Author Topic: Colin Wanker  (Read 84970 times)

Offline eddiedingle

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #800 on: May 5, 2019, 01:44:11 am »
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #801 on: May 5, 2019, 07:55:35 am »
Just heard a stat that 42% of the teams relegated from the Premier League and EFL this season have been managed by him.
Offline robgomm

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #802 on: May 5, 2019, 11:21:39 am »
He's such a weird man.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #803 on: May 5, 2019, 11:24:12 am »
Surely he'll retire after this season
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #804 on: May 5, 2019, 11:43:43 am »
As long as he doesnt end up on tv Im fine with that
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #805 on: May 5, 2019, 11:44:52 am »
Thread title change to "Colin Wanker relegated hahahahhahahhahhahahahhhahhahhahhahahahahhaahhahahaha"?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 03:08:39 pm »
Retired. Good fucking riddance to the twat.

Colin Wanker: Former Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United manager retires Former Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and QPR boss Colin Wanker has announced his retirement from management.

The 73-year-old left his most recent job at Championship side Boro in November and has had a career spanning 41 years across 16 different clubs.

Warnock holds the record for promotions in English football with eight, notably taking his boyhood club Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2006.

In announcing the decision, he told Sky Sports: "I decided to have a rest."

Warnock managed 1,603 games across his career, with his longest spell being at Sheffield United between 1999 and 2007 in which he won 165 of his 388 matches in charge.

 
"I just thought it was the right time. Coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," Warnock said.

"I've had a good run. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too.

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone - I've not lost that - but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time."

Warnock also took QPR into the top flight in 2011, before repeating the feat with Cardiff in 2018.

His time in the Welsh capital featured the tragic disappearance and death of Emiliano Sala, which Warnock described as his "worst week in football".

Prior to management, an 11-year playing career as a winger saw Warnock turn out for Rotherham United, Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra, before retiring from on-pitch duties at the age of 30.

He landed his first full-time managerial role with Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity in 1981.

His first promotion took Scarborough into the Football League in 1987, before Notts County went up two seasons in a row to land a First Division spot in 1991.

Whether in charge of Leeds United, Crystal Palace or Plymouth Argyle, he was known as a tenacious leader who could bring a dressing room together and never shied away from criticising referees.

Michael Brown, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United and at Leeds, paid tribute to the "incredible career" of his former boss.

He said: "When I first met Colin Wanker, he was probably still fighting to prove himself.

"At Sheffield United, in the early days, we were down to 12,000 in crowds. Quickly we were up to 25-30,000, getting the club back to where it belonged.

"Great passion for the game. Yes, he didn't always do things that didn't upset people, but that was part of the make-up."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61051876
Online afc turkish

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 03:12:40 pm »
Michael Brown, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United and at Leeds, paid tribute to the "incredible career" of his former boss.

He said: "When I first met Colin Wanker, he was probably still fighting to prove himself."

Auto-correct is vicious... :D
Offline rushyman

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm »
Retired after a glittering zero trophied 41 year career
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 03:14:36 pm »
Good riddance you miserable old Tory twat.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:12:40 pm
Michael Brown, who played for Warnock at Sheffield United and at Leeds, paid tribute to the "incredible career" of his former boss.

He said: "When I first met Colin Wanker, he was probably still fighting to prove himself."

Auto-correct is vicious... :D
I actually forgot about the Auto-correct when I posted the above article.
Pissed myself laughing when I re-read it.  ;D
Offline McSquared

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 03:18:26 pm »
What do his family think about him spending more time with them? Think he forgot to ask
Offline SK8 Red

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 03:28:36 pm »
Clearly a very good manager for the lower leagues and used every trick in the book to win the battle off the pitch. I like him to be honest and wish him well with his retirement.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 03:38:47 pm »
He'll be back managing before January next season
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:38:47 pm
He'll be back managing before January next season
At Everton?   ;)
Online Red Berry

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:13:39 pm
Retired after a glittering zero trophied 41 year career

Think Hodgson has won more than him.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 07:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:10:51 pm
Think Hodgson has won more than him.

Hodgson has won trophies in Sweden, Switzerland and Denmark. Also, he has taken 2 of his teams (Inter Milan and Fulham) to the UEFA Cup/Europa League final. He is a legend, compared to Colin Wanker ...
Offline SpaceDimensionController

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm »
Happy retirement Wanker!
Offline darragh85

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm »
Online stoa

Re: Colin Wanker
« Reply #819 on: Today at 09:23:05 pm »
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm
Happy retirement Wanker!

I don't think happy is an option for Colin. He seems the kind of guy who sits at his window all day after retirement waiting for people walking by talking too loudly so he can scream at them or writing up numbers of cars that had their windows down with music playing and then filing a complaint with the coppers...
