SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 1, 2022, 04:20:13 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on November  1, 2022, 12:58:14 pm
I only really got the significance of the green dress and the Hightower sigil when reading here. Obviously it all twigged when I read it but it wasn't really explained that well on the show.

You would think something that important could have stressed a bit more than say, twenty to thirty minutes of childbirth coverage, that felt even longer than that.

That's really been my whole issue with this show. It's as if the showrunner had a checklist for what happened in Fire & Blood and was more concerned about making sure everything got a checkmark besides it than actually making it make sense on a TV screen. Multiple characters are introduced and die in the same episode, there's no emotional tie there to almost any of them. And then when they veer from Fire & Blood it's not to add more to the story but to make it more convoluted.

Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 1, 2022, 04:37:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  1, 2022, 04:20:13 pm
Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.

I thought the point of the child fighting was to highlight what an awful king Aegon would be? We had seen hints of it but he was mostly just portrayed as a drunkard, also unless I missed something it seemed like the children fighting were his own bastard children. It was also the revelation that led to a member of the kings guard breaking Rhaenys out.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 1, 2022, 04:52:34 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November  1, 2022, 04:37:56 pm
I thought the point of the child fighting was to highlight what an awful king Aegon would be? We had seen hints of it but he was mostly just portrayed as a drunkard, also unless I missed something it seemed like the children fighting were his own bastard children. It was also the revelation that led to a member of the kings guard breaking Rhaenys out.

You're kind of making my point for me. If you read the book you can infer this stuff and that's all the show runner is trying to do, put a checkmark next to what happened as if it's just a wikipedia entry.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
November 5, 2022, 10:37:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  1, 2022, 04:20:13 pm
That's really been my whole issue with this show. It's as if the showrunner had a checklist for what happened in Fire & Blood and was more concerned about making sure everything got a checkmark besides it than actually making it make sense on a TV screen. Multiple characters are introduced and die in the same episode, there's no emotional tie there to almost any of them. And then when they veer from Fire & Blood it's not to add more to the story but to make it more convoluted.

Also the stuff with childbirth and how cruel the Westeros world is, can they get any more heavy handed? There is no humor, no brevity, which is what made Thrones great. Does taking time out of an episode for a child fighting ring really add anything to this? It's a rumor in Fire & Blood that Aegon went to one so lets put it in the show, that's about as deep as the thinking is for this. Really a shame as I think there could be a great show here and I'm happy a lot are enjoying this but for me it's similar to end of GoT where there's just bad choice after bad choice being made.
That's one of the biggest problems I had with it too. And, yeah, they can fuck off with all the child birth stuff too. Once was enough. In fact, once was too much for what they showed.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  1, 2022, 04:52:34 pm
You're kind of making my point for me. If you read the book you can infer this stuff and that's all the show runner is trying to do, put a checkmark next to what happened as if it's just a wikipedia entry.

What about people who haven't read the books? This showed what an evil git he was before we'd just seen him as a drunken fool, speaking as a non book reader.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 08:44:23 am
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite

Yep and it's not even close. There was a lot of talk before both shows started on which would be more popular but HBO have destroyed Amazon with this.

It's like comparing Grange Hill to Shakespeare  ;D
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 01:56:56 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite

Watching them alongside each other every week made the difference in quality even more obvious.
Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,361
  • Trada
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 02:44:43 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 11:08:04 pm
Still its light years better then Rings Of Shite

The show was OK but I enjoyed Rings of power a lot more.
