SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion

Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 10, 2021, 11:57:32 am
Quote from: rk1 on December 10, 2021, 11:30:11 am
Supposed to be 1000 years before GOT.

Any idea what period? Any names? IIRC I heard something about the Starks being a big part, but that may have been another project. 1000 years is pre-Targaryen, isn't it?
Nobby Reserve

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 10, 2021, 12:38:36 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 10, 2021, 11:57:32 am
Any idea what period? Any names? IIRC I heard something about the Starks being a big part, but that may have been another project. 1000 years is pre-Targaryen, isn't it?


This was what HBO put out:

Quote
"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend...it's not the story we think we know."

There's been little official released about the synopsis, but I've heard that the story revolved around the marriage of a Stark and a Casterley (a noble family who were usurped by the Lannisters) and the phenomenon of a Blood Moon, which is followed by meteors, the Long Night, and the emergence of the White Walkers.


One of the many disappointments of GoT is that pretty rubbish explanation of how the White Walkers came to be.
scatman

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 11, 2021, 02:39:28 am
think that series would have been better as the lore around that period sounds superb.
Dench57

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
December 14, 2021, 04:42:43 pm
Quote from: scatman on December 11, 2021, 02:39:28 am
think that series would have been better as the lore around that period sounds superb.

definitely! though I don't know how much GRRM has actually written about that period, would they mostly be making it up from scratch?
whereas the Targaryens seem to be his favourite subject, so I can see why they went with Fire and Blood
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 8, 2022, 10:32:23 pm
Has anyone seen the trailer that has been released today for the final season of Game of Thrones. It's crazy, don't they know it ended four years ago?  ::)
a little break

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 12:18:52 am
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2022, 10:32:23 pm
Has anyone seen the trailer that has been released today for the final season of Game of Thrones. It's crazy, don't they know it ended four years ago?  ::)

huh?? Is this for real?
A-Bomb

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 12:36:45 pm
When is house of the dragons due to go live, do we know yet?
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 12:46:15 pm
Quote from: a little break on January  9, 2022, 12:18:52 am
huh?? Is this for real?

It was in the Independent I think, I caught it on the microsoft edge browser. Very weird.
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 12:51:35 pm
This might be getting into spoiler territory, but I heard that King Robert Baratheon dies. Is this true?
RedSince86

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 12:54:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on January  9, 2022, 12:46:15 pm
It was in the Independent I think, I caught it on the microsoft edge browser. Very weird.
No wonder it was 4 years behind when you are using Edge Browser. ;D
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 02:15:03 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on January  9, 2022, 12:54:54 pm
No wonder it was 4 years behind when you are using Edge Browser. ;D

Quite possible. ;D
oojason

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 06:06:31 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on January  9, 2022, 12:36:45 pm
When is house of the dragons due to go live, do we know yet?

As soon as Jillc breaks the chains of XP and upgrades to Vista, mate.

(I have no idea - it is listed as 'coming in 2022' on the official sites - https://twitter.com/HouseofDragon, www.hbo.com/house-of-the-dragon & www.facebook.com/houseofthedragon)
jillc

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
January 9, 2022, 08:34:05 pm
Quote from: oojason on January  9, 2022, 06:06:31 pm
As soon as Jillc breaks the chains of XP and upgrades to Vista, mate.

(I have no idea - it is listed as 'coming in 2022' on the official sites - https://twitter.com/HouseofDragon, www.hbo.com/house-of-the-dragon & www.facebook.com/houseofthedragon)

Honestly it was true Jase.  ;D
Sangria

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 07:07:35 pm
Apparently Martin has said that his priority is on ongoing TV productions, which includes Dunk and Egg material, and a follow up to Fire and Blood. This new post differs from previous blog posts which asserted that his priority was Winds of Winter. We may not see an ending to ASoIaF.
UntouchableLuis

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Today at 07:48:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:07:35 pm
Apparently Martin has said that his priority is on ongoing TV productions, which includes Dunk and Egg material, and a follow up to Fire and Blood. This new post differs from previous blog posts which asserted that his priority was Winds of Winter. We may not see an ending to ASoIaF.

Yeah I don't think we're getting one now. Genuinely think the tv series gave us most of how he wanted things to go and he's now wondering what he can actually do in the books.
