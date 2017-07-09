It would seem there is trouble at "the mill." George RR Martin has said he will feature all the mistakes which have taken place in House of the Dragon on a later blog. He is not happy with the Sigel the show have used, and also about ways the writers have written the dragons. There are rumoured to be other things he's not happy with either, but we'll have to wait until he writes the blog.A couple of things which have struck me, this is the second time he has "fallen out" with writers over how they have portrayed his books. First point, he's the bloody writer and he supposed to be an Executive Producer on the show. Surely he has the power to dictate how far the writers go in any one direction in how they portray certain important incidents or characters. Why not exercise the power, George!Another point, is this not the issue when you push to have numerous TV series made about different parts of the world you've created. You reach the stage where the quality declines over the number of different shows which are being pursued. How about not allowing any show to be made until you have finished the sodding books?? Then you can actually say to the writers that certain areas are not up for "development."