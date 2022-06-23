Ta for that Debs (re the Wisteria). I use imgur by the way and then paste in the image addresses in the picture tags on here...On the veg, it's been strange here too - I think for some aspects the soil's been wrong for us - the beetroot and carrots seem to need bad soil - they're very leafy and there's not much going on beneath the soil. Fruit wise I think the rasps like tree material/acidity so they're doing quite well for us.Our problem though is the shade - the tatties are going great guns cos they're in the prime spot sun wise. Everything else is bothered by the shade and gets very leggy very quickly - the rain then flattened a lot of that lanky vegetation the other week. Ah well. I'll try and load a few photos over the years an all to show what I mean. We accumulated so much free gumtree stone over the first three years of our time here that I was able to do all the hard landscaping when I was out of work for 3 months during lockdown. The idea was to have a perennial meadow around fruit trees that were there (and neglected) when we moved in. That's worked and our big plum tree has seemingly come back to life after brutal pruning. And we've some old apple trees (one cooking) that are doing alright, with another dwarf cherry tree in amongst it.It was just left wild for years by the old owners' family (our pals) and they didn't see any value in it - it's inaccessible so can't be used to make a property or anything, or provide access anywhere - it's just a wild old glen.