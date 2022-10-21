Cheers Adam, they're only really in a corner so shouldn't be too much of a bother. Do they all have the same flowering season or different times for different species?
Different times for different mushrooms. Fruiting depends on the mushroom type, the amount of rain, the temperature for the time of year etc. You might find that they don't fruit next year depending on conditions. The network itself will probably be alive underground but conditions might not have been right for them to fruit.
As an example, I know a few fallen trees near to where I live where there are oyster mushrooms growing on the wood. I pop back each year at roughly the same time - sometimes they fruit, sometimes they don't. One year I think I got about 5kg of mushrooms of the one fallen tree. Next year there were none!
Very few tend to fruit over winter, most prefer spring or autumn when it's wetter but not too hot/cold.
EDIT: Photo of the haul of oysters from one tree last year: