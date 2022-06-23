I grew up with orchards and lots of fruit bushes Roy. Lots of different apples, pears, plum, damson then red, white and black currants, gooseberryies, raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb and a mum who made jam, pickles, chutneys, wine and jars of preserved fruit.
We'd still be eating fresh, home grown stuff the following summer as we had a cellar to store it all in.
I failed miserably last year with rasberries but I bought bare root ones and they took weeks to arrive by which time it was too late for them to get going properly.
The strawberries this year have fruit on them but we've not any prolonged warmth for them to ripen so they're tiny and now going rotten.
The spud leaves have turned black with wind burn so I'm left with just a few bare stalks with just 2wks left before I should be cropping.
The onions are doing good though and some of them are huge!
Unfortunately our sunny all day area is also the most exposed as it's the north west part of the garden with fields beyond and no hedge, fence or boundary to protect things from the strong winds and driving rain.
I'm desperately trying to remedy that with the escallonia cuttings I did last year. They went in in March/April and have grown quite well so far so who knows ui might have a successful veg plot yet.
I'd put fruit trees in but we've no idea how long we'll be here so seems a bit of a waste.
My first flowers that I've grown from seed have opened today. A white nicotiana and some ice plants 😁