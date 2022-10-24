« previous next »
Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion  (Read 930486 times)

Online leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15800 on: October 24, 2022, 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 24, 2022, 10:42:57 pm
Probably yeah, although with that season 8 of GOT, his vision doesn't make any sense. Jon Snow's role wasn't even that significant in all that mess. Therefore i hope the fat bastard is going to end his book differently from that terrible ending of the show.



D&D said they chose Arya to kill the night king to subvert expectations. I imagine Jon will have a much bigger role in the book, if we do ever get it.
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15801 on: October 24, 2022, 10:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on October 24, 2022, 10:42:57 pm
Probably yeah, although with that season 8 of GOT, his vision doesn't make any sense. Jon Snow's role wasn't even that significant in all that mess. Therefore i hope the fat bastard is going to end his book differently from that terrible ending of the show.

He has already said the book will end differently.
Offline rushyman

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15802 on: October 24, 2022, 11:50:34 pm »
Essential viewing

Brilliant

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15803 on: October 25, 2022, 08:49:30 am »
Quote from: leinad on October 24, 2022, 10:47:08 pm
D&D said they chose Arya to kill the night king to subvert expectations. I imagine Jon will have a much bigger role in the book, if we do ever get it.

The prophecy also said a Targaryen should be on the Throne when the Walkers come no? In the show that is also not the case. Nothing in the show really made any sense at all at the end.
Online voodoo ray

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15804 on: October 25, 2022, 09:20:06 am »
Who says prophecies are always correct?
Offline Zlen

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15805 on: October 25, 2022, 09:31:33 am »
I think this season and everything set up in it was simply great. It starts slowly, but boy oh boy did it build up to a mighty fine crescendo. Can't wait for season two.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15806 on: October 25, 2022, 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October 25, 2022, 08:49:30 am
The prophecy also said a Targaryen should be on the Throne when the Walkers come no? In the show that is also not the case. Nothing in the show really made any sense at all at the end.

I wouldn't even try to get your head around some of the story telling in that last season  ;D

Thank god this show's writing is a million miles away from that shite.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15807 on: October 25, 2022, 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: leinad on October 24, 2022, 10:47:08 pm
D&D said they chose Arya to kill the night king to subvert expectations. I imagine Jon will have a much bigger role in the book, if we do ever get it.

Well they did subvert the expectations, i give them that, the c*nts.
Online J-Mc-

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15808 on: October 25, 2022, 05:58:33 pm »
Goosebumps at the end of that, Rhaenera with the fuck about and find out look was *chefs kiss*
Offline rushyman

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15809 on: October 25, 2022, 07:16:41 pm »
So has season 2 of what we are currently watching been written and published?

I admit Ive not read anything of GGRM.
Online leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15810 on: October 25, 2022, 07:24:01 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on October 25, 2022, 07:16:41 pm
So has season 2 of what we are currently watching been written and published?

I admit Ive not read anything of GGRM.

Yeah mate, It's called Fire & Blood.
Offline rushyman

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15811 on: October 25, 2022, 07:48:28 pm »
Quote from: leinad on October 25, 2022, 07:24:01 pm
Yeah mate, It's called Fire & Blood.


Cool thanks mate

Someone said it was in 2 volumes I just thought they meant season 1 was vol 1 if you get me
Online leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15812 on: October 25, 2022, 08:20:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on October 25, 2022, 07:48:28 pm

Cool thanks mate

Someone said it was in 2 volumes I just thought they meant season 1 was vol 1 if you get me

Ah right, I haven't read it but from what I understand the book has the full story that the tv show plans to cover, If I remember correctly season 1 is only like 50 pages in the book. Some people here have read it so they would know more than me though.
Offline rushyman

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15813 on: October 25, 2022, 08:23:30 pm »
Quote from: leinad on October 25, 2022, 08:20:15 pm
Ah right, I haven't read it but from what I understand the book has the full story that the tv show plans to cover, If I remember correctly season 1 is only like 50 pages in the book. Some people here have read it so they would know more than me though.

Good stuff

Im so into the story I may start the book as I cant be sitting about 18 months fir s2!
Online leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15814 on: October 25, 2022, 08:28:45 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on October 25, 2022, 08:23:30 pm
Good stuff

Im so into the story I may start the book as I cant be sitting about 18 months fir s2!

Yeah I'm the same I just ordered it myself, I need to know what happens next lol
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15815 on: October 25, 2022, 08:58:18 pm »
Quote from: leinad on October 25, 2022, 08:28:45 pm
Yeah I'm the same I just ordered it myself, I need to know what happens next lol

I am sure you will enjoy it some interesting characters in the book, including one of the most gruesome deaths, I have read.  :o
Offline EastTyroneRed

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15816 on: October 25, 2022, 09:17:55 pm »
Quote from: leinad on October 25, 2022, 08:20:15 pm
Ah right, I haven't read it but from what I understand the book has the full story that the tv show plans to cover, If I remember correctly season 1 is only like 50 pages in the book. Some people here have read it so they would know more than me though.

Thats right, the whole succession dilemma that ran on for half of the tv season is only one chapter in the book.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15817 on: October 26, 2022, 06:59:21 am »
I don't want to wait until 2024 ;D
Offline redk84

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15818 on: October 27, 2022, 03:51:32 pm »
Enjoyed this season...pacing and everything was so similar to how season 1 of GoT was

I wouldn't put it in the same bracket as the original show yet (well, the seasons that are relevant not the crap one it ended with) but can potentially be very very good

All set up nicely

Team Aemond  ;D
Offline jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15819 on: October 27, 2022, 09:30:34 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on October 27, 2022, 03:51:32 pm
Enjoyed this season...pacing and everything was so similar to how season 1 of GoT was

I wouldn't put it in the same bracket as the original show yet (well, the seasons that are relevant not the crap one it ended with) but can potentially be very very good

All set up nicely

Team Aemond ;D

I know the actor who plays Aemond from a different show and I cannot get used to how horrible he is in this one. :D
Offline Macphisto80

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15820 on: October 27, 2022, 11:19:58 pm »
Thought it was OK. Not a patch on the original show or its first series, but still watchable. It's just lacking the brilliant array of characters GoT had.
Online Armand9

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15821 on: October 28, 2022, 11:50:06 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EXZE_KQnat4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EXZE_KQnat4</a>

may be of interest to some
Online Armand9

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15822 on: October 29, 2022, 12:39:12 am »
Quote from: leinad on October 24, 2022, 10:47:08 pm
D&D said they chose Arya to kill the night king to subvert expectations. I imagine Jon will have a much bigger role in the book, if we do ever get it.

That's interesting because the showrunners for the Rings of Power have also flagged that reason for their treatment of Sauron in the show (and other choices, i'd assume) - We were concerned about a situation where the part of the audience steeped in lore is six or seven episodes ahead of the characters. If deception is an important part of the journey, we wanted to preserve that experience for book readers too."

That is a very precarious path to take, for me 'story' trumps everything and if 'forced' subterfuge hurts the story, then it's a wrong choice. I also think it shows a lack of understanding of fandom - fans of a show may well know what's coming if faithful to the book but that doesn't make it any less riveting. In fact it can do the opposite as fans "can't wait" to see THAT scene, they wait with bated breath to see [insert iconic moment here] on screen. Those familiar with animation star wars: if they did a movie covering Rebels you know what everyone can't wait to see - Ahsoka vs Vader, imagine they decide against that cos everyone knows it's coming.... just dumb. There are tons of examples we could all rattle off and let's just say the obvious one for this thread - Red Wedding  ;D

It's also a very odd stance as the main reason studios produce well known and loved IPs is because it gaurantees you a lot of chatter, an audience and following before a single episode is aired. To then piss off that audience by butchering a story because you dont want them to know what's coming is kind of brain dead. Of course changes are always going to be needed in adaptations of books but that's usually more of what you leave out/rework while still telling the same story in a compelling way - eg Jackson's LOTR trilogy.

With GOT it was somewhat different in that there was no 'finale' book to go by but subterfuge for the sake of it and allowing the story to suffer for it is kind of a rookie mistake. It demonstrates more a lack of creativity in not being able to tell a compelling story given that the route to the end has been flagged, in this case via prophecy. And even if the choice is the prophecy wasn't infallible and something else takes place, you can't just pull a plum out of your arse, again, it needs to be crafted well.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15823 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Enjoyed the series though could have done without the gruesome child birth scenes

I really enjoyed the politicking and back stabbing, very Plantagenet.

And Alicents father is right from the Monsieur Boleyn play book
Online Dave McCoy

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15824 on: Today at 09:28:53 pm »
Just caught up on this. Last episode might have been the best episode of the season but it doesn't really change my thoughts on the overall season as a whole. Commercially it seems to be a huge success but I still think given time it will sour on people critically. The first half of the season was basically meaningless, some of the choices (child birth) are completely over the top as they add really nothing and if it wasn't for Matt Smith I'd say at times it was almost unwatchable.

The break in source material, while seemingly GRRM approved, are really baffling as well. The prophecy stuff just puts huge holes in all the other texts, Vhagar just having a mind of his own is a "uhhh what" type thing as Aemond is supposed to be the crazy Daemon version for the Greens and Alicent mishearing Viserys to give the Greens an excuse to crown Aegon was pointless as Otto clearly said he had planned it anyway. Supposedly Rhaenys and Meleys actions at the coronation weren't a break but that too just comes off weird, why not just fry everyone there to a crisp and be done with it? I get she later explained herself but it seemed more a service to put a dragon in the episode than actually add anything. Especially with what is to happen in the Dragonpit at the end, it's just bonkers.

Anyway. I think the bigger issue is that nobody can write dialogue like GRRM can in these settings so when the show runners can use his dialogue from the books then it's fine but as soon as they run out of it or with Fire & Blood don't really have it then it's a struggle. That at least gives me hope for Dunk & Egg as those were fully fleshed out stories and not a fake history like Fire & Blood is.

For headliner shows for me it's Andor>Rings>Dragon.
Online Armand9

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15825 on: Today at 09:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:28:53 pm
Just caught up on this. Last episode might have been the best episode of the season but it doesn't really change my thoughts on the overall season as a whole. Commercially it seems to be a huge success but I still think given time it will sour on people critically. The first half of the season was basically meaningless, some of the choices (child birth) are completely over the top as they add really nothing and if it wasn't for Matt Smith I'd say at times it was almost unwatchable.

The break in source material, while seemingly GRRM approved, are really baffling as well. The prophecy stuff just puts huge holes in all the other texts, Vhagar just having a mind of his own is a "uhhh what" type thing as Aemond is supposed to be the crazy Daemon version for the Greens and Alicent mishearing Viserys to give the Greens an excuse to crown Aegon was pointless as Otto clearly said he had planned it anyway. Supposedly Rhaenys and Meleys actions at the coronation weren't a break but that too just comes off weird, why not just fry everyone there to a crisp and be done with it? I get she later explained herself but it seemed more a service to put a dragon in the episode than actually add anything. Especially with what is to happen in the Dragonpit at the end, it's just bonkers.

Anyway. I think the bigger issue is that nobody can write dialogue like GRRM can in these settings so when the show runners can use his dialogue from the books then it's fine but as soon as they run out of it or with Fire & Blood don't really have it then it's a struggle. That at least gives me hope for Dunk & Egg as those were fully fleshed out stories and not a fake history like Fire & Blood is.

For headliner shows for me it's Andor>Rings>Dragon.

yep i had a problem with that and agree it was just to get a big spectacle in there, as i said earlier in the thread.

the thing is it would be so simple to have had that scene but just put the dragon just outside the doors looking in. For one she wouldn't have killed 10s if not 100s of common folk when she burst through the floor (but according to the showrunners she didn't execute the greens cos of 'mothers' - how fucking mothers did she kill with that entrance  ;D). Just have the dragon at the entrance looking in, she could fry them all but would have to go through 100s of common folk and she's not prepared to do that, which would be in keeping with how they've portrayed her in the show with having regard for 'the people'. It would've actually been a postive thing then, reinforcing the character's benevolent view towards 'the people' and you could still have had your spectacle.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:05 pm by Armand9 »
Online leinad

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15826 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:28:53 pm
That at least gives me hope for Dunk & Egg as those were fully fleshed out stories and not a fake history like Fire & Blood is.

I watched an interview with George recently where he mentioned he pitched 2 shows to HBO, one being HoTD and the other being Dunk & Egg which they weren't interested in at the time. I think with the success this is getting we will be getting more shows though so fingers crossed for Dunk & Egg.
