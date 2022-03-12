Had a quick check under the bubble wrap at the seeds I sowed last week and most are already showing 🤗



I've been away working since Wednesday and with the warm weather we've had while I was away it's amazing how much has appeared in the garden.



Quite a few buds on an azalea I rescued last summer that was just a stump.



The tulips are doing well, especially the black ones which are my favourites.



The hollyhock, Veronica, foxgloves and the aquilegia are all growing well and the delphiniums are sending up new shoots.



Seeing as we're forecast some calm, warm weather for the next week or so I might sort out and split the red hot pokers. It's only s couple of weeks earlier than they suggest so I can do that much harm.



Indoors, the begonias and dahlias are all sprouting well too.



