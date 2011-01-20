« previous next »
Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion  (Read 1085266 times)

Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15920 on: July 29, 2024, 03:15:34 pm »
I haven't finished season 2 yet so haven't read any comments dont want a spoiler. But I'm really liking season 2. What's the feeling on here about house of the Dragon compared to GOT.
Online Red Viper

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15921 on: July 29, 2024, 03:27:38 pm »
Spoiler
Dragons are boss
[close]
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15922 on: July 29, 2024, 03:34:47 pm »
I agree dragons fights are class its a shock and awe thing. Just seen the aemond vs rhaenyra fight brilliant
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15923 on: July 29, 2024, 05:24:42 pm »
Jace is as big a bawbag as the rest of his family then. Who'd have thunk it?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15924 on: July 29, 2024, 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 23, 2024, 12:21:47 pm
Didn't Sky have a show afterwards with Sue Perkins looking into each episode. Has that stopped?

HBO have their own inside the episode & other stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/@gameofthrones/videos
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15925 on: July 29, 2024, 09:34:06 pm »
Who put the saddle on Seasmoke? The others i can understand, as they came from the dragon pit, but Seasmoke was wild until it picked Milli.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15926 on: July 29, 2024, 09:54:07 pm »
Laenor road her.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15927 on: July 29, 2024, 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 29, 2024, 09:54:07 pm
Laenor road her.

 :D

Laenor street, him...
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15928 on: July 29, 2024, 10:00:47 pm »
I am now wondering if I'm a targaryen bastard too. Fancy flying around on a dragon too
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15929 on: July 29, 2024, 10:08:22 pm »
Knew Laenor would get mentioned. Is he still rowing with Gendry?

Maybe Laenor's saddle fitted Adam though.

I sometimes think too deep, sorry.
Offline Bcnsean

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15930 on: July 29, 2024, 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 29, 2024, 03:34:47 pm
I agree dragons fights are class its a shock and awe thing. Just seen the aemond vs rhaenyra fight brilliant

Shouldn't that be a spoiler?? as that hasn't happened yet
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15931 on: July 29, 2024, 10:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Bcnsean on July 29, 2024, 10:11:12 pm
Shouldn't that be a spoiler?? as that hasn't happened yet

Sorry I thought everyone is up to date. Maybe I got the names mixed up. What episode is everyone on
Online TheRedBaron

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15932 on: July 29, 2024, 10:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Bcnsean on July 29, 2024, 10:11:12 pm
Shouldn't that be a spoiler?? as that hasn't happened yet

I presume he means Aemond vs Rhaenys.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15933 on: July 29, 2024, 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on July 29, 2024, 10:30:32 pm
I presume he means Aemond vs Rhaenys.

Yes sorry got the names wrong meant Rhaenys
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15934 on: July 29, 2024, 10:40:21 pm »
I didnt know I need a dragon style game of Guess Who? and yet here we are.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15935 on: July 29, 2024, 10:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 29, 2024, 10:40:21 pm
I didnt know I need a dragon style game of Guess Who? and yet here we are.

To be honest alot them all sound that same
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15936 on: July 29, 2024, 10:51:07 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 29, 2024, 10:45:30 pm
To be honest alot them all sound that same

Oh, I am useless with their names. I meant the way that one picked his rider :P
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15937 on: July 29, 2024, 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 29, 2024, 10:51:07 pm
Oh, I am useless with their names. I meant the way that one picked his rider :P

Oh I was slow. Get it now 🫣🤣
Offline redk84

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15938 on: July 29, 2024, 11:00:28 pm »
I like how this show is going..

There's something a little "off" about it which means it's not consistently hitting highs of GoT early seasons...but some episodes are.

The characters maybe. Acting is good imo and this season they've broadened it...more dragon porn...been a bit of time jumping especially in latest ep but not too bad. It's setup nice I think, has potential to really kick on

(Not read the books)
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15939 on: July 29, 2024, 11:27:16 pm »
Im trying to think if its had any game changing shocks as big as Neds Head or the red wedding. It has t hit those heights for me, but ymmv.
Offline Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15940 on: July 29, 2024, 11:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 29, 2024, 11:27:16 pm
Im trying to think if its had any game changing shocks as big as Neds Head or the red wedding. It has t hit those heights for me, but ymmv.

A fair few in the book.
Offline Jambo Power

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15941 on: July 30, 2024, 01:35:24 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 29, 2024, 03:15:34 pm
I haven't finished season 2 yet so haven't read any comments dont want a spoiler. But I'm really liking season 2. What's the feeling on here about house of the Dragon compared to GOT.

Nobody has finished season 2 yet.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15942 on: July 30, 2024, 08:11:24 am »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15943 on: July 30, 2024, 08:13:08 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 29, 2024, 11:27:16 pm
Im trying to think if its had any game changing shocks as big as Neds Head or the red wedding. It has t hit those heights for me, but ymmv.
What's that mean?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15944 on: July 30, 2024, 08:14:30 am »
Best episode yet this season. Been really good overall.

Spoiler
I don't know how the two newer dragonriders fit in with bloodline. One mentioned his mother was sister of Daemon?
[close]
Offline Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15945 on: July 30, 2024, 08:28:10 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 30, 2024, 08:14:30 am
Best episode yet this season. Been really good overall.

Spoiler
I don't know how the two newer dragonriders fit in with bloodline. One mentioned his mother was sister of Daemon?
[close]


Spoiler
It's a reference to Saera, who was a sister of Baelon. Ulf (the other dragonseed) is supposedly a bastard of Baelon's. Baelon's legit sons were Viserys and Daemon. Saera and Baelon were children of Jahaerys, the Targaryen king we saw in the Great Council in S1E1.
[close]
Online Elmo!

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15946 on: July 30, 2024, 08:32:15 am »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15947 on: July 30, 2024, 08:40:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on July 30, 2024, 08:28:10 am
Spoiler
It's a reference to Saera, who was a sister of Baelon. Ulf (the other dragonseed) is supposedly a bastard of Baelon's. Baelon's legit sons were Viserys and Daemon. Saera and Baelon were children of Jahaerys, the Targaryen king we saw in the Great Council in S1E1.
[close]
Cheers.

Quote from: Elmo! on July 30, 2024, 08:32:15 am
Your mileage may vary
More confusing than the actual YMMV.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15948 on: July 30, 2024, 08:47:38 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on July 30, 2024, 01:35:24 am
Nobody has finished season 2 yet.

When I wrote that I was on e6 I didn't know e8 wasn't out yet.  Looking forward to 4 Aug now.
Online jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15949 on: July 30, 2024, 09:00:37 am »
One of my least favourite episodes this one, I suspect though that it's setting up the last episode so will judge it more on that.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15950 on: July 31, 2024, 01:47:54 pm »
Seems like the final episode has leaked. Anyone know if its a good quality one or cam footage? Afraid Ill get spoiled if I go looking for more info
Online Gili Gulu

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15951 on: July 31, 2024, 04:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on July 31, 2024, 01:47:54 pm
Seems like the final episode has leaked. Anyone know if it’s a good quality one or cam footage? Afraid I’ll get spoiled if I go looking for more info

The only version I can find is a 1Gb file that's a CAM.
So I'd have thought poor quality.
Possibly only a CAM of the promo trailer, though Im not going to watch it to check.

Thanks for the warning though. I'll be extra vigilant on Youtube for spoilers.
Offline Snail

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15952 on: August 3, 2024, 04:25:48 pm »
Man that Vermithor scene was the coolest shit I've seen since Jurassic Park. I've rewatched it a dozen times.
Offline Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15953 on: August 3, 2024, 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Snail on August  3, 2024, 04:25:48 pm
Man that Vermithor scene was the coolest shit I've seen since Jurassic Park. I've rewatched it a dozen times.

And Hugh's mum was disowned by her father Jahaerys for being "lusty". So Jahaerys disowned Saera, and her bastard son ends up claiming Jahaerys's dragon.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15954 on: Today at 03:15:13 am »
Enjoyed the season overall, way too much filler though.
Online jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15955 on: Today at 08:36:30 am »
I really think they under used Helena, this season. She is one of most fascinating characters, I hope they rectify it in the next one.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15956 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:36:30 am
I really think they under used Helena, this season. She is one of most fascinating characters, I hope they rectify it in the next one.

I think that's the problem with Cassandra type characters, they're fine when the people following the story already know the plot.
People reading the Fire and Blood book are filling in the story knowing the overall plot lines as regards the Throne and the dragons.

Most House of the Dragon watchers don't really know what's going to happen and don't want it spoiled. They're far more invested in the fate of individual characters. There's also the whole issue of "show don't tell" in cinema and television.
Online koptommy93

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15957 on: Today at 11:04:57 am »
That season was a fucking bore
