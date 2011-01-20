Fuck sake assessing and evaluating is everywhere now
Do you reckon Sheepstealer is more of a destroyer or a controller?
I'm surprised at people being 'okay' with this season. It was shite in large parts I thought, with many logical loopholes. How can Rhanera and Alicent reach other this easily at a time of war? Where are the fucking guards? Why the fuck did they do the same scene twice? How can all those bastards just sail to Dragonstone this easily at a time of lockdown and tight security?! You would think the master of whispers would hear something about this bastard mobilization going on under his noses. Are these issues better addressed in the books?
Also, what's the point of that random sea pirate lady in Essos? A Lanister sidequest in a season finale, really? Felt really out of place. Rather have watched what Otto Hightower has been up to. They've wasted Rhys Ifans by the way. Stole the scene in every shot.
All in all a very slow season, made worse by their writing. You can be a slow burn like Better Call Saul, but at least make it make sense.
Always preferred the intrigue and politics to the fighting. Else the last season of GOT would have been it's best.
Agreed. I would say the best episode was the one where the kid took over in the Riverlands and proved his mettle to his bannermen and Daemon. That was vintage GOT.
I personally think the Warner Brother Discovery merger has hurt this. It probably would have been a good 10 episode long season, but they're bleeding money and made cuts.