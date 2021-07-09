« previous next »
The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)

Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1400 on: July 9, 2021, 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on July  9, 2021, 01:19:36 pm
Cheers Roy,
Lets just say the ecosystem is a little inbalanced at the moment!
Lot's of little flies and no frogs to keep them in check. I've read lots which says you shouldn't introduce frogs, but our garden is a bit higher than the road and it's a fairly long hop from the gate to the pond.
We've put some signage out for them but no takers yet  ;). Really I'm asking whether I should introduce a frog or whether it is a big no no.

On another note, 1st waterlily flower out today, it's stunning as are the red and blue damsel flies that land on the pads. Glad we did it.

It's not good to introduce anything like that.  All you need to do is create the pond and put the plants in - everything else will happen naturally.  Whatever is in your area will find it  :)
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1401 on: July 9, 2021, 04:07:39 pm »
Nice you've got damselflies! We've not got much but the beasties that live on and under the surface thus far.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1402 on: July 10, 2021, 09:39:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July  8, 2021, 12:54:59 pm
Yorkshire fog is one of the grasses I've identified in our garden but my favourite is the aira caryophylla or silver hairgrass, I think it's beautiful.  So delicate 😁

Yorkshire fog is everywhere (hence the name).  Don't think I've seen silver hairgrass.  I've got lots of cock's foot in the back of the garden - not such a nice one.  Very tall and tussocky.  Also got meadow foxtail and sweet vernal grass - which is what farmers chew on  :) . They don't chew on it so much now, as rampant use of fertilisers and pesticides/herbicides over the past 70 years has destroyed much of the good quality, conservation grassland we had.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1403 on: July 10, 2021, 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 10, 2021, 09:39:58 am
Yorkshire fog is everywhere (hence the name).  Don't think I've seen silver hairgrass.  I've got lots of cock's foot in the back of the garden - not such a nice one.  Very tall and tussocky.  Also got meadow foxtail and sweet vernal grass - which is what farmers chew on  :) . They don't chew on it so much now, as rampant use of fertilisers and pesticides/herbicides over the past 70 years has destroyed much of the good quality, conservation grassland we had.

Haha we used to chew on it as kids and it is sweet.

Silver hairgrass is very small, probably only about 6-8 inches tall, and the flower head is cone shaped with thousands of tiny pinky red seeds that look like the slightest breeze would break them.

There's another grass that grew on the field margins where we used to live but I've not seen here.  They're a beautiful silver/bronze colour that when they sway on the breeze and the sun catches them, they're almost twinkling.

I've tried for years, unsuccessfully, to harvest various grass seeds that used to grow freely where I walked the dogs but then we didn't have a garden, just pots to grow things in.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 09:08:19 am »
Quick question... If a plant is a perrenial but grown as an annual can I still take seeds to propagate next year and if so when do they appear?

I suppose I shouldn't keep deadheading them either if I want seeds?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July  9, 2021, 04:07:39 pm
Nice you've got damselflies! We've not got much but the beasties that live on and under the surface thus far.
We've lots of the too! Are they some kind of fly larvae?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm »
First time poster in the thread!!  :)

I have just located 2 small Japanese Maple (Acer) bushes outside the front of my house in pots and after a couple of weeks the leaves look like they are scorched?

They are in good sized pots with a top layer of chipped bark to keep the moisture in and have been watered regularly etc

Could it just be wind burn and they need moving to a more sheltered area?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 05:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Demo on Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm
First time poster in the thread!!  :)

I have just located 2 small Japanese Maple (Acer) bushes outside the front of my house in pots and after a couple of weeks the leaves look like they are scorched?

They are in good sized pots with a top layer of chipped bark to keep the moisture in and have been watered regularly etc

Could it just be wind burn and they need moving to a more sheltered area?

Welcome to the thread mate, it's hard to say really mate without a bit more info.

Have they been in the same place for a while and survived perfectly fine or have they been moved there recently?

It could be you've overwatered them possibly but I'm not well up on Acer's, especially pot grown ones.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Demo on Yesterday at 03:44:01 pm
First time poster in the thread!!  :)

I have just located 2 small Japanese Maple (Acer) bushes outside the front of my house in pots and after a couple of weeks the leaves look like they are scorched?

They are in good sized pots with a top layer of chipped bark to keep the moisture in and have been watered regularly etc

Could it just be wind burn and they need moving to a more sheltered area?

Yup wind and sun will damage them, they are best out of direct wind and strong sun.
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:46:27 am
We've lots of the too! Are they some kind of fly larvae?

Yeah, some really minging looking critters down there, but it's a good sign as a rule - things feed on them, then things feed on the things that feed on them, and eventually the whole kit and kaboodle come to the party. :)
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 09:28:27 am »
Weve got some lavender out the front which is finally just about to flower which is good news because the bees absolutely love it. We had tons of them last summer, loads of bumble bees too which is always good to see.
