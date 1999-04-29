Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕



So sorry to hear this, but you are absolutely right about just making the most of her time left. They wouldn't operate on my mum when she had cancer so we just made her life as comfortable as we could. Speaking with her about the past is a wonderful way to share whatever time is left, I would organise a favourite music night for my mum where I would play all her favourite records and like your's she was in good form and would lap it up. See if you can take her out from time to time, see a sunset or just go to a favourite place, just to break up the boredom. I would also encourage her to spend time at a hospice, as I found with my mum she enjoyed her day away from us, as I suspect some of the time she was not wanting to show her pain. It's a break for her as well as you, my mum loved the one at Clatterbridge and she seemed to really blossom there. Accept help as well from the McMillan nurses, the one we had was wonderful became like a member of the family to us and was someone we could talk too about anything that bothered us. As well as look after your mum, listen to your own needs as well, that is so important. I wish you the best of luck in this.