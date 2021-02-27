« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)  (Read 85663 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1160 on: February 27, 2021, 06:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February 27, 2021, 06:16:05 pm
Winter clean up today and a bit of cutting back and clearing out, nice day too. I do love Spring.

This was my plan for today,the dog had other ideas.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1161 on: March 1, 2021, 07:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on February 27, 2021, 06:20:13 pm
This was my plan for today,the dog had other ideas.

Got all my Summer bulbs planted and a good tidy up done, pond cleaned and grass cut back.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1162 on: March 1, 2021, 08:08:14 pm »
Garlic(Picardy Wight) went in the ground yesterday but with a new approach. I got a role of that cheap anti weed mat - laid it over the raised bed and cut equi-distant holes in it and planted each clove in through the hole. Hopefully this will save on the weeding. Did the same for the Red Onions sets, as well, slight risk as its a bit early and they may bolt, but I was on a mission.

Horse manure booked for next weekend and then 5 tonne of topsoil 4 weeks after that. I've took the executive decision and taken over the whole of the bottom of the garden as the new Veg area and am ramping things up and going all Goodlife.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1163 on: March 1, 2021, 08:14:21 pm »
Carefull with the horse manure, a farmer once told me that cow munure is best, the horse one does not digest as well and can leave you with weeds ya dont want. But both are grant in general.

https://www.allotment-garden.org/composts-fertilisers/horse-or-cow-manure/#:~:text=Because%20cow%20manure%20is%20more,wet%20soils%2C%20like%20heavy%20clays.&text=It%20really%20makes%20no%20difference,well%20aged%20or%20composted%20first.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1164 on: March 1, 2021, 08:19:47 pm »
Thanks for the pointer, though I'm prepping up like with my other raised beds - once placed down, they'll be heavily watered, covered with a tarp and left for about a month, then uncovered, then drenched again. If heavy rains are forecast, I pull the tarps back and expose them. I usually discover I have a mushroom farm under each tarp when I pull them back, sadly, not so magic.

Going to push all 4 new raised beds for spuds just to churn the soil up and then use for different vegetables next season.


I had two lovely Silver Birches at the bottom of the garden, sadly, one had to have a heavy pruning in November to allow for the extra sunlight required. Sad about that, but needs must.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1165 on: March 1, 2021, 08:28:48 pm »
Well on top of things good stuff.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1166 on: March 2, 2021, 10:21:35 am »
Quote from: Sarge on March  1, 2021, 07:54:36 pm
Got all my Summer bulbs planted and a good tidy up done, pond cleaned and grass cut back.

I've managed to weed the drive and tidy up a couple of borders,forecast is good for Saturday so we'll probably clean the pond and cut the grass then.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1167 on: March 7, 2021, 02:08:35 pm »
Neighbour behind me build a fucking massive attic conversion so has blocked some of the sun i would normally get.

Not happy.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,827
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1168 on: March 7, 2021, 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March  7, 2021, 02:08:35 pm
Neighbour behind me build a fucking massive attic conversion so has blocked some of the sun i would normally get.

Not happy.
:lmao you have to need to move country sarge if you don't want to deal with neighbors. you'll be getting full sun soon enough but yeah at this time of the year with the sun low you need as much of it as possible. Tore a shed down out the back in January that was in a sun spot corner. Difference made to the garden. That spot will get sun all year round now. Love that sun
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1169 on: March 7, 2021, 04:46:44 pm »
The manure (1.5 tonnes of it) was laid this weekend. Not going to cover just yet, apparently is lashing it down this week. Twatting birds are still plucking me onion sets, even though they're protected by weed matting. May need to move my sights from Magpies to Blackbirds.


Always good to see Lawnie is still knocking about, the massive quilt.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1170 on: March 7, 2021, 09:15:37 pm »
Yep forecast is a bit damp indeed.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,827
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1171 on: March 8, 2021, 02:00:00 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  7, 2021, 04:46:44 pm
The manure (1.5 tonnes of it) was laid this weekend. Not going to cover just yet, apparently is lashing it down this week. Twatting birds are still plucking me onion sets, even though they're protected by weed matting. May need to move my sights from Magpies to Blackbirds.


Always good to see Lawnie is still knocking about, the massive quilt.
:D hello chop. Good to see you spread your manure somewhere else other than rawk!  :P ;D
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,927
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1172 on: March 8, 2021, 02:12:21 pm »
Had our Indian stone patio down near a year. It was starting to look a bit Grimey and green. So invested in an entry level Karcher K2 compact pressure washer.

Holy shit the area looks as good as the day it was laid. Also did some flags at the back of the house that havent been touched in the 10 years weve been here and probably way before. They too have come up like new.

Amazing piece of kit and best 70 quid Ive spent on garden/household  equipment ever.

So therapeutic jet washing a patio too and watching the shit disappear before your eyes. :)

Totally recommend.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,755
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1173 on: March 8, 2021, 02:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  8, 2021, 02:12:21 pm
Had our Indian stone patio down near a year. It was starting to look a bit Grimey and green. So invested in an entry level Karcher K2 compact pressure washer.

Holy shit the area looks as good as the day it was laid. Also did some flags at the back of the house that havent been touched in the 10 years weve been here and probably way before. They too have come up like new.

Amazing piece of kit and best 70 quid Ive spent on garden/household  equipment ever.

So therapeutic jet washing a patio too and watching the shit disappear before your eyes. :)

Totally recommend.

I did that yesterday too. Painstaking stuff going over slab by slab (but better than the football!). Our slabs have weathered in some way though, lots of black spots that wouldnt come out, I think its seeped right in. We have a little garden sofa thing and when we moved that the slabs that had been covered didnt have the same markings.

Is there anything you can do for that? Apart from replacing them all which isnt an option!

Not a very green fingered question I know.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1174 on: March 8, 2021, 02:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  8, 2021, 02:12:21 pm
Had our Indian stone patio down near a year. It was starting to look a bit Grimey and green. So invested in an entry level Karcher K2 compact pressure washer.

Holy shit the area looks as good as the day it was laid. Also did some flags at the back of the house that havent been touched in the 10 years weve been here and probably way before. They too have come up like new.

Amazing piece of kit and best 70 quid Ive spent on garden/household  equipment ever.

So therapeutic jet washing a patio too and watching the shit disappear before your eyes. :)

Totally recommend.

This is literally the job next on my list with the exact same pressure washer and the same type of patio!

I've bought some Patio Magic to help kill some of the moss/algae growth first and then I'll get started on it. Probably get the killer down this week and maybe pressure wash over the weekend.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1175 on: March 8, 2021, 04:09:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:46:22 pm
I did that yesterday too. Painstaking stuff going over slab by slab (but better than the football!). Our slabs have weathered in some way though, lots of black spots that wouldnt come out, I think its seeped right in. We have a little garden sofa thing and when we moved that the slabs that had been covered didnt have the same markings.

Is there anything you can do for that? Apart from replacing them all which isnt an option!

Not a very green fingered question I know.


Mine have been down 16 years and they just get worse with age. None of that 'Karchering brings them back looking new' buzz, just a 'well they're not quite as shitty as before'

With hindsight, I'd have sealed them after laying.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,827
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1176 on: March 8, 2021, 08:37:54 pm »
Put Bio washing powder down on patios before it rains. See what it does. Kills all that moss for a start. Could do something to the black spots
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,927
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1177 on: March 8, 2021, 10:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  8, 2021, 04:09:39 pm

With hindsight, I'd have sealed them after laying.


The lad who did our patio did a good job laying it but made a bit of a balls up with the sealant which was an afterthought. 

Most of the sealant has kind of worn off now anyway but some still remains.  I see there is a multitude of sealant stripper available.  Any recommendations please?

Once the stones are clean I'm going to reseal them again.  Seen some nice wet-look sealant so might try that.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,883
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1178 on: March 8, 2021, 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March  8, 2021, 08:37:54 pm
Put Bio washing powder down on patios before it rains. See what it does. Kills all that moss for a start. Could do something to the black spots
Interesting mate, do you just sprinkle it as much as you can and let the rain spread it? What if you mix it with water and brush it in?
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1179 on: March 8, 2021, 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March  8, 2021, 08:37:54 pm
Put Bio washing powder down on patios before it rains. See what it does. Kills all that moss for a start. Could do something to the black spots
Thank Patioman for me, Lawnmowerman.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,883
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1180 on: March 8, 2021, 11:36:25 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,755
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1181 on: March 9, 2021, 12:22:56 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  8, 2021, 11:34:58 pm
Thank Patioman for me, Lawnmowerman.

Wha gwaan?
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,827
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1182 on: March 9, 2021, 07:22:56 am »
Quote from: John C on March  8, 2021, 11:31:06 pm
Interesting mate, do you just sprinkle it as much as you can and let the rain spread it? What if you mix it with water and brush it in?
yeah you can wash it in but the run off is heavier than rain unless you had a heavy downpour. And usually moss is moist anyway so the powder granules starting working slowly. I usually just scatter it on the moss, not majorly heavy and wait for the rain. It's especially great on tarmac. Getting into the noocks. Has to be bio but. Non bio won't work. Cheap as chips

https://youtu.be/fxCk0Wk5GwQ

« Last Edit: March 9, 2021, 07:28:13 am by Lawnmowerman »
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,827
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1183 on: March 9, 2021, 07:28:40 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  8, 2021, 11:34:58 pm
Thank Patioman for me, Lawnmowerman.
;D
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,883
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1184 on: March 9, 2021, 07:50:23 am »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March  9, 2021, 07:22:56 am
yeah you can wash it in but the run off is heavier than rain unless you had a heavy downpour. And usually moss is moist anyway so the powder granules starting working slowly. I usually just scatter it on the moss, not majorly heavy and wait for the rain. It's especially great on tarmac. Getting into the noocks. Has to be bio but. Non bio won't work. Cheap as chips

https://youtu.be/fxCk0Wk5GwQ

I'm friggin too late to the test unfortunately, only last weekend I used a mix of diluted bleach and caustic soda and brushes it in lightly. I'd loved to have tried that though, I have a bit more to do so will have a go mate. Nice one.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1185 on: March 12, 2021, 07:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  8, 2021, 02:12:21 pm
Had our Indian stone patio down near a year. It was starting to look a bit Grimey and green. So invested in an entry level Karcher K2 compact pressure washer.

Holy shit the area looks as good as the day it was laid. Also did some flags at the back of the house that havent been touched in the 10 years weve been here and probably way before. They too have come up like new.

Amazing piece of kit and best 70 quid Ive spent on garden/household  equipment ever.

So therapeutic jet washing a patio too and watching the shit disappear before your eyes. :)

Totally recommend.

Oh i have a power washer they are the business.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,013
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The RAWK Gardening Thread. (All Questions Answered)
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
Might do a bit tomorrow as i am off on a Bank Holiday and the forecast aint have bad.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 