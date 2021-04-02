« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 88424 times)

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1240 on: April 2, 2021, 04:20:15 pm »
Thanks Sarge/Redbyrdz for the pond tips - I need to do some more research before I start digging and there is something of a negotiation to be had over which existing plants are going to be dug up!

Rather than a hard edge, I was going to have a shallowish ledge (say 6" deep) and fill it with gravel/dirt and put some marshy plants into it.  Is that likely to be deep enough?  It will be separated from the pond area by a bit of a ridge or some enginneering bricks with holes in to stop all the gravel ending up in the pond.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 06:05:29 pm »
Got all the fence painted, cleared the last of the brambles and got them burnt.  Got the trellis up and the climbers planted and managed to weed the bed that's got slate on it.

Paul's strimmed the edges of borders, the gateway and parking area so it's all starting to look a bit tidier.

Made a list of plants to go in the boggy area though I'm not ordering them yet as we've still plenty of jobs to do like finishing building the big compost and digging over and prepping another section of veg plot ready for planting.

We really want to get all the prep and basics done so we can sit, relax and enjoy it when the weather picks up.  Plus we've only a couple more dry days before the snow and rain returns.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,350
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
Good stuff Debs and Paul (Paul not as much as i am sure Debs dsone most of the work)
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 