My beautiful daughter has just been told she has cancer. It has spread to her liver and pelvic area they believe. She had an mri last week and saw the multi disciplinary team on Monday. She is going in for a biopsy this Friday to see how they are going to treat her going forward.



I am in bits. I just don't know what to do. To see her in tears and clinging on to her dad on Monday night has left me distraught.



As yet we have no idea how serious this is but she is terrified as am I. The last time I felt this helpless was the day she was born.