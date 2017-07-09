« previous next »
SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

Reply #16000 on: August 30, 2024, 06:36:16 pm
« Reply #16000 on: August 30, 2024, 06:36:16 pm »
It would seem there is trouble at "the mill." George RR Martin has said he will feature all the mistakes which have taken place in House of the Dragon on a later blog. He is not happy with the Sigel the show have used, and also about ways the writers have written the dragons. There are rumoured to be other things he's not happy with either, but we'll have to wait until he writes the blog.

A couple of things which have struck me, this is the second time he has "fallen out" with writers over how they have portrayed his books. First point, he's the bloody writer and he supposed to be an Executive Producer on the show. Surely he has the power to dictate how far the writers go in any one direction in how they portray certain important incidents or characters. Why not exercise the power, George!

Another point, is this not the issue when you push to have numerous TV series made about different parts of the world you've created. You reach the stage where the quality declines over the number of different shows which are being pursued. How about not allowing any show to be made until you have finished the sodding books?? Then you can actually say to the writers that certain areas are not up for "development."   :butt
Reply #16001 on: Today at 10:17:16 am
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 10:17:16 am »
Here it is, probably the most writing he's done in years - slagging off the show on his blog. Web archive link because apparently it got deleted soon after posting. It contains spoilers which he does warn you about before he writes them.

https://web.archive.org/web/20240904165829/https://georgerrmartin.com/notablog/2024/09/04/beware-the-butterflies/

Quote from: jillc on August 30, 2024, 06:36:16 pm
First point, he's the bloody writer and he supposed to be an Executive Producer on the show. Surely he has the power to dictate how far the writers go in any one direction in how they portray certain important incidents or characters. Why not exercise the power, George!

I'm sure I've seen him say in interviews that he doesn't. He can raise concerns and try to persuade them but ultimately the showrunners get the final decision.
Reply #16002 on: Today at 11:41:34 am
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Wheres his critique of GoT?
Reply #16003 on: Today at 11:44:28 am
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Wild he'll spend all that time writing about what ultimately sounds like pretty insignificant changes involving minor characters but remains silent on how Game of Thrones ended  ;D

Also ya know, maybe get back on those novels you haven't done anything on for 15 fucking years!
