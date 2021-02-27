Thanks for the pointer, though I'm prepping up like with my other raised beds - once placed down, they'll be heavily watered, covered with a tarp and left for about a month, then uncovered, then drenched again. If heavy rains are forecast, I pull the tarps back and expose them. I usually discover I have a mushroom farm under each tarp when I pull them back, sadly, not so magic.



Going to push all 4 new raised beds for spuds just to churn the soil up and then use for different vegetables next season.





I had two lovely Silver Birches at the bottom of the garden, sadly, one had to have a heavy pruning in November to allow for the extra sunlight required. Sad about that, but needs must.