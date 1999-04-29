Great news Socratease.



My Dad passed away in 2008 after six or eight months battling bowel cancer.



In 2019 Mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer, had a successful op and some chemo as it had spread to her lymph nodes.



Since around the same time I had been back and forth to the hospital (thankfully eventually late last year they said it's definitely not cancer and just part of getting old).



Then mum had to go for a scan last week and had her results today, it's metastasised to her liver. They can't operate and she's now waiting for another appointment at Christies with the oncologist who treated Dad and her.



Feels like it's been almost a constant worry since Mum was first diagnosed, god only knows how she can keep fighting as at times I'm struggling to concentrate at work