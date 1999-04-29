« previous next »
Thanks for the well wishes one and all.

Surgery went smoothly, was home by 6 last night and even managed a reasonable nights sleep. Obviously still sore but if the cancer hasnt spread (something Ill find out in a few weeks once theyve done the lab work) and Im sorted then its all worth it.

Baron, I will definitely be messaging you at some point. Thanks so much for the offer.

Pazcom, definitely agree with your mention of prostate. I have family history of prostate issues, so Im all to aware. And given the number of people Ive had my pants down for the last few days Im not sure anything else can be embarrassing!

glad everything went well and keeping everything crossed for a positive outcome
How is everyone doing? Are you getting your appointments and result timely?
Let us know guys.
Sending you all so much love. Keep fighting everyone xx
would have been my dads 74th birthday today. First year without him and it hit me hard this morning.

Fella's please don't be embarrsed about the prostate check - its a quick blood test and even quicker physical examination.
A few minutes after 9am this morning my wife suffered a seizure which caused extreme contractions to her muscle and skeletal integrity.

The contortions and muscle contraction were severe. She has been in hospital since before 10am but she was eventually transferred after 6 hours due to hospital capacity in our region to ward 1 this evening.

She has had two scans so far and the doctors suspect that the cancer has spread to her brain.

However, an MRI scan is due tomorrow morning and I am to be telephoned tomorrow morning to attend to the hospital with my wife's cancer consultant and my missus (my darling wife who is adored by her children and grand children alike).

,
Christ Socratease that's hard to read, it's awful for you mate. Fingers crossed you get different, better news in the morning mate.
A few minutes after 9am this morning my wife suffered a seizure which caused extreme contractions to her muscle and skeletal integrity.

The contortions and muscle contraction were severe. She has been in hospital since before 10am but she was eventually transferred after 6 hours due to hospital capacity in our region to ward 1 this evening.

She has had two scans so far and the doctors suspect that the cancer has spread to her brain.

However, an MRI scan is due tomorrow morning and I am to be telephoned tomorrow morning to attend to the hospital with my wife's cancer consultant and my missus (my darling wife who is adored by her children and grand children alike).

,

That is dreadful, hope you have better news tomorrow. Thinking of you.
Christ Socratease that's hard to read, it's awful for you mate. Fingers crossed you get different, better news in the morning mate.
I can only echo these sentiments.

Fingers crossed for the best possible outcome.
Thank you John C, the young mother of two of my grandaughters popped round this evening (7pm) to 'check in on me', and  to reaasure each other. which gave us that rare chance to physically meet and mutually support each other with the ongoing covid19 conditions,

,

     
Thank you to each and everyone for your sincere replies - your support matters to all of my family.

God bless you.




,

A few minutes after 9am this morning my wife suffered a seizure which caused extreme contractions to her muscle and skeletal integrity.

The contortions and muscle contraction were severe. She has been in hospital since before 10am but she was eventually transferred after 6 hours due to hospital capacity in our region to ward 1 this evening.

She has had two scans so far and the doctors suspect that the cancer has spread to her brain.

However, an MRI scan is due tomorrow morning and I am to be telephoned tomorrow morning to attend to the hospital with my wife's cancer consultant and my missus (my darling wife who is adored by her children and grand children alike).

,
Ah mate so sorry to hear that, such awful news.  Sending you all much love.
Another CT scan last Monday then a telephone call from the consultant yesterday to tell us that the cancer has generally been removed and the tumour has reduced further in the lung.

The great news is that there is no actual tumour in her brain. The cancer is between pin dots and clusters of the agressive nature of stage four small cell cancer over her brain.

Her first session of radio therapy targeting her brain was early this evening and she is now back home absoluteltly knackered. She has tomorrow to get through and after the weekend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next.... we take our time, but the next session is quite early in the morning. I am not allowed into the hospital due to Covid 19 tomorrow as since March 23rd 2020.

It gives us hope.


,

That hope is brilliant for you mate, bless her. We're thinking about you socratease.
Thinking of you both Socratease.

That hope is brilliant for you mate, bless her. We're thinking about you socratease.

Thank you friend, after the second session today we think thank goodness to recover for two days as on Monday it will be three further days of this targeted radio therapy (radiation)..


,


As always, I wish Mrs. Socratease the very best.

Thinking of you both and hoping for the very best outcome.

Love and hugs.
Great news Socratease.

Best wishes.
My papa got diagnosed with terminal prostrate cancer a 6 months ago. Spread to his bones unfortunately. Told he has 2 years to live. Had his first treatment of radiotherapy a few months back.

Was at hospital yesterday to see his specialist and got as good news as he could. The cancer hasnt advanced anymore since last time and he wont need anymore radiotherapy this time. Will get reassessed again in a couple months.

Horrible disease. Thoughts to everyone dealing with it.
Just heard my sister in law is in end of life care now after battling brain tumours for years.  She's at home and so far as well as normal but they've stopped treatment now as there's nothing more they can do.

Just heard my sister in law is in end of life care now after battling brain tumours for years.  She's at home and so far as well as normal but they've stopped treatment now as there's nothing more they can do.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Sorry to hear that debs,sending love.
Such a truly awful disease and my thoughts are with anyone suffering with it whether yourself or someone you know

I watched my Grandma die from it  and it was the single most horrendous experience of my life  :(
My missus step dad has today been moved to palliative care following his lymphoma coming back very aggressively and has now got hold of his kidneys. Only got an all clear in October..been told he might only have a week.
Our assigned cancer nurse telephoned today to check on how my missus is coping. The response was very positive and reinforcing from our very experienced cancer nurse.

Our consultant will call us on Wednesday.

On behalf of my wife and myself we wish to thank everyone for your sincere responses.


,
Our assigned cancer nurse telephoned today to check on how my missus is coping. The response was very positive and reinforcing from our very experienced cancer nurse.

Our consultant will call us on Wednesday.

On behalf of my wife and myself we wish to thank everyone for your sincere responses.


,

Hugs to Mrs. Socratease and your good self.

I hope all goes well tomorrow.  :)
My missus step dad has today been moved to palliative care following his lymphoma coming back very aggressively and has now got hold of his kidneys. Only got an all clear in October..been told he might only have a week.
I'm so sorry to hear this, mate.

Thinking of you, your family and everyone else in here going through hell because of this vile disease affecting them or those they love.
I'm so sorry to hear this, mate.

Thinking of you, your family and everyone else in here going through hell because of this vile disease affecting them or those they love.

thank you. He passed away at 1230 this morning. At least he is now at peace.
thank you. He passed away at 1230 this morning. At least he is now at peace.

Condolences to you and your missus.

I hate this disease... :sad
Sad news, bad news and great news all tied together with this awful disease.

Big hugs to all in here who have suffered/are suffering

thank you. He passed away at 1230 this morning. At least he is now at peace.
Awful news.

Condolences to all who knew and loved him.


RIP.
Puddle Jumping! (For Cancer Research)

Jump into a puddle, make a splash! 
For Cancer Research, raise some cash. 
Go and find your wellies, any old pair. 
Take a pal with you, a puddle to share! 

Lots of puddles about this time of year. 
So find one today, in your winter gear! 
Then jump into it, like a child would do.
 And if you are still a child, lucky you! 

You can show your folks how it's done. 
For an extra splash, first take a big run!
Don't be afraid to get yourself a bit wet.
Dogs can take part too, so take your pet! 

If you get a funny look from passers by. 
Tell them to join in, and the reason why! 
Look for a puddle near you, why the wait.
To this amazing Charity, please donate!
 I knew my step father had an operation on a cancer in his throat at Addenbrookes, but, my Mum has been diagnosed with Covid sometime ago - and she has also been diagnosed with small cell cancer  -  and she had an operation last fortnight at Papworth hospital plus yet another operation a couple of days ago and she seems to be doing well.  :)

Obviously, my immediate concern is for my wife. I think she is overdue for a CT scan check at her hospital.

 It was my wife's birthday 29th of May and the great news is that my wife is starting to regain her hair growth!

I said to her, "At least your're not a skin'ed anymore, you are at the very least a respectable Punk Rocker!"  ;D


,


 
Great news Socratease.

 My Dad passed away in 2008 after six or eight months battling bowel cancer.

In 2019 Mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer, had a successful op and some chemo as it had spread to her lymph nodes.

Since around the same time I had been back and forth to the hospital (thankfully eventually late last year they said it's definitely not cancer and just part of getting old).

Then mum had to go for a scan last week and had her results today, it's metastasised to her liver. They can't operate and she's now waiting for another appointment at Christies with the oncologist who treated Dad and her.

Feels like it's been almost a constant worry since Mum was first diagnosed, god only knows how she can keep fighting as at times I'm struggling to concentrate at work
