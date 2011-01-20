Any idea what period? Any names? IIRC I heard something about the Starks being a big part, but that may have been another project. 1000 years is pre-Targaryen, isn't it?



Quote

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend...it's not the story we think we know."

This was what HBO put out:There's been little official released about the synopsis, but I've heard that the story revolved around the marriage of a Stark and a Casterley (a noble family who were usurped by the Lannisters) and the phenomenon of a Blood Moon, which is followed by meteors, the Long Night, and the emergence of the White Walkers.One of the many disappointments of GoT is that pretty rubbish explanation of how the White Walkers came to be.