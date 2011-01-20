« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
July 17, 2024, 07:22:31 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on July 17, 2024, 06:52:54 pm
Agree. Matt Smith as Daemon has been one of the stand-outs for me, possibly my favourite character. This Harrenhal thing needs resolving.


It's stupid because we all know that he'd normally have take the witches head the moment she got cocky in the kitchen. What he wouldn't do is accept her potion, he wouldn't even eat the peas ffs  ;D
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
July 17, 2024, 11:15:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 17, 2024, 07:22:31 pm

It's stupid because we all know that he'd normally have take the witches head the moment she got cocky in the kitchen. What he wouldn't do is accept her potion, he wouldn't even eat the peas ffs  ;D

That's how Daemon starts the story. That's not how Daemon ends the story.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
July 17, 2024, 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on July 17, 2024, 11:15:45 pm
That's how Daemon starts the story. That's not how Daemon ends the story.

So I gathered.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 10:35:47 am
Very wordy and very deep this week. Must be hard to follow for some. Too many threads at one time at the moment

I take it we can assume that Laenor is actually dead now though?
A-Bomb

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 11:28:10 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:35:47 am
Very wordy and very deep this week. Must be hard to follow for some. Too many threads at one time at the moment

I take it we can assume that Laenor is actually dead now though?

I actually found it quite boring, knowing were approaching the end game of this series - it was bland as fuck.
Betty Blue

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:28:10 am
I actually found it quite boring, knowing were approaching the end game of this series - it was bland as fuck.

Having re-watched season 1 immediately before this one, the standards have dropped some for me. It's still far and away from the latter GOT seasons, but it doesn't feel as consistently well-written and as gripping as season 1 did. Spending 4 episodes on Daemon at Harrenhal feels like a waste. I haven't read the books, so maybe it's all crucial for the story, but as a casual watcher it's been dragging. Especially considering we've now gone from 10 episodes to 8 per season. I really hope they can pull it back in the final two episodes.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 01:33:08 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:00:10 pm
Having re-watched season 1 immediately before this one, the standards have dropped some for me. It's still far and away from the latter GOT seasons, but it doesn't feel as consistently well-written and as gripping as season 1 did. Spending 4 episodes on Daemon at Harrenhal feels like a waste. I haven't read the books, so maybe it's all crucial for the story, but as a casual watcher it's been dragging. Especially considering we've now gone from 10 episodes to 8 per season. I really hope they can pull it back in the final two episodes.

I don't think the writing is worse, I just feel they are suffering from a lack of Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine this series. They were immense is Season 1 and at least with Considine you had a bit of empathy and sympathy with the character. There is none of that now, apart from maybe Helaena, and she's mad. The rest are just horrible people. I'm not going to type out the word I would really use to describe them. :D

Like I was saying earlier, there just seems to be too many strands at the moment that rely on having at least a wee bit of book knowledge to make total sense. The Millie Vanilli boy being a prime example. A lot of casual viewers won't understand that episode this week, especially if they didn't watch the first season recently.

Oh, and the Sheepstealer reference as well. Just a nod and wink to the book readers that means nothing to anyone else.
Betty Blue

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 01:33:08 pm
I don't think the writing is worse, I just feel they are suffering from a lack of Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine this series. They were immense is Season 1 and at least with Considine you had a bit of empathy and sympathy with the character. There is none of that now, apart from maybe Helaena, and she's mad. The rest are just horrible people. I'm not going to type out the word I would really use to describe them. :D

Like I was saying earlier, there just seems to be too many strands at the moment that rely on having at least a wee bit of book knowledge to make total sense. The Millie Vanilli boy being a prime example. A lot of casual viewers won't understand that episode this week, especially if they didn't watch the first season recently.

Oh, and the Sheepstealer reference as well. Just a nod and wink to the book readers that means nothing to anyone else.

Agreed. I was going to mention missing Viserys/Considine. He was absolutely sublime in Season 1 and even better on the second watch. That's probably why it doesn't feel as well written. I think what you're saying about likeable characters is dead on. In season 1 it felt tighter because it put us very much behind young Rhaenyra's journey. She was our eyes in this story and it was written in such a way that we were supposed to like her and want her to triumph. In fact, I personally struggled a bit with the time jump and the change of actor, but Emma D'Arcy is great also and on second watch knowing this was coming it didn't bother me. But in this season Rhaenyra hasn't felt as much like the main protagonist, and in fact has become much much less likeable. Now, that may be a feature of the story, but for me that is creating a bit of a disconnect from the show as a casual viewer. I have no-one to root for now, because they're all pricks.

Daemon has also suffered from this. In season 1 he was a villain turned antihero. The scene where he picks up Viserys' crown and carries him up the steps felt so earned and made me love his character. This season he has about turned and almost become a villain again, undoing that character development in season 1. And to compound this, his story is currently focused on him tripping out in Harrenhal with very little progress in 4 episodes. Maybe all this will pay off in the final two episodes though.

The problem with the scale of this show compared to GOT is that when it goes slow it is all slow, because it's a story of one family. GOT had the huge advantage of being able to swap between locations, stories, characters etc to keep it feeling fresh. And without Considine's or Ifans' powerhouse performances or any characters to root for it is feeling slower than ever now.
Red Viper

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 04:26:11 pm
Isn't part of the issue that in this part of the book Daemon and Rhanyra are essentially off the table and so the show is having to fill in quite a bit of their story?

I suppose you could argue they don't need to drag this part of the plot out but they are clearly going to try and get as many seasons as they can out of this material, especially as they know exactly how it'll end.
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm
I wish people would stop describing Helena as mad, she isn't she's a dragon dreamer and that's actually a gift. She had the potential to be one of the most important characters, when you consider what she can actually see. Her problem though, is she was born on the Green Team who don't know anything about the art of dragon dreaming. The frustration for me with regards to Helena is I can't see any end product from her being a dreamer, as no one in her family has guessed about her gift. The other annoying thing is Viserys who is so obsessed with the prophecy but not even he recognise that his own daughter has the sight. Mad or what? I think that was a lost opportunity overall.

While I can understand people missing Paddy's performances I certainly don't miss his character when you consider he is a huge part of why this has ended up the way it has. He was a hopeless King, in so many ways, despite the PR for him.

As far as the second season is concerned I am enjoying the widening out of the conflict, despite the complaints we are going to more places now and will continue to do that as the show goes on. It blows my mind that so many are still attached to Damon, as I find him an all too predictable character, though I am enjoying the scenes he has with Alys Rivers at Harrenhal.

I will put the last bit in spoilers as some people won't have seen the latest episode.
Spoiler
I hated the way they have brought Rhaenyra and Mysaria together, though I had a feeling they were going down that street. I really hope Mysaria has a band ending, I hate the way she manipulates everyone, even the small folk, who she claims to "care for. The best scene in the episode was the Larys-Aegon scene, such an interesting conversation, then the single tear as he explains to Aegon how his life will be, and then turns back into his manipulative best straight afterwards. Aemond putting Larys down, was pretty cool as well.  :D
[close]

The G in Gerrard

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm
I wish people would stop describing Helena as mad, she isn't she's a dragon dreamer and that's actually a gift. She had the potential to be one of the most important characters, when you consider what she can actually see. Her problem though, is she was born on the Green Team who don't know anything about the art of dragon dreaming. The frustration for me with regards to Helena is I can't see any end product from her being a dreamer, as no one in her family has guessed about her gift. The other annoying thing is Viserys who is so obsessed with the prophecy but not even he recognise that his own daughter has the sight. Mad or what? I think that was a lost opportunity overall.

While I can understand people missing Paddy's performances I certainly don't miss his character when you consider he is a huge part of why this has ended up the way it has. He was a hopeless King, in so many ways, despite the PR for him.

As far as the second season is concerned I am enjoying the widening out of the conflict, despite the complaints we are going to more places now and will continue to do that as the show goes on. It blows my mind that so many are still attached to Damon, as I find him an all too predictable character, though I am enjoying the scenes he has with Alys Rivers at Harrenhal.

I will put the last bit in spoilers as some people won't have seen the latest episode.
Spoiler
I hated the way they have brought Rhaenyra and Mysaria together, though I had a feeling they were going down that street. I really hope Mysaria has a band ending, I hate the way she manipulates everyone, even the small folk, who she claims to "care for. The best scene in the episode was the Larys-Aegon scene, such an interesting conversation, then the single tear as he explains to Aegon how his life will be, and then turns back into his manipulative best straight afterwards. Aemond putting Larys down, was pretty cool as well.  :D
[close]



Spoiler
Mrs spotted from a mile off who would be able to be dragon riders before I did ;D
[close]

I really enjoyed this week's episode. Not sure what I've missed that I shouldn't be. Some really good stuff from Larys in particular.
The G in Gerrard
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 09:45:58 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 01:33:08 pm
I don't think the writing is worse, I just feel they are suffering from a lack of Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine this series. They were immense is Season 1 and at least with Considine you had a bit of empathy and sympathy with the character. There is none of that now, apart from maybe Helaena, and she's mad. The rest are just horrible people. I'm not going to type out the word I would really use to describe them. :D

Like I was saying earlier, there just seems to be too many strands at the moment that rely on having at least a wee bit of book knowledge to make total sense. The Millie Vanilli boy being a prime example. A lot of casual viewers won't understand that episode this week, especially if they didn't watch the first season recently.

Oh, and the Sheepstealer reference as well. Just a nod and wink to the book readers that means nothing to anyone else.

It's a pointer to there being wild dragons out there that could be a factor in the war if they could be tamed, that it's not all about the Targaryens. And if you want themes, those dragons aren't the only wild thing out there that could be a factor if they could be harnessed.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm
I wish people would stop describing Helena as mad, she isn't she's a dragon dreamer and that's actually a gift. She had the potential to be one of the most important characters, when you consider what she can actually see. Her problem though, is she was born on the Green Team who don't know anything about the art of dragon dreaming. The frustration for me with regards to Helena is I can't see any end product from her being a dreamer, as no one in her family has guessed about her gift. The other annoying thing is Viserys who is so obsessed with the prophecy but not even he recognise that his own daughter has the sight. Mad or what? I think that was a lost opportunity overall.

While I can understand people missing Paddy's performances I certainly don't miss his character when you consider he is a huge part of why this has ended up the way it has. He was a hopeless King, in so many ways, despite the PR for him.

As far as the second season is concerned I am enjoying the widening out of the conflict, despite the complaints we are going to more places now and will continue to do that as the show goes on. It blows my mind that so many are still attached to Damon, as I find him an all too predictable character, though I am enjoying the scenes he has with Alys Rivers at Harrenhal.

I will put the last bit in spoilers as some people won't have seen the latest episode.
Spoiler
I hated the way they have brought Rhaenyra and Mysaria together, though I had a feeling they were going down that street. I really hope Mysaria has a band ending, I hate the way she manipulates everyone, even the small folk, who she claims to "care for. The best scene in the episode was the Larys-Aegon scene, such an interesting conversation, then the single tear as he explains to Aegon how his life will be, and then turns back into his manipulative best straight afterwards. Aemond putting Larys down, was pretty cool as well.  :D
[close]



You've made my point there about Helaena. How are casual fans meant to know about the dragon dreaming, it's not been mentioned on the show, far less the consequences that they may have. If the show is only going to cater for the hard-core fans it's going to lose a lot of viewers, which would a real shame if it means some of the other planned shows get cancelled.

I need to watch this weeks show again though, this getting up at 5am is stupid at my age.
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm
Agreed. I was going to mention missing Viserys/Considine. He was absolutely sublime in Season 1 and even better on the second watch. That's probably why it doesn't feel as well written. I think what you're saying about likeable characters is dead on. In season 1 it felt tighter because it put us very much behind young Rhaenyra's journey. She was our eyes in this story and it was written in such a way that we were supposed to like her and want her to triumph. In fact, I personally struggled a bit with the time jump and the change of actor, but Emma D'Arcy is great also and on second watch knowing this was coming it didn't bother me. But in this season Rhaenyra hasn't felt as much like the main protagonist, and in fact has become much much less likeable. Now, that may be a feature of the story, but for me that is creating a bit of a disconnect from the show as a casual viewer. I have no-one to root for now, because they're all pricks.

Daemon has also suffered from this. In season 1 he was a villain turned antihero. The scene where he picks up Viserys' crown and carries him up the steps felt so earned and made me love his character. This season he has about turned and almost become a villain again, undoing that character development in season 1. And to compound this, his story is currently focused on him tripping out in Harrenhal with very little progress in 4 episodes. Maybe all this will pay off in the final two episodes though.

The problem with the scale of this show compared to GOT is that when it goes slow it is all slow, because it's a story of one family. GOT had the huge advantage of being able to swap between locations, stories, characters etc to keep it feeling fresh. And without Considine's or Ifans' powerhouse performances or any characters to root for it is feeling slower than ever now.

The Daemon/Viserys scene was a direct re-do of a scene from the first episode of the first season, except this Viserys is directly echoed through Daemon's perspective. The original had Viserys seething with rage at Daemon and Daemon fighting back. This Viserys is dripping with disappointment (with the exact same lines) with Daemon cowering under the self-reflection. That's why Daemon tries to get out but can't (it's all in his head and has been for decades), and when he returns to the real world after Simon Strong opens the physical door, Daemon lashes out at Simon and Harrenhal and tries to get away. Daemon really doesn't like himself.
Elmo!

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm
Not read the books and I had absolutely no idea about Helena until I read Jill's post above so have to agree with Gripweed there.
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:21:55 pm
Not read the books and I had absolutely no idea about Helena until I read Jill's post above so have to agree with Gripweed there.

They have Inside Episodes videos each week which has more information on Helena's mind set. One of the best ones was on the first weeks episode. On her wall she has drawn what she is seeing. One of the figures there is of the Mother of Dragons, so she is basically drawing the future GOT story. Someone did a really good video on it, I will post it tomorrow.
Brian Blessed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm
Hopefully they mention the dragon in show at some point. Changing retrospective happens all the time in TV.

I do disagree on milli vanilli and that being for diehards and confusing for casual viewers. Theyve been building him and his brother up nicely over the season, its nice to see the why resolved.

Betty Blue

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:52:49 pm
The Daemon/Viserys scene was a direct re-do of a scene from the first episode of the first season, except this Viserys is directly echoed through Daemon's perspective. The original had Viserys seething with rage at Daemon and Daemon fighting back. This Viserys is dripping with disappointment (with the exact same lines) with Daemon cowering under the self-reflection. That's why Daemon tries to get out but can't (it's all in his head and has been for decades), and when he returns to the real world after Simon Strong opens the physical door, Daemon lashes out at Simon and Harrenhal and tries to get away. Daemon really doesn't like himself.

Why have you mansplained the episode to me  :D 
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm
They have Inside Episodes videos each week which has more information on Helena's mind set. One of the best ones was on the first weeks episode. On her wall she has drawn what she is seeing. One of the figures there is of the Mother of Dragons, so she is basically drawing the future GOT story. Someone did a really good video on it, I will post it tomorrow.

You don't need to have read the book to get the idea that Helaena is a dragon dreamer. IIRC none of that is in the book. The idea of Targaryens being split into warriors and dreamers is entirely HotD, going back to Viserys's explanation to Milli Rhaenyra. It may well be GRRM at root, but it's not text so far.
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Why have you mansplained the episode to me  :D 

I only got that reading after watching a video paralleling the two scenes, so it might not be obvious enough to be called "mansplaining".
Betty Blue

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
I only got that reading after watching a video paralleling the two scenes, so it might not be obvious enough to be called "mansplaining".

I was just kidding mate  :)

I wasn't so much referring to this episode/that scene with my original comment, but moreover how I feel about Daemon's journey across the two seasons and how much I love that original scene.
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 06:18:19 am
This is one of the videos I was talking about, for anyone interested in more on Helena.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXCOjukwDlc&pp=ygUWaGVsZW5hJ3MgZHJhZ29uIGRyZWFtcw%3D%3D
