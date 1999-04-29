Puddle Jumping! (For Cancer Research)
Jump into a puddle, make a splash!
For Cancer Research, raise some cash.
Go and find your wellies, any old pair.
Take a pal with you, a puddle to share!
Lots of puddles about this time of year.
So find one today, in your winter gear!
Then jump into it, like a child would do.
And if you are still a child, lucky you!
You can show your folks how it's done.
For an extra splash, first take a big run!
Don't be afraid to get yourself a bit wet.
Dogs can take part too, so take your pet!
If you get a funny look from passers by.
Tell them to join in, and the reason why!
Look for a puddle near you, why the wait.
To this amazing Charity, please donate!