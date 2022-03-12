« previous next »
The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)

reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 05:35:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 12, 2022, 05:27:18 pm
I quite like seeing foxes around, and you see them most nights here after dark. Not so keen on the one who destroyed my trainers after I left them outside though!

They must have smelled tasty mate ☺️
Crosby Nick

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 12, 2022, 05:35:33 pm
They must have smelled tasty mate ☺️

They were outside for a good reason. :D
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 05:37:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 12, 2022, 05:36:37 pm
They were outside for a good reason. :D

I did wonder mate.  Maybe hang them in a tree next time 😂
Cruiser

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 06:32:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 12, 2022, 04:54:03 pm
Why get rid mate is it doing any damage or do you have kids or pets that you're worried it'll attack?

I'd love foxes in my garden especially ones that are chilled enough to lay under bushes.



Yes debs, there are minors in my household that are afraid of foxes and I'm worried about the coming spring/summer from a hygeine and safety perspective.

I'm reading about foxes not liking garlic and chilli pepper (expects a pun from Nick) odours. Anyone have experience using this technique?
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 06:46:05 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on March 12, 2022, 06:32:38 pm
Yes debs, there are minors in my household that are afraid of foxes and I'm worried about the coming spring/summer from a hygeine and safety perspective.

I'm reading about foxes not liking garlic and chilli pepper (expects a pun from Nick) odours. Anyone have experience using this technique?

Understandable if you've got kids mate

I've not used it for foxes but yes you can do a mix of onions, garlic and chilli peppers to make a spray to deter rabbits so it's worth a try.

Is the garden fenced or open?

There's some good hints and tips here on how to deter them as well as the mixture to make to spray.

https://guides4homeowners.co.uk/pest-control/stop-foxes-coming-in-your-garden-fox-deterrents-repellents/
Last Edit: March 12, 2022, 06:52:30 pm by reddebs
Cruiser

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 06:54:35 pm
It's fully fenced. Blocking them won't work as there's a fair few foxes in the area and they use the alley behind to get in and out of gardens.
Just need to repel them somehow.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 07:01:10 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on March 12, 2022, 06:54:35 pm
It's fully fenced. Blocking them won't work as there's a fair few foxes in the area and they use the alley behind to get in and out of gardens.
Just need to repel them somehow.

They're getting in somehow though so it's always worthwhile checking to see where and if you can prevent them.

The deterrents in that link I posted contains tips on what to do in the garden to stop them feeling comfortable, safe and downright cocky then hopefully it'll stop them returning.
Lawnmowerman

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 08:06:33 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on March 12, 2022, 06:32:38 pm
Yes debs, there are minors in my household that are afraid of foxes and I'm worried about the coming spring/summer from a hygeine and safety perspective.

I'm reading about foxes not liking garlic and chilli pepper (expects a pun from Nick) odours. Anyone have experience using this technique?
Say goodbye to foxes and say hello to rats. Figure out which is the more hygenic to have around... ;D

Kids will be fine. As soon as you go out the back they scarper i bet. Clean up their shite and count yourself lucky they haven't started digging up your lawn yet
John C

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 12, 2022, 11:29:33 pm
I love this thread. But alas, our purported expert is selfishly on a weekend extravaganza, probably neglecting his body and certainly neglecting his garden.

I imagine the 4-year old weeds on his front path are thriving off the sugar from spilled Bacardi Breezers as we chat.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 13, 2022, 11:51:32 am
Just checked on my begonia and dahlia tubers that have been stored in the utility all winter and they're already sprouting!

They're not meant to go outdoors until mid to late May when the frost won't get them 😯

These jobs are coming thick and fast now but I've not enough hours of decent weather each day to get them all done.
Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 13, 2022, 04:38:32 pm
Quote from: John C on March 12, 2022, 11:29:33 pm
I love this thread. But alas, our purported expert is selfishly on a weekend extravaganza, probably neglecting his body and certainly neglecting his garden.

I imagine the 4-year old weeds on his front path are thriving off the sugar from spilled Bacardi Breezers as we chat.

He is in bits ;D
cormorant

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 13, 2022, 08:08:03 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 13, 2022, 11:51:32 am
Just checked on my begonia and dahlia tubers that have been stored in the utility all winter and they're already sprouting!

They're not meant to go outdoors until mid to late May when the frost won't get them 😯

These jobs are coming thick and fast now but I've not enough hours of decent weather each day to get them all done.

Always like to read your posts. Any chance you could put some photos on here sometime? Would be really nice to see the fruits of your labour.

Like to think that I've gone from to beginner to intermediate level here. Wildflowers sown and sprouting early after last year's late sowing and the cat destruction debacle. Got tulips, hyacinths and ranunculus on the go already. Was planning to get growing some vegetables this year but probably got some scaffolding going up for the 2nd year running that will restrict the light.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 13, 2022, 08:39:10 pm
Quote from: cormorant on March 13, 2022, 08:08:03 pm
Always like to read your posts. Any chance you could put some photos on here sometime? Would be really nice to see the fruits of your labour.

Like to think that I've gone from to beginner to intermediate level here. Wildflowers sown and sprouting early after last year's late sowing and the cat destruction debacle. Got tulips, hyacinths and ranunculus on the go already. Was planning to get growing some vegetables this year but probably got some scaffolding going up for the 2nd year running that will restrict the light.

That's great work mate but don't let scaffold put you off growing veg as you can easily do stuff in troughs and or bags you know.

I'm growing my spuds and strawberries in bags this year.

I'd love to know how to put photos up but since I can't use Tapatalk on the site any more I don't know how to do it 🤷
Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 13, 2022, 09:52:31 pm
Debs and pics are a no no ;D
royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 17, 2022, 07:02:55 pm
Im starting to see the plants that have survived the mulch in my garden and was trying to figure out a little bugger that was appearing everywhere with tiny tubers at their roots. Anyway turns out its lesser celandine and its a. perfect for the ground layer in the marshy bottom bit of our garden, and b. dies back in April after its flowered. So it gets to stay I think!
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 17, 2022, 07:48:16 pm
Quote from: royhendo on March 17, 2022, 07:02:55 pm
Im starting to see the plants that have survived the mulch in my garden and was trying to figure out a little bugger that was appearing everywhere with tiny tubers at their roots. Anyway turns out its lesser celandine and its a. perfect for the ground layer in the marshy bottom bit of our garden, and b. dies back in April after its flowered. So it gets to stay I think!

That sounds like a plan Roy 👍
Sarge

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 17, 2022, 08:06:56 pm
Deffo Roy, plenty of plants self germinate too after they end the season and set seed.
ToneLa

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 19, 2022, 12:32:32 pm
Weeds between paving stones aaahhh

Boiling water killed some. Weedkiller too.

Are there any weedkiller you can like, spread all over the drive? Got a spray thing but a liquid between the cracks might be better (that's what she said)
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 20, 2022, 01:04:51 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 19, 2022, 12:32:32 pm
Weeds between paving stones aaahhh

Boiling water killed some. Weedkiller too.

Are there any weedkiller you can like, spread all over the drive? Got a spray thing but a liquid between the cracks might be better (that's what she said)

I use Gallup but the concentrate you mix up yourself and use a shoulder type spray but it is deadly if you get it on other plants.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
March 20, 2022, 01:41:59 pm
Had a quick check under the bubble wrap at the seeds I sowed last week and most are already showing 🤗

I've been away working since Wednesday and with the warm weather we've had while I was away it's amazing how much has appeared in the garden.

Quite a few buds on an azalea I rescued last summer that was just a stump. 

The tulips are doing well, especially the black ones which are my favourites.

The hollyhock, Veronica, foxgloves and the aquilegia are all growing well and the delphiniums are sending up new shoots.

Seeing as we're forecast some calm, warm weather for the next week or so I might sort out and split the red hot pokers.  It's only s couple of weeks earlier than they suggest so I can do that much harm.

Indoors, the begonias and dahlias are all sprouting well too.

royhendo

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Yesterday at 04:19:47 pm
The red hot pokers are tremendous - we've still not gone for any of them but we got some seeds off some last year and sewed them so we'll see I suppose.

It sounds lovely Debs.
reddebs

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Yesterday at 05:08:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:19:47 pm
The red hot pokers are tremendous - we've still not gone for any of them but we got some seeds off some last year and sewed them so we'll see I suppose.

It sounds lovely Debs.

There's 2 biggish clumps here so I've taken about 6 or 7 shoots from them and created 2 more clumps so fingers crossed they'll survive and flower this year.

I've cut back all the hardy fuschias today, pruned the roses and mulched the peonies with the last of the horse muck.

It's been so warm here this week I've been putting the begonias and dahlias out during the day so that they can go into their pots once they've all spritted.

I've transplanted the strawberry's into a felt bag instead of in pots to help keep the slugs off them and finally the raspberry's have shoots growing.

They failed miserably last year and I thought they'd probably died so had been pricing up some new ones.

It's lovely just being able to potter around, doing bits and bobs as you see them instead of the full on digging, weeding and creating brand new beds, borders and veg plots like last spring.
Red Raw

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
Today at 09:11:44 pm
Fruitwatch


Interesting citizen science research project based at the University of Reading looking at how climate change is impacting the timing of fruit tree flowering and pollinator flight.

Asks you to record dates when your apple, cherry, pear and plum (including damson/greengage etc) trees first flower, peak and die off. Very simple interface, click on map to get location, enter tree species from drop down list (as far as is known), then enter date and flowering stage.

There is also a map so you can see the results so far and at what stage everyone else is at.
https://fruitwatch.org/
