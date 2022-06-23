Ta both - looking at it, and looking at the gardening forums after googling it, it does seem that drought can kill it (either restricting foliage to the top and the ground level, or just ground level, or killing it).



It has been incredibly dry here - the streams have run dry in some places even (and I've never seen that happen in this general area - it's come close at times, but there's literally no water in places). We have a climbing hydrangea that's wilting regularly (we do have a stream that does have water, so I have a little well dug from that and I water with gorilla tubs of water taken from there)... so I think the dry weather's taken it to the brink and it's effectively binned off the bits it can't keep alive. That's guesswork mind... but I suppose we'll just need to see if it comes back to life over the course of the autumn. It's in a pot too, which maybe makes it worse. We have ivy at the other side and the wisteria growing from round the corner so it'll not even be noticable in a few years' time... but harumph. I don't like things dying!