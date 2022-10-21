You can't really get rid of them. Or at least, you'll spend a small fortune on treatment that will work to varying extents.



What you're looking at is the 'fruit' of the mushroom. The entire organism is made from what is essentially a network of candy floss like strands underneath your lawn. This is the mycelium network.



The good news is that mushrooms in your lawn are a good indicator that the lawn itself is healthy - the mushroom and the grass form a symbiotic relationship.



If they both you a lot, bear in mind that most mushrooms will only fruit for a very short window (maybe a couple of weeks or so). After that, they'll die back and the organism underground will continue without you knowing it's there.



If you're really bothered, just mow the lawn once/twice a week during the fruiting season and you'll destroy the mushrooms as they start to fruit and you won't see them.



If you pick one and take a photo of the underside, I might be able to help identify it for you. No mushroom is toxic to handle (only when ingesting) so don't worry about touching it.



My lawn now has an annual recurring crop of yellow stainer and red cracking bolete mushrooms which I just let grow out and do their thing. Still waiting for some decent edibles to set up home!