I can't say I have any wish to watch the show again, but someone did send me a video about some of the highlights. It was a sore reminder of what could have been so much better. Even some of the characters who I wasn't that keen on, it was depressing to be reminded of how so much potential got wasted. Sansa was never a character I was that fond of, and yet on occasion she would show signs of promise and compassion, especially early on when she was stuck in Kings Landing. The way she dealt with the people sheltering with Cersei when the war at Blackwater Bay was raging, was a reminder that characters didn't have to be cynical and shitty. Back then she showed guile, as well as courage, so depressing to think that the programme makers decided that her becoming a mini Lord Baelish was a step-up for her character. Let's not even mention the embarrassing comment about her being raped, and how it somehow "made her the person she became." Yuck. It was such a typical crappy decision, let's shred this female character of every bit of decency that she posses so she can just turn into yet another gutless and cynical arse. While I get that the show was about the pursuit of power it was crazy to think that virtually every character becomes totally obsessed with it, in such a one dimensional way. Her arc in the last season was just a total car crash of a journey, that could have been so much better and had her using her head, instead of acting like a jealous teenager who didn't approve of her "brother's" choice of girlfriend.One of the scenes they showed on the video was of the conversation about Ned promising Jon he would speak about his mother next time they met. I still can't believe that the moment Jon finds out about who his parents are was so underwhelming. Virtually his whole story is about a boy wanting to find out about where he came from, yet it was rushed over like it was of no consequence, just unbelievable rubbish from the writers.