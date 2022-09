I've read a few theories about characters Ashara could be, Septa Lemore etc plus she was everyone's second favourite for Jon's Mother. From what I remember Barristan Selmy (who was in love with her) said a Stark dishonoured her, which was probably Brandon, that would be who's the still born baby she had was.



I'll check the video out, it's been a while since I've gone down a ASOIAF rabbit hole but HOTD has really reignited my love for it!



I loved Barristan Selmy it really pissed me off when they killed him off in the show, especially as he was Dany's link to the past with her family. I agree, the implication was it was Brandon who was involved with Ashara. You just couldn't see it being Ned, just couldn't see him walking off and leaving her in that condition. Another big regret I had was that when Jon met Dany he never mentioned anything about Aemon Targaryen. It was just totally stupid that Dany never found out she had a relative alive and serving at the Wall. So much of the story was about characters finding out where they had come from or where they belonged, and it's like half way through they just forget all about it. It's back to Dany forgetting about the fleet being in the bay as she loses one of her dragons! Dumb asses.