My beloved mum died of cancer last week! I am absolutely heartbroken!

Thankfully, she didn't suffer and she passed quickly and peacefully, but my God it hurts. It really does hurt! It's a pain I can't describe and the void she has left is indescribable.

I thought my mum was invincible.

She had a rare and aggressive cancer called Cholangiocarcinoma which starts in the bile duct and is very hard to spot and diagnose.

By the time they had found it, it had spread to her Liver. On 31st August we were given her prognosis of 3-4 weeks which just knocked us sideways as she seemed relatively well enough despite having some abdomen pain. We were not expecting good news as we knew it had spread and was a metastatic cancer, but that short prognosis was like an arrow to the heart.

Mum was brave and planned her funeral which will be held on Monday 14th October. She was moved to Royal Trinity Hospice who looked after mum beautifully - those people are Angels walking the earth. I have so much respect for everyone there and they made mum's last days comfortable, dignified and pain-free.

At 5:56am on Saturday 21st September, she slipped away with all of her loved ones by her bedside, she was only 70 years old. I'm lost, I feel so so sad, but I know life has to carry on. It's what mum wanted and demanded of us before we lost her.



Fuck you cancer!



So sorry for your loss Ashley.I had never heard of that type of cancer, until a manager at work here died of it last week. Only my age too, with 3 young kids. Very short time from diagnosis until his passing, which sounds like your mum.Wishing you all the best.