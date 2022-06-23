« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 133469 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1720 on: June 23, 2022, 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 11:43:02 am
The pics are tremendous!

Quick question - our Virginia Creeper... we think it's dead (for some reason - it's gone strong for years and years but there's no sign of foliage this year... usually there is). Anyone heard of one of those passing away for not much reason? We have a little shoot from the foot of it coming through so all is not lost... but the gable end of the back of the house is gonna look a little bare if it goes. *sobs*

We had some all over the front of our old house. Looked really nice, especially in autumn as the leaves turned red (although a pain in the arse to sweep up!). Anyway, we got someone round to tidy it up one spring and they cut it back so much that it never grew back. Still go past the old house and it looks pretty bare. :(

But that was human incompetence rather than any disease or anything like that.
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1721 on: June 23, 2022, 01:52:47 pm »
Ta both - looking at it, and looking at the gardening forums after googling it, it does seem that drought can kill it (either restricting foliage to the top and the ground level, or just ground level, or killing it).

It has been incredibly dry here - the streams have run dry in some places even (and I've never seen that happen in this general area - it's come close at times, but there's literally no water in places). We have a climbing hydrangea that's wilting regularly (we do have a stream that does have water, so I have a little well dug from that and I water with gorilla tubs of water taken from there)... so I think the dry weather's taken it to the brink and it's effectively binned off the bits it can't keep alive. That's guesswork mind... but I suppose we'll just need to see if it comes back to life over the course of the autumn. It's in a pot too, which maybe makes it worse. We have ivy at the other side and the wisteria growing from round the corner so it'll not even be noticable in a few years' time... but harumph. I don't like things dying!
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1722 on: June 23, 2022, 02:17:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 01:52:47 pm
Ta both - looking at it, and looking at the gardening forums after googling it, it does seem that drought can kill it (either restricting foliage to the top and the ground level, or just ground level, or killing it).

It has been incredibly dry here - the streams have run dry in some places even (and I've never seen that happen in this general area - it's come close at times, but there's literally no water in places). We have a climbing hydrangea that's wilting regularly (we do have a stream that does have water, so I have a little well dug from that and I water with gorilla tubs of water taken from there)... so I think the dry weather's taken it to the brink and it's effectively binned off the bits it can't keep alive. That's guesswork mind... but I suppose we'll just need to see if it comes back to life over the course of the autumn. It's in a pot too, which maybe makes it worse. We have ivy at the other side and the wisteria growing from round the corner so it'll not even be noticable in a few years' time... but harumph. I don't like things dying!

I'd give it an absolute drenching for a few days Roy it might just come back. 

Have you done the bark test to see if it is actually dead as they can fool you?

My solanum that I thought was a complete gonner last autumn after the gales burnt it to a crisp is back to fully alive and thriving 😁
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1723 on: June 23, 2022, 03:06:32 pm »
Worth a go isn't it? Hopefully it's still got a few miles left on the clock!

Done. I'll keep that going for a bit - I think I underestimated how dry it was.
Online .adam

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1724 on: June 23, 2022, 03:20:40 pm »
We used to have a Virginia Creeper on the back of the house before we built an extension a couple of years ago. It survived the mega hot summer of 2018 so I'd be surprised it it has popped its clogs this year because of the heat, Roy.

Here's what ours used to look like. I really miss it.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1725 on: June 23, 2022, 03:36:58 pm »
In getting PTSD looking at that with memories of sweeping up out the front. And having to open the upstairs windows to pull/cut it away from the guttering. :D
Online .adam

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1726 on: June 23, 2022, 03:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 03:36:58 pm
In getting PTSD looking at that with memories of sweeping up out the front. And having to open the upstairs windows to pull/cut it away from the guttering. :D

Haha. Did take some maintenance. Always tried to keep it at windowsill level but would wake up some mornings and it'd started to crawl up the windows overnight.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1727 on: June 23, 2022, 07:10:43 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on June 23, 2022, 03:06:32 pm
Worth a go isn't it? Hopefully it's still got a few miles left on the clock!

Done. I'll keep that going for a bit - I think I underestimated how dry it was.

Absolutely it is mate, they're too beautiful to give up on it for the sake of a good watering.

It's been really dry here too, made worse with the constant wind so I'm  watering every night pretty much.
Offline El_Frank

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1728 on: June 23, 2022, 07:28:10 pm »
I've got a question that's perhaps best asked in here.
I go for a walk every morning and part of that walk is through meadows with long grass and various wild things growing within. As I'm walking the trail, and not touching the grass, I can hear cracking sounds coming from all directions in the long grass. What the hell is this? I've tried a search but all I'm getting is possible seed pods cracking open in the heat, but I dunno. Anyone?
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1729 on: June 24, 2022, 03:08:08 pm »
Might be that or things like yellow rattle popping maybe?

Ta for the ivy help - that's some specimen you had there!
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1730 on: June 24, 2022, 10:17:39 pm »
See the Spurs kitchen garden on Gardeners World?
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1731 on: June 24, 2022, 10:48:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on June 24, 2022, 10:17:39 pm
See the Spurs kitchen garden on Gardeners World?

I did mate 😯

And Man utd are still arguing over who got more chips and what's for pudding 😂😂

Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1732 on: June 27, 2022, 08:14:32 am »
;D

We tested it and sure enough it was dead as a Dodo. RIP YNWA.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1733 on: June 27, 2022, 08:52:11 am »
Quote from: royhendo on June 24, 2022, 10:17:39 pm
See the Spurs kitchen garden on Gardeners World?

Yeah.  Thought it was great.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1734 on: June 27, 2022, 09:59:41 am »
Quote from: royhendo on June 27, 2022, 08:14:32 am
;D

We tested it and sure enough it was dead as a Dodo. RIP YNWA.

I still wouldn't give up Roy, again my solanum last year failed the test but still recovered.  Give nature time to work it's magic 👍
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1735 on: June 27, 2022, 10:13:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 27, 2022, 09:59:41 am
I still wouldn't give up Roy, again my solanum last year failed the test but still recovered.  Give nature time to work it's magic 👍

There's a tiny shoot at the base of it Debs - it's such an interesting problem - the whole thing was stone dead when we looked at the stems after we cut it down. Oddly though the gable looks better without it - my wife got quite bloodthirsty about it! "Just kill it! Cut it down!" She wants a wisteria in the gap now but not sure how that'll work pot wise - we'd need a whopping big planter I reckon.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1736 on: June 27, 2022, 10:20:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on June 27, 2022, 10:13:47 am
There's a tiny shoot at the base of it Debs - it's such an interesting problem - the whole thing was stone dead once we cut it down. Oddly though the gable looks better without it - my wife got quite bloodthirsty about it! "Just kill it! Cut it down!" She wants a wisteria in the gap now but not sure how that'll work pot wise - we'd need a whopping big planter I reckon.

Wisteria are such fickle climbers too and take years to flower or look anything like the ones in glossy magazines 😁 beautiful though so I can understand why she'd want one.

If you've got a spare corner, wall, hedge or other boundary I'd plant the creeper in the ground if there's a shoot and let it grow wild 👍
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1737 on: June 27, 2022, 10:35:32 am »
We had a miniature apple tree as a wedding present. My father-in-law pruned it so much we thought it had died (hopefully not a metaphor etc etc!)...anyway, almost a year or so on theres lots of growth from the very lower branches. Seems like theres life in the old dog yet. The branches he did cut right back still look very dead. Am I best to just leave it, water it regularly and see what happens?
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1738 on: June 27, 2022, 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2022, 10:35:32 am
We had a miniature apple tree as a wedding present. My father-in-law pruned it so much we thought it had died (hopefully not a metaphor etc etc!)...anyway, almost a year or so on theres lots of growth from the very lower branches. Seems like theres life in the old dog yet. The branches he did cut right back still look very dead. Am I best to just leave it, water it regularly and see what happens?

Water and feed and no more pruning, just let the new growth keep coming and you might get some fruit in a few years.
Offline El_Frank

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1739 on: June 27, 2022, 05:09:20 pm »
I'm just going to put this image up in case anyone isn't aware of how to prune properly. Also read-up on your individual plant as some need pruning in different ways or at different times.



A neighbour got someone in to cut one of their trees back as it was covering the garden and shed etc. The person didn't know what they were doing and instead cut it to encourage growth. The tree, which was meant to be 'tamed', is now about 30% fuller than it ever was.  ;D
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1740 on: June 27, 2022, 06:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2022, 10:35:32 am
We had a miniature apple tree as a wedding present. My father-in-law pruned it so much we thought it had died (hopefully not a metaphor etc etc!)...anyway, almost a year or so on theres lots of growth from the very lower branches. Seems like theres life in the old dog yet. The branches he did cut right back still look very dead. Am I best to just leave it, water it regularly and see what happens?

Plenty of water.  No need to use any artificial plant fertiliser.
Offline cormorant

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1741 on: June 27, 2022, 07:18:02 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 05:09:20 pm
I'm just going to put this image up in case anyone isn't aware of how to prune properly. Also read-up on your individual plant as some need pruning in different ways or at different times.



A neighbour got someone in to cut one of their trees back as it was covering the garden and shed etc. The person didn't know what they were doing and instead cut it to encourage growth. The tree, which was meant to be 'tamed', is now about 30% fuller than it ever was.  ;D


Nice one. Appreciate that. Makes total sense when you look at the different images. Delving into the world of pruning sometime soon (in gardening terms) as a newbie. Got myself a young blackberry and gooseberry bush this year (one of each)... first time for that kind of thing. Working in limited space on a patio so would ideally like to stop them getting too wide and top them off at about 1.5m in height eventually (both are around 0.5m at the moment).
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1742 on: June 28, 2022, 09:41:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 27, 2022, 10:20:57 am
Wisteria are such fickle climbers too and take years to flower or look anything like the ones in glossy magazines 😁 beautiful though so I can understand why she'd want one.

If you've got a spare corner, wall, hedge or other boundary I'd plant the creeper in the ground if there's a shoot and let it grow wild 👍

We like the foliage on them - it's nice and wafty, and we had our honeymoon in a gaff that had one so it's romantic you see? :)

Things don't tend to flower long in our garden anyway because we're so shaded by massive conifers - I'll try and share some photos of it - we lucked out so much when we got this place it was unreal - the seller (private sale) hated the plot of land and saw it as a burden.
Online .adam

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1743 on: June 28, 2022, 03:47:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on June 27, 2022, 10:13:47 am
There's a tiny shoot at the base of it Debs - it's such an interesting problem - the whole thing was stone dead when we looked at the stems after we cut it down. Oddly though the gable looks better without it - my wife got quite bloodthirsty about it! "Just kill it! Cut it down!" She wants a wisteria in the gap now but not sure how that'll work pot wise - we'd need a whopping big planter I reckon.

When I was looking at planting that wistera I mentioned on the other page, Roy, the internet suggested to me that you'll be lucky to get much more than a small tree if it's in a pot. If you want it to crawl up a wall, it need to be in the ground as it's thirsty.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1744 on: June 28, 2022, 03:56:35 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on June 28, 2022, 09:41:58 am
We like the foliage on them - it's nice and wafty, and we had our honeymoon in a gaff that had one so it's romantic you see? :)

Things don't tend to flower long in our garden anyway because we're so shaded by massive conifers - I'll try and share some photos of it - we lucked out so much when we got this place it was unreal - the seller (private sale) hated the plot of land and saw it as a burden.

If you remember I thought I needed to garden for mainly shade last year due to how big the hedges were and that we didn't have much border elsewhere but since we cut everything down last winter and created lots of new beds and border I'm now needing full sun everything 😂

I wish I could suss out how to put pics up on the site as I feel it helps so much to see things rather than visualise it from a description so please do get some up.

Oh and how can anyone think they've got too much garden unless you're too old or infirm to look after it.
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1745 on: June 29, 2022, 09:56:59 pm »
Oopsies I've run out of space for all the shrubs that I've bought as I need to wait for all the bedding plants to finish in the autumn first.

I've also started off another load of seeds for pots and containers so petunias, lobelia, marigolds, pansies, alyssums and nasturtiums which I'm hoping will be ready to plant up whilst it's still summer.

I'm having a go at growing broom, winter jasmine and a peach tree from seed too 😯

On top of all that a load of perennial seeds I ordered have been delivered today that I'm planning on sowing August/September to get them out in November so they're ready to go earlier next year.

I'm fed up with my veggies though.  My spuds have taken an absolute battering in the winds and are really wind burnt so I've no idea of they'll recover sufficiently to give us a crop.
 The onions are looking great though.

I've got 3 veg beds now and I'm seriously considering getting fruit bushes instead for next year.  Gooseberrys, raspberries and maybe some rhubarb.
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 04:03:16 pm »
Ta for that Debs (re the Wisteria). I use imgur by the way and then paste in the image addresses in the picture tags on here...

On the veg, it's been strange here too - I think for some aspects the soil's been wrong for us - the beetroot and carrots seem to need bad soil - they're very leafy and there's not much going on beneath the soil. Fruit wise I think the rasps like tree material/acidity so they're doing quite well for us.

Our problem though is the shade - the tatties are going great guns cos they're in the prime spot sun wise. Everything else is bothered by the shade and gets very leggy very quickly - the rain then flattened a lot of that lanky vegetation the other week. Ah well. I'll try and load a few photos over the years an all to show what I mean. We accumulated so much free gumtree stone over the first three years of our time here that I was able to do all the hard landscaping when I was out of work for 3 months during lockdown. The idea was to have a perennial meadow around fruit trees that were there (and neglected) when we moved in. That's worked and our big plum tree has seemingly come back to life after brutal pruning. And we've some old apple trees (one cooking) that are doing alright, with another dwarf cherry tree in amongst it.

It was just left wild for years by the old owners' family (our pals) and they didn't see any value in it - it's inaccessible so can't be used to make a property or anything, or provide access anywhere - it's just a wild old glen. :)
Offline reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 06:26:51 pm »
I grew up with orchards and lots of fruit bushes Roy. Lots of different apples, pears, plum, damson then red, white and black currants, gooseberryies, raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb and a mum who made jam, pickles, chutneys, wine and jars of preserved fruit.

We'd still be eating fresh, home grown stuff the following summer as we had a cellar to store it all in.

I failed miserably last year with rasberries but I bought bare root ones and they took weeks to arrive by which time it was too late for them to get going properly.

The strawberries this year have fruit on them but we've not any prolonged warmth for them to ripen so they're tiny and now going rotten.

The spud leaves have turned black with wind burn so I'm left with just a few bare stalks with just 2wks left before I should be cropping.

The onions are doing good though and some of them are huge!

Unfortunately our sunny all day area is also the most exposed as it's the north west part of the garden with fields beyond and no hedge, fence or boundary to protect things from the strong winds and driving rain.

I'm desperately trying to remedy that with the escallonia cuttings I did last year.  They went in in March/April and have grown quite well so far so who knows ui might have a successful veg plot yet.

I'd put fruit trees in but we've no idea how long we'll be here so seems a bit of a waste.

My first flowers that I've grown from seed have opened today.  A white nicotiana and some ice plants 😁
Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 09:16:20 am »
So you've got green fingers from an early age eh? It really is a lifelong learning thing isn't it? There's all this advice and there's all this information everywhere, but at the end of the day, it's as much about understanding your bit of land isn't it?

I managed to load up some pics - first up here's how wooded the most of the area is.









Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 09:27:47 am »
So not much light... apart from in four pockets, one of which was wild. Then I was out of work three months last year and I got a chance to mulch the wild bit with bin bags and cardboard cos it was overrun with ground elder that killed everything you tried to plant (including a wild cherry tree that was 4 feet tall we got from my brother in law as a wedding pressie). Basically we cadged every free or cheap bit of stone from gumtree for a few years. I made a horrendous mess of my old golf's boot!













Online royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 10:22:41 am »
Then once I'd done that we got compost from the local tip (absolutely superb service - you get two bags/tubs a day and it's not that far a drive away) - and we put it over the cardboard and old carpet and made two wee ponds with roof liner plastic at the bottom by the patio. Then we just sowed all the seed we'd gotten from magazines and so forth and put in root cuttings of stuff growing in other places in the garden, and started to put in the veg bit (with suckers of rasps and currants from our in laws). Fast forward to now... the wild bit's starting to look like something (although the bits round it are still covered in bin bags and cardboard).









The spuds are in where the best of the light is - it used to be dry and a big sward of wild euphorbias and alchemilla - there's still a row of that behind, but most of it is now spuds (with a few rasps and currants at either end).




 


And the bit 'in progress' - there's a massive haul of stone still to be used to try and level bits of the slope and fix the retaining walls.



