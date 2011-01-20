« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Down

Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion  (Read 895564 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,015
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15360 on: June 20, 2022, 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 19, 2022, 02:50:32 pm
How the bloody hell is this going to work? A whole show of Jon Snow beyond the wall? If they do bring it back hopefully Peter Dinklage stays away, Don't want to see that idiot on my tv screen anytime soon.

Create a new 'King behind the wall' to have a few battles with, have the Unsullied trying to get revenge on him for killing Danaerys. I'm sure there's plenty there, again not that anyone particularly wants it right now.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,057
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15361 on: June 20, 2022, 09:32:37 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 19, 2022, 02:50:32 pm
How the bloody hell is this going to work? A whole show of Jon Snow beyond the wall? If they do bring it back hopefully Peter Dinklage stays away, Don't want to see that idiot on my tv screen anytime soon.
What's Dinklage done?
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15362 on: June 20, 2022, 09:35:51 am »
I have no faith in the general public to not lap up and lose their minds over all this shit. House of the Dragon is probably going to be very good and after that it'll be full steam ahead on the GOTEU in pumping out content for their streaming service.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,209
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15363 on: June 20, 2022, 12:55:28 pm »
They completely ruined Jon Snows character for me in the last series. Besides which didnt Kit Harrington claim he wanted to stay clear of shows like this one? It didnt take him long to change his mind, he must be getting a fortune.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,762
  • feck off
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15364 on: June 20, 2022, 12:57:08 pm »
Quote from: BER on June 20, 2022, 09:35:51 am
I have no faith in the general public to not lap up and lose their minds over all this shit. House of the Dragon is probably going to be very good and after that it'll be full steam ahead on the GOTEU in pumping out content for their streaming service.

let people enjoy things?
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15365 on: June 20, 2022, 12:59:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 20, 2022, 09:32:37 am
What's Dinklage done?

Well according to him I disliked the ending because I'm a racist.

Peter Dinklage Defends Thrones Ending & Says Fans Wanted The Pretty White People To Ride Off Into The Sunset

https://theplaylist.net/peter-dinklage-defends-thrones-ending-20211227/
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,209
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15366 on: June 20, 2022, 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 20, 2022, 12:59:34 pm
Well according to him I disliked the ending because I'm a racist.

Peter Dinklage Defends Thrones Ending & Says Fans Wanted The Pretty White People To Ride Off Into The Sunset

https://theplaylist.net/peter-dinklage-defends-thrones-ending-20211227/

I haven't seen that interview before but it's pretty pathetic and gives the show runners way too much praise.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15367 on: June 20, 2022, 01:14:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 20, 2022, 09:03:17 am
Create a new 'King behind the wall' to have a few battles with, have the Unsullied trying to get revenge on him for killing Danaerys. I'm sure there's plenty there, again not that anyone particularly wants it right now.

Well the little cretin who leaked the whole last season on Reddit claimed that they never actually planned to end Game Of Thrones when they did and always planned on bringing it back due to it been a cash cow and wanted to create this massive buzz when doing so and the story they planned was something like this - the reason Drogon picked up Dani with his little claws and flew away rather then them burying her is because he flew her to the remaining lords of light people I forget where he said they were located and they resurrected Dani, She was obviously pissed Jon had killed her so took a whilst to gather her thoughts and decide her next move, After a while she decided to fly back to kings landing, Brann sees this and contacts Jon for help as they know he's a Targaryen and see him as the only person who can help.

Now obviously take all that as a massive pinch of salt but he was bang on about everything that he leaked at the time  ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15368 on: June 20, 2022, 03:38:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 20, 2022, 12:55:28 pm
They completely ruined Jon Snows character for me in the last series. Besides which didnt Kit Harrington claim he wanted to stay clear of shows like this one? It didnt take him long to change his mind, he must be getting a fortune.


His star faded during C-19 so he needs a bump.

That gin alley sounds shit but the voyages one sounds promising.Prequels aside the only thing I want (won't happen) is the baby Starks trip West,at least for that one they could do it without any GRRM signposts or input.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15369 on: June 20, 2022, 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 20, 2022, 01:14:30 pm
Well the little cretin who leaked the whole last season on Reddit claimed that they never actually planned to end Game Of Thrones when they did and always planned on bringing it back due to it been a cash cow and wanted to create this massive buzz when doing so and the story they planned was something like this - the reason Drogon picked up Dani with his little claws and flew away rather then them burying her is because he flew her to the remaining lords of light people I forget where he said they were located and they resurrected Dani, She was obviously pissed Jon had killed her so took a whilst to gather her thoughts and decide her next move, After a while she decided to fly back to kings landing, Brann sees this and contacts Jon for help as they know he's a Targaryen and see him as the only person who can help.

Now obviously take all that as a massive pinch of salt but he was bang on about everything that he leaked at the time  ;D

When he said that? Recently? If that was the case, why they aren't making season 9 instead of House of the Dragon?

Ah, so many questions! Damn you HBO!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,402
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15370 on: June 21, 2022, 04:19:30 pm »
The show is clearly still doing the business outside of what people like myself thought of how it ended. In retrospect, even compared to massively successful cult phenomenon type shows that defined entire decades, GoT's has to be right up there at the top with them, despite it falling off a cliff near the end. There were still at least 5 series' of it that were unmatched in TV history, and there hasn't really been anything that's held a candle to it since. Yes, you have your Better Call Saul's and The Boys and all that. In fact, The Boys is probably almost on par with GoT at its best in terms of me anticipating it on a weekly basis, then being gutted I have to wait for whenever the next series comes out. The Expanse was also top tier, but I digress on all that. The point is, there's obviously still massive interest out there for more content set in this world. People will ultimately forget about the damage series 8 did if the new shows manage to captivate in the same way as GoT did in it's heyday. That's a very tall order, though. I'd take them just being moderately well written with the stellar production values Thrones had. They're also massive draws for the tourist industries in the respective countries they get made in, so it gives people jobs and local economy boosts, which is never a bad thing.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,209
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15371 on: June 21, 2022, 07:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 21, 2022, 04:19:30 pm
The show is clearly still doing the business outside of what people like myself thought of how it ended. In retrospect, even compared to massively successful cult phenomenon type shows that defined entire decades, GoT's has to be right up there at the top with them, despite it falling off a cliff near the end. There were still at least 5 series' of it that were unmatched in TV history, and there hasn't really been anything that's held a candle to it since. Yes, you have your Better Call Saul's and The Boys and all that. In fact, The Boys is probably almost on par with GoT at its best in terms of me anticipating it on a weekly basis, then being gutted I have to wait for whenever the next series comes out. The Expanse was also top tier, but I digress on all that. The point is, there's obviously still massive interest out there for more content set in this world. People will ultimately forget about the damage series 8 did if the new shows manage to captivate in the same way as GoT did in it's heyday. That's a very tall order, though. I'd take them just being moderately well written with the stellar production values Thrones had. They're also massive draws for the tourist industries in the respective countries they get made in, so it gives people jobs and local economy boosts, which is never a bad thing.

The Last Kingdom goes above GOT for me because one it does proper character arcs and two it knows how to end the show in a realistic manner. I intend to watch it over the winter from series one I can't see myself doing that with GOT, as there is little point when the ending is so banal. Of course I might change my mind one day about GOT, but for now it's not even in my plans and I can't really get up for any of the other shows either.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline simpleman

  • Doesn't wash his willy
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • Believer
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15372 on: June 22, 2022, 12:06:11 pm »
I think it's pretty clear where the Jon Snow story is going to go.  It's to finally answer the biggest unresolved question of the GoT universe.
Where the feck did the white walkers get those chains from?
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,097
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15373 on: June 22, 2022, 12:10:24 pm »
Quote from: simpleman on June 22, 2022, 12:06:11 pm
I think it's pretty clear where the Jon Snow story is going to go.  It's to finally answer the biggest unresolved question of the GoT universe.
Where the feck did the white walkers get those chains from?

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15374 on: June 24, 2022, 08:40:40 am »
So it's been confirmed! New show is called Snow and will take place after the events of Game Of Thrones. At the script stage at the moment so no guarantee it will ever air but I'm a bit surprised they are doing a show after the events of Game Of Thrones.

https://georgerrmartin.com/notablog/
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,150
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15375 on: June 24, 2022, 11:57:25 am »
Damn, of all the things they could do in the GoT universe, finding out what's happening with Jon Snow is pretty far down my list. Ah well, at least they're making other shows!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15376 on: June 24, 2022, 12:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 24, 2022, 08:40:40 am
At the script stage at the moment so no guarantee it will ever air but I'm a bit surprised they are doing a show after the events of Game Of Thrones.

I think a lot will depend on how House of the Dragon does. Ratings, release buzz, does anyone still care 6-12 months later. If yes or even "almost yes", they'll be getting the bank loans out to fund a Jon Snow show.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15377 on: June 24, 2022, 02:18:27 pm »
The best thing about Thrones, was there was never a central character, only a series of stories intertwined. Basing a new series on one central character and story doesn't appeal to me until I know more about it. I'm sure I will come round eventually though.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15378 on: June 24, 2022, 04:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on June 24, 2022, 11:57:25 am
Damn, of all the things they could do in the GoT universe, finding out what's happening with Jon Snow is pretty far down my list. Ah well, at least they're making other shows!

He turns into a a nordic demi-god called Thaw.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15379 on: June 24, 2022, 04:17:58 pm »
I dun want it
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15380 on: June 24, 2022, 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June 24, 2022, 02:18:27 pm
The best thing about Thrones, was there was never a central character, only a series of stories intertwined. Basing a new series on one central character and story doesn't appeal to me until I know more about it. I'm sure I will come round eventually though.
There were 3 main characters, the cripple, the bastard, and the broken thing. Tyrion, Jon Snow, and Daenerys (Bran doesn't count lol).
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 03:08:33 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June 24, 2022, 02:18:27 pm
The best thing about Thrones, was there was never a central character, only a series of stories intertwined. Basing a new series on one central character and story doesn't appeal to me until I know more about it. I'm sure I will come round eventually though.

Although completely different gender, "OZ" was similar in that respect of not having one central character.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 380 381 382 383 384 [385]   Go Up
« previous next »
 