Spoiler

One of things they must stop doing in HoTD is writing these pointless Rhaenyra/Alicent scenes, as theyre getting boring and were just going around in circles. You can only do this so many times. The deal she makes is crazy, not only does she sacrifice Aegon but her brother Gwayne and her youngest son Daeron, who hasn't even done anything wrong. Now they will be sitting ducks. I ended up wishing they's spent longer setting up the new season after that, especially as we'll have another two year wait now.



I liked the Helena/Aemond scenes. You see the idiocy of his decision now so clearly in stubbornly refusing to help Aegon, in the battle. Suddenly team Green are vitally short of dragons, not such a great decision that Aemond. I am still firmly in the side that listens very carefully to what his sister says. It appears she knows entirely what is going to happen in this battle. Will they allow Aemond to perhaps use this in later seasons? It's interesting of course that all the Targaryen children, Jase, Aemond and Aegon resent the dragonseeds, as to them it reduces the power of their house.



I have really enjoyed the Alys Rivers story line, makes me wonder if they will change more next season within the story on Harrenhal.



I think what the season especially the latter part has lacked has been Otto Hightower and what happened to Aegon, as Glyn was giving some good performances earlier on. Sadly, hes now more restricted in being able to do that. The show has been poorer for that.



The stuff with Larys I am not sure about, are they going where we expect, or will they change it around and do something else? I find it a bit hard to think hes kept Otto locked up all this time. He was expected in Oldtown, so why wouldnt they have contacted Alicent and say he hadnt made it? Its all a bit of a stretch.



People need to keep in mind, this is show is very expensive; so, for me the lack of many battle scenes were not a surprise. I suspect they will go in big style in the next season, with the war starting properly



Anyway, I am sure I will get more thoughts on this, be interested to see what others think.

