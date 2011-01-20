

That's a bit of a stretch, mate! A proper 'let's try to rationalise this afterwards' take. Yes, she was too impulsive at times, but she still knew how to revenge-kill people calmly; she'd killed the two Frey sons, baked them in a pie, and served it to old Walder whilst wearing a face, then took his face and poisoned all the Frey army. She didn't dive at Walder screaming. And she had little emotional reason to hate the NK.



All that training seemed geared to her acquiring the skills to kill the NK (and Melisandre told her she was destined to kill the NK) in a cunning way and all it came down to was being lucky enough that the NK grabbed her wrist and throat.



My own view is that they wanted to create a scenario where the audience thought she was going to die, whipping up the suspense, before she pulls off a miracle stunt. It was more like a Michael Bay direction.



With a bit more thought, it could have been brilliant and really fit with all that training that she'd done.





Do you want to talk about Daenerys' story arc as well now?



Or the ridiculous way Bran became King?



(I know this is once again going over old ground but fuck it, its the GOT threadShe pretty much crept up on him (until jumping and screaming....). I dunno, there's plenty to criticise about the last season but that particular part has always struck me as moaning for the sake of moaning. The probably used a bit of cinematic license to make it more dramatic, but its not like the Night King could be poisoned or killed in his sleep. They foreshadowed the whole 'dropping her dagger' into her other hand when she was fighting Brienne.Daenerys story arc? Eeek.....yeah again fine with it. It wasn't a sudden descent into being a mad, murderous, crazy woman. They foreshadowed it for the whole show right from the first season. She burnt the witch to death, she locked up her handmaiden and the other guy to starve to death, she burnt the slave trader to death, she burnt the Dothraki to death, she burnt the masters to death, she was at it from pretty much the second season to anyone who opposed her. Again....it was definitely rushed. The last season could quite easily have been fitted into another two or three and would have been a lot better for it, but her actual story arc to me made sense.Same with Bran being king. I'm fully on board with the season (well probably the last couple) being a massive let down because it was stupidly rushed, but the actual outcome I suspect would have been the same had it been another 2/3 seasons and I'm sure with the same reasoning.