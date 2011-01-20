I really think they under used Helena, this season. She is one of most fascinating characters, I hope they rectify it in the next one.



I think that's the problem with Cassandra type characters, they're fine when the people following the story already know the plot.People reading the Fire and Blood book are filling in the story knowing the overall plot lines as regards the Throne and the dragons.Most House of the Dragon watchers don't really know what's going to happen and don't want it spoiled. They're far more invested in the fate of individual characters. There's also the whole issue of "show don't tell" in cinema and television.