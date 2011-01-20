« previous next »
Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 02:02:47 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August  5, 2024, 01:31:16 pm
Who imprisoned Otto? He looked imprisoned anyway.


The fella who was given the job of getting him to KL.
afc tukrish

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 03:12:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  5, 2024, 02:02:47 pm

The fella who was given the job of getting him to KL.

Quite a distance, the journey to Kuala Lumpur...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 03:37:34 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on August  5, 2024, 03:12:10 pm
Quite a distance, the journey to Kuala Lumpur...


Do they have Dragons ?
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 05:18:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  5, 2024, 03:37:34 pm
Do they have Dragons ?

There are dragons on the islands to the south.
UntouchableLuis

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 06:00:56 pm
Underwhelming season overall. Felt like a lot of setting up for next season. Why was it only 8 episodes as opposed to 10 in season 1?
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 06:08:26 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August  5, 2024, 06:00:56 pm
Underwhelming season overall. Felt like a lot of setting up for next season. Why was it only 8 episodes as opposed to 10 in season 1?

Basically they felt having just eight episodes was more suited to set up season three, when the war will begin properly. It's pretty obvious that they're having to be careful with the budget as it's an extremely expensive business fighting with dragons.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 06:26:13 pm
I loved that episode to be honest. I watched it 5am so I'll need to watch it again. I must have missed loads.

I assumed Otto was imprisoned by the Targaryen son we haven't met yet though.
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 06:29:23 pm
Spoiler
One of things they must stop doing in HoTD is writing these pointless Rhaenyra/Alicent scenes, as theyre getting boring and were just going around in circles. You can only do this so many times. The deal she makes is crazy, not only does she sacrifice Aegon but her brother Gwayne and her youngest son Daeron, who hasn't even done anything wrong. Now they will be sitting ducks. I ended up wishing they's spent longer setting up the new season after that, especially as we'll have another two year wait now.

I liked the Helena/Aemond scenes. You see the idiocy of his decision now so clearly in stubbornly refusing to help Aegon, in the battle. Suddenly team Green are vitally short of dragons, not such a great decision that Aemond. I am still firmly in the side that listens very carefully to what his sister says. It appears she knows entirely what is going to happen in this battle. Will they allow Aemond to perhaps use this in later seasons?  It's interesting of course that all the Targaryen children, Jase, Aemond and Aegon resent the dragonseeds, as to them it reduces the power of their house.

I have really enjoyed the Alys Rivers story line, makes me wonder if they will change more next season within the story on Harrenhal.

I think what the season especially the latter part has lacked has been Otto Hightower and what happened to Aegon, as Glyn was giving some good performances earlier on. Sadly, hes now more restricted in being able to do that. The show has been poorer for that.

The stuff with Larys I am not sure about, are they going where we expect, or will they change it around and do something else? I find it a bit hard to think hes kept Otto locked up all this time. He was expected in Oldtown, so why wouldnt they have contacted Alicent and say he hadnt made it? Its all a bit of a stretch.

People need to keep in mind, this is show is very expensive; so, for me the lack of many battle scenes were not a surprise. I suspect they will go in big style in the next season, with the war starting properly

Anyway, I am sure I will get more thoughts on this, be interested to see what others think.
[close]
Brian Blessed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 06:51:09 pm
It may have only been eight episodes, but there seemed to be quite a lot that were well over an hour.
redk84

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 5, 2024, 10:59:13 pm
Spoiler
People seem to be annoyed that the season felt like one long setup for more to come..
I don't mind that as long as it's kept interesting...don't need battles every other episode but I think it's just the characters I find less exciting than original GoT.
Sure they could have advanced the story more but there was enough moving of pieces and introducing new characters so it didn't feel boring to me as I've seen some mention online.
Perhaps it was necessary as S1 was entirely in kings landing, now we have more characters and locations.....its the execution of the final two seasons and how much they've learnt from fucking up GoT that I want to see

Overall I did like it and am looking forward to the next season. I think there were a lot of good moments and its a really good show still.
[close]
Trada

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 6, 2024, 02:26:50 pm
Fantasy drama series "House of the Dragon" will conclude with its fourth season, as confirmed by showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal. The announcement was made during a press conference following the finale of the show's second season on Monday, August 5, which has received mixed reactions on social media.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 6, 2024, 04:10:04 pm
I double checked. Sheepstealer was not wearing a saddle when Rhaena approached him. If he comes back in season 3 complete with saddle, this will be a bigger scandal than anything to do with chains.

Just putting this comment here for reference in 2026.
Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 6, 2024, 09:07:27 pm
Was fine. Too much filler for 8 episodes every 2 years though.
DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 6, 2024, 11:10:10 pm
Disappointed I wanted some fighting
Brian Blessed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 6, 2024, 11:13:26 pm
Fourth season will be the last, so no dragging it out for umpteen seasons.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 7, 2024, 12:33:15 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August  6, 2024, 11:13:26 pm
Fourth season will be the last, so no dragging it out for umpteen seasons.

The season of revenge, spend 7 episodes waiting for 1 death  ;D
Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 7, 2024, 05:28:50 pm
duvva 💅

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 7, 2024, 05:44:34 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on August  7, 2024, 05:28:50 pm

Wait till you see what theyve got lined up for third season finale

I think the above sums it up quite well. It felt as if war was about to happen at the end of S1 and the whole of S2 has been spent on the brink, so it may feel were at the same point.

However I have enjoyed it, seeing how the characters change and watching all the plotting.

I guess you dont go full on into war, the moment it is declared. Having to recruit allies would take time so although perhaps the pacing has been slow, its enabled them to bring out all the back stories and perhaps when measured over the full 4 seasons itll feel better
DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 7, 2024, 06:48:43 pm
Fuck sake assessing and evaluating is everywhere now
Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 7, 2024, 06:53:08 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on August  7, 2024, 05:44:34 pm
Wait till you see what theyve got lined up for third season finale

I think the above sums it up quite well. It felt as if war was about to happen at the end of S1 and the whole of S2 has been spent on the brink, so it may feel were at the same point.

However I have enjoyed it, seeing how the characters change and watching all the plotting.

I guess you dont go full on into war, the moment it is declared. Having to recruit allies would take time so although perhaps the pacing has been slow but its enabled them to bring out all the back stories and perhaps when measured over the full 4 seasons itll feel better

There's a fair amount of evidence online that it was meant to be a 10 episode season and the writers had to strip it down to 8 at fairly short notice, with one major battle (what was meant to be the finale I'm guessing) having to be pushed over to S3. Seems perfectly plausible considering the last few episodes of S2.

A somewhat underwhelming season for me but S3 should be a banger.
Craig S

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
August 7, 2024, 10:27:17 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on August  7, 2024, 06:53:08 pm
There's a fair amount of evidence online that it was meant to be a 10 episode season and the writers had to strip it down to 8 at fairly short notice, with one major battle (what was meant to be the finale I'm guessing) having to be pushed over to S3. Seems perfectly plausible considering the last few episodes of S2.

A somewhat underwhelming season for me but S3 should be a banger.

Not sure it would have been a finale. Game of Thrones always used to have the big set pieces or battles in the penultimate episode. The final episode was always a "quieter one".  Neds beheading, blackwater battle, battle of the bastards, rains of castermere .... all penultimate episodes. Even the final series had the big battle in kings landing in penultimate episode.

It was not unexpected that the final episode would be a slower.one setting up pieces, after the dragon pit in episode 7.
RedDeadRejection

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 06:41:59 am
Always preferred the intrigue and politics to the fighting. Else the last season of GOT would have been it's best.
So Howard Philips

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:41:59 am
Always preferred the intrigue and politics to the fighting. Else the last season of GOT would have been it's best.

I agree about the intrigue but I thought the Daemon hallucinations dragged on a bit.
Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 01:10:04 pm
Quote from: Craig S on August  7, 2024, 10:27:17 pm
Not sure it would have been a finale. Game of Thrones always used to have the big set pieces or battles in the penultimate episode. The final episode was always a "quieter one".  Neds beheading, blackwater battle, battle of the bastards, rains of castermere .... all penultimate episodes. Even the final series had the big battle in kings landing in penultimate episode.

It was not unexpected that the final episode would be a slower.one setting up pieces, after the dragon pit in episode 7.

Yes, the battle in the 9th episode and then wrapping up in the 10th was how it probably should've gone.
DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 01:41:06 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:10:04 pm
Yes, the battle in the 9th episode and then wrapping up in the 10th was how it probably should've gone.

I like the intrigue plotting and politics too. But you need the big battle and the loser faces the consequences. Else it's more like 'yes minister'
RedDeadRejection

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 01:49:48 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
I agree about the intrigue but I thought the Daemon hallucinations dragged on a bit.

Yeah I agree.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 01:54:06 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:10:04 pm
Yes, the battle in the 9th episode and then wrapping up in the 10th was how it probably should've gone.

Problem is that the next battle is going to involve loads of dragons & they didn't want to kill anybody else  off.
Red Viper

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 01:57:55 pm
I get people saying that the intrigue and stuff is better than the battles but this series is supposed to be about a 2/3 year long war and we're two seasons in without it even properly starting.

Anyway, showrunner has said there's only going to be two more seasons so going to be non-stop battles from here on out I guess.
Jesse Pinkman

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 10:35:09 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August  7, 2024, 06:48:43 pm
Fuck sake assessing and evaluating is everywhere now

 ;D
Do you reckon Sheepstealer is more of a destroyer or a controller?


I'm surprised at people being 'okay' with this season. It was shite in large parts I thought, with many logical loopholes. How can Rhanera and Alicent reach other this easily at a time of war? Where are the fucking guards? Why the fuck did they do the same scene twice? How can all those bastards just sail to Dragonstone this easily at a time of lockdown and tight security?! You would think the master of whispers would hear something about this bastard mobilization going on under his noses. Are these issues better addressed in the books?

Also, what's the point of that random sea pirate lady in Essos? A Lanister sidequest in a season finale, really? Felt really out of place. Rather have watched what Otto Hightower has been up to. They've wasted Rhys Ifans by the way. Stole the scene in every shot.

All in all a very slow season, made worse by their writing. You can be a slow burn like Better Call Saul, but at least make it make sense.

Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 06:41:59 am
Always preferred the intrigue and politics to the fighting. Else the last season of GOT would have been it's best.

Agreed. I would say the best episode was the one where the kid took over in the Riverlands and proved his mettle to his bannermen and Daemon. That was vintage GOT.

I personally think the Warner Brother Discovery merger has hurt this. It probably would have been a good 10 episode long season, but they're bleeding money and made cuts.
DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 10:41:01 am
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 10:35:09 am
;D
Do you reckon Sheepstealer is more of a destroyer or a controller?



Not sure but my question to you is does Sheepstealer love the mountains?

PS i want a big dragon fight in season 3 cities destroyed enough on this inaction. Now back to the transfer thread :o
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:05:07 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:52:09 am
I agree about the intrigue but I thought the Daemon hallucinations dragged on a bit.

But it gave us plenty of Alys Rivers, who is one of the interesting characters at Harrenhal.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 11:28:39 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:05:07 am
But it gave us plenty of Alys Rivers, who is one of the interesting characters at Harrenhal.

It should've been done in 2 episodes & probably would've been had the writers known 2 episodes were going to be held back.


Warner Bros seem determined to ruin the franchise.
