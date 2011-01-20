Game of Thrones isn't even in my top three shows anymore, there are others that have surpassed it in my eyes. In shows like this the consequences of character's actions should be shown. The writers of this show completely forgot about this as the seasons went on. Tyrion destroys a sea fleet with wildfire, no reaction from him. Cersei demolishes and murders hundred's of people with wildfire, no proper consequence is shown. Arya poisons an entire family and bakes them up in pies, once again no consequence on that back of it. Jon Snow executes a young man when he actually had the power to show some mercy and be different, but once again no reaction or consequence. All of these deaden the emotional impact of the show overall because there is nothing that is so bad, that others will actually question it. It is crap writing at the end of the day. I'm not getting into the Dany arc as its been done to death but despite what El Lobo claims nothing in the way she acts throughout the last series, gives a reason as to why behaved the way she did at the end of the show. Yes, she's been ruthless with individual groups of people, or her personal enemies, but then plenty of others have as well. Then we have the likes of Tryion suddenly turning into the early version of the UN off the back of it. Since when did Tyrion or pretty much any of them show concern for ordinary people? Yet suddenly he gets a conscience? Sorry, I don't buy it.