« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cancer  (Read 227073 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,829
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2800 on: October 9, 2023, 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.
bloody hell mate, that must have been a hell of a shock for you, fingers crossed that she beats this bastard disease
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,580
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2801 on: October 9, 2023, 10:51:12 pm »
Best of luck to your wife, and to you and your family dalarr.

And very sorry to read that Terry.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,479
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2802 on: October 9, 2023, 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.

So sorry to hear about this, it must have been a terrible shock for everyone. The thing is they can do miracles with cancer treatment now. All you can do is take each day as it comes and take some inspiration from people on here who have recovered. I have everything crossed for your wife. Oh and use this thread as a shelter to come to when you're finding it difficult.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2803 on: October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am »
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2804 on: October 10, 2023, 01:26:10 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕

Sorry to hear that but as you say every bit of time now is a bonus. 

Find out if there's any bucket list type things she'd like to do and try your best to help her tick them off.

Other than that just enjoy whatever time you can with her 👍
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,441
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2805 on: October 10, 2023, 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕
So sorry to hear this, and what Debs said is spot on.
Quote from: reddebs on October 10, 2023, 01:26:10 pm
Sorry to hear that but as you say every bit of time now is a bonus. 

Find out if there's any bucket list type things she'd like to do and try your best to help her tick them off.

Other than that just enjoy whatever time you can with her 👍
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,479
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2806 on: October 10, 2023, 08:04:32 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕

So sorry to hear this, but you are absolutely right about just making the most of her time left. They wouldn't operate on my mum when she had cancer so we just made her life as comfortable as we could. Speaking with her about the past is a wonderful way to share whatever time is left, I would organise a favourite music night for my mum where I would play all her favourite records and like your's she was in good form and would lap it up. See if you can take her out from time to time, see a sunset or just go to a favourite place, just to break up the boredom. I would also encourage her to spend time at a hospice, as I found with my mum she enjoyed her day away from us, as I suspect some of the time she was not wanting to show her pain. It's a break for her as well as you, my mum loved the one at Clatterbridge and she seemed to really blossom there. Accept help as well from the McMillan nurses, the one we had was wonderful became like a member of the family to us and was someone we could talk too about anything that bothered us. As well as look after your mum, listen to your own needs as well, that is so important. I wish you the best of luck in this.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2807 on: October 11, 2023, 08:49:29 pm »
Thanks so much for everything 💕great advice is always welcome as we are trying to get a handle on it all. Im with her every day and the rest of the family are stopping by for a good old chat most days too. Going to take her and her best friend out for a drink in the next week or so and hopefully enjoy a good time together as I do my version of Driving Ms Daisy with two ladies in their 80s. We will have as much fun as possible until the day she goes. There will be tears mixed in with laughter. Life
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2808 on: October 12, 2023, 09:09:50 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Mum was just diagnosed with Stage 4 and riddled with it unfortunately but at 88 she has had a great run and dodged a few bullets over the years as was a very heavy smoker. Trying to deal with the news but you get to that age something is going to get you as every year is a huge bonus. Will miss her when the day comes but right now she's in good form. What have you done if in a similar boat as trying to spend more time with her just reminiscing. Want to catch a few chats about her life, meeting Dad etc on video. Just printed out a great pic of their wedding day n got her to sign it with love from her to all the family. Any suggestions are welcome. 💕

just spend as much time as you can with each other. My dad passed away from Prostate Cancer a few years ago and towards the end (last 6 months he was around) I went to Scotland to stay with him a few times, I'm in Essex, so not the easiest journey. But it was great to spend quality time with him. We talked about our families, stories from the past and hopes for the future. We laughed and we cried together.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2809 on: October 12, 2023, 07:20:16 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.
All the best mate
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2810 on: October 12, 2023, 07:22:24 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 10, 2023, 10:25:34 am
Sad for you. I guess shell want her loved ones around more than anything.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2811 on: October 14, 2023, 08:47:27 pm »
After my leukaemia diagnosis in MayI was informed by the hospital this week that Im no longer under close supervision so no more weekly visits. Just pop in once a month to get drugs.

NHS is incredible.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,705
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2812 on: October 14, 2023, 08:49:39 pm »
Great to hear Fitzy! All the best
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,479
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2813 on: October 14, 2023, 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 14, 2023, 08:47:27 pm
After my leukaemia diagnosis in MayI was informed by the hospital this week that Im no longer under close supervision so no more weekly visits. Just pop in once a month to get drugs.

NHS is incredible.

Fantastic news, I am so pleased for you. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2814 on: October 14, 2023, 09:10:08 pm »
That's fantastic news Fitzy 👍
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2815 on: October 14, 2023, 09:18:14 pm »
Cheers guys!!
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2816 on: October 14, 2023, 10:37:21 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on October  6, 2023, 04:09:57 pm
Found my wife unconscious on the floor Tuesday night. Results today shows that she has a tumour in her brain. We have two daughters aged six and eight.
We were also told that she will likely make a recovery after surgery, but you never know before everything is done. After reading through some pages in this thread, I realise that we are far better off, for now, than many others. But still, it's a difficult situation. My wife is usually the strong on, the one of us who keeps calm whereas I always think worst-case scenarios. It's difficult seeing her this vulnerable.

I'm not fishing for sympathy here, my friends. I'm not a prolific poster but I've been a Rawkite for many years. This place feels like home and I just needed to get this off my chest. Thank you.

Sorry to hear this mate. Writing this down on here helps, such experiences are most painful and isolating in life.

You're not alone in those feelings of yours, this place is a great place for kind empathetic folk as I've found, hope it makes you feel a little less lonely.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,014
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2817 on: October 14, 2023, 10:51:23 pm »
The contrasting situations of this disease.
Dalarr, our thoughts are with you & your wife mate.
Great news for you Fitzy.
Everyone keep fighting.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2818 on: October 15, 2023, 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 14, 2023, 10:51:23 pm
The contrasting situations of this disease.
Dalarr, our thoughts are with you & your wife mate.
Great news for you Fitzy.
Everyone keep fighting.
Cheers John.

Yeah, its a crapshoot
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cancer
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 06:55:40 am »
Got told last night that my Dad has lung cancer, he's typically Blasé about it, he's a tough bugger, survived a brain tumour, a nasty crash, all sorts he just keeps going.  My mum is a mess though as is my sister, I don't think I've processed things, me and my brother are looking at things logically with what some people might consider a sort of coldness, it's not that though, he's my best friend, it's just how I cope with stuff, I'm calculating when I need to talk to my kids, my sister's kids (she hasn't told them, but they'll definitely know something is up), a mix of confusion and denial I think.

He's 70 now and smoked for 50 of those years, I guess you can't do that sort of shite and get away with it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 