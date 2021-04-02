Got all the fence painted, cleared the last of the brambles and got them burnt. Got the trellis up and the climbers planted and managed to weed the bed that's got slate on it.



Paul's strimmed the edges of borders, the gateway and parking area so it's all starting to look a bit tidier.



Made a list of plants to go in the boggy area though I'm not ordering them yet as we've still plenty of jobs to do like finishing building the big compost and digging over and prepping another section of veg plot ready for planting.



We really want to get all the prep and basics done so we can sit, relax and enjoy it when the weather picks up. Plus we've only a couple more dry days before the snow and rain returns.