Already had a few servings of our own new potatoes, radish and rhubarb and picked the first strawberries this morning.



The onions, tomatoes, beetroot and spring onions are not quite ready yet though but I was late getting them in and it wasn't really warm enough either.



Also got flower buds appearing on the bell peppers, which I never thought I'd be able to grow.



How's everyone else getting on with their fruit and veg?