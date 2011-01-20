Sort of but then...that also still made sense with her 'arc'. After her training she lost her shit and killed Meryn Trant, and then after redeeming herself and doing the training AGAIN she lost her shit and killed the waif. Surely the whole point was that she 'could' have been a faceless killer but she wasn't able to 'let her head rule her heart', revenge constantly made her do 'stupid' things and that matches up pretty well with the way she managed to do in the night king.
That's a bit of a stretch, mate! A proper 'let's try to rationalise this afterwards' take.
Yes, she was too impulsive at times, but she still knew how to revenge-kill people calmly; she'd killed the two Frey sons, baked them in a pie, and served it to old Walder whilst wearing a face, then took his face and poisoned all the Frey army. She didn't dive at Walder screaming. And she had little emotional reason to hate the NK.
All that training seemed geared to her acquiring the skills to kill the NK (and Melisandre told her she was destined to kill the NK) in a cunning way and all it came down to was being lucky enough that the NK grabbed her wrist and throat.
My own view is that they wanted to create a scenario where the audience thought she was going to die, whipping up the suspense, before she pulls off a miracle stunt. It was more like a Michael Bay direction.
With a bit more thought, it could have been brilliant and really fit with all that training that she'd done.
Do you want to talk about Daenerys' story arc as well now?
Or the ridiculous way Bran became King?