pm
fowlermagic
Just started to watch this as loved Band of Brothers. See they also just started shooting the next follow up Masters of the Air. Nothing will ever match the original BoB but hoping The Pacific will be a great watch even though a tad behind 🙈and better than any current new series.
Hope you enjoy it!

I love Band of Brothers, but that wasn't enough to help convince me see this series through to the end. Maybe I'd see it differently now!
