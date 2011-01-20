« previous next »
Author Topic: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion  (Read 884760 times)

Online jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15320 on: March 25, 2022, 05:29:11 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2022, 12:25:53 pm
Quite like the Dunk and Egg bits, too...

Dunk and Egg are ace, I loved that book.
Online afc turkish

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15321 on: March 25, 2022, 07:03:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 25, 2022, 05:29:11 pm
Dunk and Egg are ace, I loved that book.

The very narrow, local, person-to-person focus is a nice stylistic contrast to the epic sweep of the Song of Ice and Fire novels...
Offline Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15322 on: March 26, 2022, 01:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 25, 2022, 01:30:21 am
How he became King, or the fact that he became King? If Martin ever finishes the books, Bran will become King.

To be honest that's probably why he hasn't and never will finish the books. He's seen the reaction to certain things that was going to be in the books and thought oh shit. Yeah I'm sure in the books the pacing would have been better etc but the same silly decisions like Bran been king or sending Jon to the wall to defend nothing are all still going to be in the books so he thought fuck that.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15323 on: March 27, 2022, 10:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 26, 2022, 01:53:13 pm
Lg or sending Jon to the wall to defend nothing

If you mean at the end, wasn't he sent beyond the wall, to live like a Wildling?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15324 on: March 27, 2022, 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 27, 2022, 10:04:19 pm
If you mean at the end, wasn't he sent beyond the wall, to live like a Wildling?

He was just going for a walk.

Online afc turkish

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15325 on: March 27, 2022, 10:10:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2022, 10:07:30 pm
He was just going for a walk.



And bring the chains...
Offline El Lobo

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15326 on: March 28, 2022, 09:28:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 05:40:51 pm

That's a bit of a stretch, mate! A proper 'let's try to rationalise this afterwards' take.  :P  Yes, she was too impulsive at times, but she still knew how to revenge-kill people calmly; she'd killed the two Frey sons, baked them in a pie, and served it to old Walder whilst wearing a face, then took his face and poisoned all the Frey army. She didn't dive at Walder screaming. And she had little emotional reason to hate the NK.

All that training seemed geared to her acquiring the skills to kill the NK (and Melisandre told her she was destined to kill the NK) in a cunning way and all it came down to was being lucky enough that the NK grabbed her wrist and throat.

My own view is that they wanted to create a scenario where the audience thought she was going to die, whipping up the suspense, before she pulls off a miracle stunt. It was more like a Michael Bay direction.

With a bit more thought, it could have been brilliant and really fit with all that training that she'd done.


Do you want to talk about Daenerys' story arc as well now?

Or the ridiculous way Bran became King?

(I know this is once again going over old ground but fuck it, its the GOT thread :D)

She pretty much crept up on him (until jumping and screaming....). I dunno, there's plenty to criticise about the last season but that particular part has always struck me as moaning for the sake of moaning. The probably used a bit of cinematic license to make it more dramatic, but its not like the Night King could be poisoned or killed in his sleep. They foreshadowed the whole 'dropping her dagger' into her other hand when she was fighting Brienne.

Daenerys story arc? Eeek.....yeah again fine with it. It wasn't a sudden descent into being a mad, murderous, crazy woman. They foreshadowed it for the whole show right from the first season. She burnt the witch to death, she locked up her handmaiden and the other guy to starve to death, she burnt the slave trader to death, she burnt the Dothraki to death, she burnt the masters to death, she was at it from pretty much the second season to anyone who opposed her. Again....it was definitely rushed. The last season could quite easily have been fitted into another two or three and would have been a lot better for it, but her actual story arc to me made sense.

Same with Bran being king. I'm fully on board with the season (well probably the last couple) being a massive let down because it was stupidly rushed, but the actual outcome I suspect would have been the same had it been another 2/3 seasons and I'm sure with the same reasoning.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15327 on: March 28, 2022, 01:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 27, 2022, 10:04:19 pm
If you mean at the end, wasn't he sent beyond the wall, to live like a Wildling?

Yeah at the end, Even Jon questioned it and said is there still a wall? Obviously when he got there he was like I'm not staying here on my own and buggered off North  ;D
Online jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15328 on: March 28, 2022, 02:27:38 pm »
Game of Thrones isn't even in my top three shows anymore, there are others that have surpassed it in my eyes. In shows like this the consequences of character's actions should be shown. The writers of this show completely forgot about this as the seasons went on. Tyrion destroys a sea fleet with wildfire, no reaction from him. Cersei demolishes and murders hundred's of people with wildfire, no proper consequence is shown. Arya poisons an entire family and bakes them up in pies, once again no consequence on that back of it. Jon Snow executes a young man when he actually had the power to show some mercy and be different, but once again no reaction or consequence. All of these deaden the emotional impact of the show overall because there is nothing that is so bad, that others will actually question it. It is crap writing at the end of the day. I'm not getting into the Dany arc as its been done to death but despite what El Lobo claims nothing in the way she acts throughout the last series, gives a reason as to why behaved the way she did at the end of the show. Yes, she's been ruthless with individual groups of people, or her personal enemies, but then plenty of others have as well. Then we have the likes of Tryion suddenly turning into the early version of the UN off the back of it. Since when did Tyrion or pretty much any of them show concern for ordinary people? Yet suddenly he gets a conscience? Sorry, I don't buy it.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15329 on: March 28, 2022, 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 28, 2022, 02:27:38 pm
Game of Thrones isn't even in my top three shows anymore, there are others that have surpassed it in my eyes. In shows like this the consequences of character's actions should be shown. The writers of this show completely forgot about this as the seasons went on. Tyrion destroys a sea fleet with wildfire, no reaction from him. Cersei demolishes and murders hundred's of people with wildfire, no proper consequence is shown. Arya poisons an entire family and bakes them up in pies, once again no consequence on that back of it. Jon Snow executes a young man when he actually had the power to show some mercy and be different, but once again no reaction or consequence. All of these deaden the emotional impact of the show overall because there is nothing that is so bad, that others will actually question it. It is crap writing at the end of the day. I'm not getting into the Dany arc as its been done to death but despite what El Lobo claims nothing in the way she acts throughout the last series, gives a reason as to why behaved the way she did at the end of the show. Yes, she's been ruthless with individual groups of people, or her personal enemies, but then plenty of others have as well. Then we have the likes of Tryion suddenly turning into the early version of the UN off the back of it. Since when did Tyrion or pretty much any of them show concern for ordinary people? Yet suddenly he gets a conscience? Sorry, I don't buy it.


The Dany problem was that whenever she'd acted violently, it had been against individuals/small groups who had deliberately sought to harm her, or against oppressors of 'ordinary people' (eg, crucifying slave masters in Meereen in revenge for them crucifying slave children to use as signposts toward Meereen in order to mock her). She loves the adulation of the masses ('Mhysa') and even delayed her travel to Westeros to stamp out slavery in Slaver's Bay. To then go on a genocidal spree of murdering all people in KL (including many refugees) and seeming to enjoy it - deeming it 'liberating' the people - didn't make sense. Nor did her turning proto-fascist with a declared mission to 'liberate' the rest of the world.

I get what Lobo says about the ultimate end result being acceptable, and he blames the rushed scripting, which I don't disagree with. The rushed scripting wasn't just out of kilter with the careful characterisation that made the show so good initially; it made the story arc conclusions jarring and unbelievable.
Offline El Lobo

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15330 on: March 28, 2022, 03:32:23 pm »
She slaughtered loads of the white walkers on the other side of the wall, they hadn't done anything to her.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15331 on: March 28, 2022, 03:35:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 28, 2022, 03:32:23 pm
She slaughtered loads of the white walkers on the other side of the wall, they hadn't done anything to her.


Offline RedSince86

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15332 on: March 28, 2022, 03:38:48 pm »
I watched GoT again beginning of last year during lockdown and i ended it at the battle of Winterfell, for me that was the perfect climax to the show, what happened after that episode does not exist to me, i just didn't want to watch the build up to that rushed clusterfuck lazy stupid ending.

So glad those 2 idiots are not going to be involved in Star Wars.
Online jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15333 on: March 28, 2022, 04:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 28, 2022, 03:14:18 pm

The Dany problem was that whenever she'd acted violently, it had been against individuals/small groups who had deliberately sought to harm her, or against oppressors of 'ordinary people' (eg, crucifying slave masters in Meereen in revenge for them crucifying slave children to use as signposts toward Meereen in order to mock her). She loves the adulation of the masses ('Mhysa') and even delayed her travel to Westeros to stamp out slavery in Slaver's Bay. To then go on a genocidal spree of murdering all people in KL (including many refugees) and seeming to enjoy it - deeming it 'liberating' the people - didn't make sense. Nor did her turning proto-fascist with a declared mission to 'liberate' the rest of the world.

I get what Lobo says about the ultimate end result being acceptable, and he blames the rushed scripting, which I don't disagree with. The rushed scripting wasn't just out of kilter with the careful characterisation that made the show so good initially; it made the story arc conclusions jarring and unbelievable.

Yes, I agree with both parts of this, I have never been one of those who has not accepted that Danny could have become another "mad king or queen, the hint was there in her character. But as you say, there is a huge difference in her slaying her enemies and the slave traders and then going on to do what she did at the end, especially when there doesn't seem to have been a tipping moment before that. I don't think any of us disgree that there were rushing issues about the series as a whole.
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 28, 2022, 03:38:48 pm
I watched GoT again beginning of last year during lockdown and i ended it at the battle of Winterfell, for me that was the perfect climax to the show, what happened after that episode does not exist to me, i just didn't want to watch the build up to that rushed clusterfuck lazy stupid ending.

So glad those 2 idiots are not going to be involved in Star Wars.

There was a time when I would have done this myself, but now to me there are better shows out there, that I can enjoy more. So, I can't see me re-watching it.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15334 on: March 28, 2022, 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 28, 2022, 04:03:59 pm
Yes, I agree with both parts of this, I have never been one of those who has not accepted that Danny could have become another "mad king or queen, the hint was there in her character. But as you say, there is a huge difference in her slaying her enemies and the slave traders and then going on to do what she did at the end, especially when there doesn't seem to have been a tipping moment before that. I don't think any of us disgree that there were rushing issues about the series as a whole.
There was a time when I would have done this myself, but now to me there are better shows out there, that I can enjoy more. So, I can't see me re-watching it.


I re-watched a few episodes of season 1 and it's depressing to see how brilliant the characterisation, dialogue and attention to detail was. I had to stop watching any more, as the shadow of Season 8 was always lurking in my mind.
Offline El Lobo

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15335 on: March 28, 2022, 04:30:20 pm »
The tipping points surely were Rhaegal and then Missandeis death (and in that same episode pretty much discovering that the entire North hates her) and also telling Jon he needs to keep schtum about their 'parentage'! But alas again....muchos rush job and would have worked a lot better over 3/4 episodes rather than just the one episode of her world falling apart around her
Offline Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15336 on: March 28, 2022, 04:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 28, 2022, 04:17:25 pm
I had to stop watching any more, as the shadow of Season 8 was always lurking in my mind.

I can still enjoy the earlier seasons thankfully, it's still first class fantasy to me. I can watch those without thinking about Season 8, in my mind those later seasons almost feel like a different show. I'm gonna re-watch from the start one day, just to see if I can pinpoint where I feel the show starts to lose it. My initial feeling is it's probably around Season 4 (Watchers on the Wall is an all-time great). I guess it's not a straightforwardly linear decline, as Dany's story dragging on in Meereen, Jamie/Bronn's underwhelming trip to Dorne and the High Sparrow stuff made Season 5 pretty weak, but then Season 6 had some excellent stuff, up there with the best of the show (Battle of the B's an obvious example).
Offline Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15337 on: March 28, 2022, 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on March 28, 2022, 04:41:36 pm
I can still enjoy the earlier seasons thankfully, it's still first class fantasy to me. I can watch those without thinking about Season 8, in my mind those later seasons almost feel like a different show. I'm gonna re-watch from the start one day, just to see if I can pinpoint where I feel the show starts to lose it. My initial feeling is it's probably around Season 4 (Watchers on the Wall is an all-time great). I guess it's not a straightforwardly linear decline, as Dany's story dragging on in Meereen, Jamie/Bronn's underwhelming trip to Dorne and the High Sparrow stuff made Season 5 pretty weak, but then Season 6 had some excellent stuff, up there with the best of the show (Battle of the B's an obvious example).

Have you read the books? If so, which parts would you say were similarly weak?
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15338 on: March 28, 2022, 07:35:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 28, 2022, 03:38:48 pm
I watched GoT again beginning of last year during lockdown and i ended it at the battle of Winterfell, for me that was the perfect climax to the show, what happened after that episode does not exist to me, i just didn't want to watch the build up to that rushed clusterfuck lazy stupid ending.

So glad those 2 idiots are not going to be involved in Star Wars.

Tbf it's not all their fault. They couldn't wait forever for George R. R. Martin to finish the books. Plus George R. R. Martin said the ending of the books won't be very different from the show, so don't shoot those two messengers. I think people have been too harsh on them, forgetting that they made his books popular and made him rich.
Offline RJH

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15339 on: March 28, 2022, 08:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March 28, 2022, 07:35:00 pm
Tbf it's not all their fault. They couldn't wait forever for George R. R. Martin to finish the books. Plus George R. R. Martin said the ending of the books won't be very different from the show, so don't shoot those two messengers. I think people have been too harsh on them, forgetting that they made his books popular and made him rich.

But a common criticism levelled at GOT is that a lot of the plot lines could have worked if they hadn't been so rushed, and that was apparently down to them - HBO wanted more, but they wanted a single, short final season so they could go off and do other things.

There also seemed to be a general correlation between the quality of the writing and the amount of source material they had to work with.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15340 on: March 28, 2022, 08:59:15 pm »
Quote from: RJH on March 28, 2022, 08:23:37 pm
But a common criticism levelled at GOT is that a lot of the plot lines could have worked if they hadn't been so rushed, and that was apparently down to them - HBO wanted more, but they wanted a single, short final season so they could go off and do other things.

There also seemed to be a general correlation between the quality of the writing and the amount of source material they had to work with.

I don't know their reasons for that, maybe them not having the books to actually read the ongoing story and developing different ideas in the process of how many seasons they can squeeze out of the remaining books and which scenes and lines they are going to adept to the show, it's what created a total mess. Whilst they were working "by the books" it was perfectly fine, they created a masterpiece, but after that they were on their own, and for that i blame that fat prick.
Offline Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15341 on: March 28, 2022, 10:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on March 28, 2022, 08:59:15 pm
I don't know their reasons for that, maybe them not having the books to actually read the ongoing story and developing different ideas in the process of how many seasons they can squeeze out of the remaining books and which scenes and lines they are going to adept to the show, it's what created a total mess. Whilst they were working "by the books" it was perfectly fine, they created a masterpiece, but after that they were on their own, and for that i blame that fat prick.

Completely so.
Online Trada

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm »
Teaser Trailer released


<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9MCqq2LVYw8&amp;feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9MCqq2LVYw8&amp;feature=youtu.be</a>
Online jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
« Reply #15343 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm »
I am really not sure what to expect with this one, maybe it's because I am still feeling sour about GOT, but it didn't really grab me this trailer. What do you think Trada?
