Yorkshire fog is everywhere (hence the name). Don't think I've seen silver hairgrass. I've got lots of cock's foot in the back of the garden - not such a nice one. Very tall and tussocky. Also got meadow foxtail and sweet vernal grass - which is what farmers chew on . They don't chew on it so much now, as rampant use of fertilisers and pesticides/herbicides over the past 70 years has destroyed much of the good quality, conservation grassland we had.



Haha we used to chew on it as kids and it is sweet.Silver hairgrass is very small, probably only about 6-8 inches tall, and the flower head is cone shaped with thousands of tiny pinky red seeds that look like the slightest breeze would break them.There's another grass that grew on the field margins where we used to live but I've not seen here. They're a beautiful silver/bronze colour that when they sway on the breeze and the sun catches them, they're almost twinkling.I've tried for years, unsuccessfully, to harvest various grass seeds that used to grow freely where I walked the dogs but then we didn't have a garden, just pots to grow things in.