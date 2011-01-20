The show is clearly still doing the business outside of what people like myself thought of how it ended. In retrospect, even compared to massively successful cult phenomenon type shows that defined entire decades, GoT's has to be right up there at the top with them, despite it falling off a cliff near the end. There were still at least 5 series' of it that were unmatched in TV history, and there hasn't really been anything that's held a candle to it since. Yes, you have your Better Call Saul's and The Boys and all that. In fact, The Boys is probably almost on par with GoT at its best in terms of me anticipating it on a weekly basis, then being gutted I have to wait for whenever the next series comes out. The Expanse was also top tier, but I digress on all that. The point is, there's obviously still massive interest out there for more content set in this world. People will ultimately forget about the damage series 8 did if the new shows manage to captivate in the same way as GoT did in it's heyday. That's a very tall order, though. I'd take them just being moderately well written with the stellar production values Thrones had. They're also massive draws for the tourist industries in the respective countries they get made in, so it gives people jobs and local economy boosts, which is never a bad thing.