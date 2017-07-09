I only really got the significance of the green dress and the Hightower sigil when reading here. Obviously it all twigged when I read it but it wasn't really explained that well on the show.



You would think something that important could have stressed a bit more than say, twenty to thirty minutes of childbirth coverage, that felt even longer than that.



That's really been my whole issue with this show. It's as if the showrunner had a checklist for what happened in Fire & Blood and was more concerned about making sure everything got a checkmark besides it than actually making it make sense on a TV screen. Multiple characters are introduced and die in the same episode, there's no emotional tie there to almost any of them. And then when they veer from Fire & Blood it's not to add more to the story but to make it more convoluted.Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.