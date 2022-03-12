The red hot pokers are tremendous - we've still not gone for any of them but we got some seeds off some last year and sewed them so we'll see I suppose.
It sounds lovely Debs.
There's 2 biggish clumps here so I've taken about 6 or 7 shoots from them and created 2 more clumps so fingers crossed they'll survive and flower this year.
I've cut back all the hardy fuschias today, pruned the roses and mulched the peonies with the last of the horse muck.
It's been so warm here this week I've been putting the begonias and dahlias out during the day so that they can go into their pots once they've all spritted.
I've transplanted the strawberry's into a felt bag instead of in pots to help keep the slugs off them and finally the raspberry's have shoots growing.
They failed miserably last year and I thought they'd probably died so had been pricing up some new ones.
It's lovely just being able to potter around, doing bits and bobs as you see them instead of the full on digging, weeding and creating brand new beds, borders and veg plots like last spring.