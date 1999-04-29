Got told last night that my Dad has lung cancer, he's typically Blasé about it, he's a tough bugger, survived a brain tumour, a nasty crash, all sorts he just keeps going. My mum is a mess though as is my sister, I don't think I've processed things, me and my brother are looking at things logically with what some people might consider a sort of coldness, it's not that though, he's my best friend, it's just how I cope with stuff, I'm calculating when I need to talk to my kids, my sister's kids (she hasn't told them, but they'll definitely know something is up), a mix of confusion and denial I think.
He's 70 now and smoked for 50 of those years, I guess you can't do that sort of shite and get away with it.