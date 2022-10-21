« previous next »
Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,638
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1800 on: October 21, 2022, 12:44:20 am »
I mowed the grass the other day. I mow for ever. Looked so beautiful for 10 minutes in the autumn wind.



Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1801 on: October 23, 2022, 10:51:26 pm »
Any advice on when to pull the begonias ?  I've lifted one to dry but the others are still looking great.

Can't believe how much the bulb has grown,it's a full fist and was smaller than a conker when I planted it.
Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • JFT 97
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1802 on: October 24, 2022, 12:15:27 am »
Love some advice on Hydrangeas please as in when to prune them, pre or post winter?
Not a gardener at all and unfortunately for the plants there are 4 very well established plants which every person I ask about has conflicting advice. We have cut back in winter and spring over the last 5 years but feel like we are slowly killing them.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1803 on: October 24, 2022, 10:44:08 am »
Just moved into a new house and one patch of the garden is covered in these mushrooms



Any advice on how to get rid please? Cheers!
Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1804 on: October 25, 2022, 09:19:11 am »
You can't really get rid of them. Or at least, you'll spend a small fortune on treatment that will work to varying extents.

What you're looking at is the 'fruit' of the mushroom. The entire organism is made from what is essentially a network of candy floss like strands underneath your lawn. This is the mycelium network.

The good news is that mushrooms in your lawn are a good indicator that the lawn itself is healthy - the mushroom and the grass form a symbiotic relationship.

If they both you a lot, bear in mind that most mushrooms will only fruit for a very short window (maybe a couple of weeks or so). After that, they'll die back and the organism underground will continue without you knowing it's there.

If you're really bothered, just mow the lawn once/twice a week during the fruiting season and you'll destroy the mushrooms as they start to fruit and you won't see them.

If you pick one and take a photo of the underside, I might be able to help identify it for you. No mushroom is toxic to handle (only when ingesting) so don't worry about touching it.

My lawn now has an annual recurring crop of yellow stainer and red cracking bolete mushrooms which I just let grow out and do their thing. Still waiting for some decent edibles to set up home!
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,161
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1805 on: October 25, 2022, 11:41:22 am »
Cheers Adam, they're only really in a corner so shouldn't be too much of a bother. Do they all have the same flowering season or different times for different species?
Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1806 on: October 25, 2022, 03:36:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 25, 2022, 11:41:22 am
Cheers Adam, they're only really in a corner so shouldn't be too much of a bother. Do they all have the same flowering season or different times for different species?

Different times for different mushrooms. Fruiting depends on the mushroom type, the amount of rain, the temperature for the time of year etc. You might find that they don't fruit next year depending on conditions. The network itself will probably be alive underground but conditions might not have been right for them to fruit.

As an example, I know a few fallen trees near to where I live where there are oyster mushrooms growing on the wood. I pop back each year at roughly the same time - sometimes they fruit, sometimes they don't. One year I think I got about 5kg of mushrooms of the one fallen tree. Next year there were none!

Very few tend to fruit over winter, most prefer spring or autumn when it's wetter but not too hot/cold.

EDIT: Photo of the haul of oysters from one tree last year:

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1807 on: November 4, 2022, 11:24:44 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on October 24, 2022, 12:15:27 am
Love some advice on Hydrangeas please as in when to prune them, pre or post winter?
Not a gardener at all and unfortunately for the plants there are 4 very well established plants which every person I ask about has conflicting advice. We have cut back in winter and spring over the last 5 years but feel like we are slowly killing them.

Are they mophead or lacecap hydrangeas as the advice is different for each of them.

I have mopheads and the advice is leave the heads on them until spring as they protect the new growth in winter.  Cut back in spring but only to the new shoots as they're that years flowers so if you cut back too much they won't flower at all or have very few flowers.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1808 on: November 7, 2022, 11:14:22 am »
Woohoo my crab apple tree has arrived for the woodland area 👏👏
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 02:58:58 pm »
We're down to the last pallet to dismantle ready to build raised beds for the veg plot. 

I'm looking forward to being able to grow things like peas, beans, maybe even some carrots and parsnips.

Then if we've got enough wood left I've another much smaller bed to do that I'd like to grow blueberries in.  If not then maybe put the strawberry plants in as they've not really been successful where they are.
