Quote from: kaesarsosei on June  8, 2021, 07:25:21 pm
I am new to this thread, what does this mean?


We're not allowed to say.


"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 14, 2021, 04:24:37 pm

We're not allowed to say.


Agreed.  It will set off a chain reaction of bad events
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Dubred on June 14, 2021, 04:55:09 pm
Agreed.  It will set off a chain reaction of bad events

Censorship. Pah. Some poster will be strong enough to break the chains...
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: afc turkish on June 14, 2021, 05:17:34 pm
Censorship. Pah. Some poster will be strong enough to break the chains...


Even providing a link could be dangerous.
 
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I made a decision recently to start rewatching them again for the first time since the fiasco of Series 7/8 and Ive absolutely fell right back in love it with Im currently at the end of the 2nd series after binge watching.

However in hindsight Im not sure its the right decision. Im really looking forward to seeing some truly epic moments again but then I also know what Ill witness right at the end. Am I just a glutton for punishment??
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: redan on June 29, 2021, 03:32:35 pm
I made a decision recently to start rewatching them again for the first time since the fiasco of Series 7/8 and Ive absolutely fell right back in love it with Im currently at the end of the 2nd series after binge watching.

However in hindsight Im not sure its the right decision. Im really looking forward to seeing some truly epic moments again but then I also know what Ill witness right at the end. Am I just a glutton for punishment??

I often stick the 24/7 GOT channel on when there's nothing else on,not sure if they've done it on purpose or not but it's all spot on until you get to the final series,then the sound goes,so I've not watched the final since it aired.

I still get pissed off when I watch Battle of the Bastards though because Sansa rode off before Ramsey made the threat about feeding them to his dogs as they hadn't been fed in 7 days,yet she knew about it when he was about to get eaten.

Way more annoying than the chains.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  8, 2020, 10:33:58 am
Rewatching this right now. Up to season 5...boys is it easier to follow second time around!

It's actually loads better.

I've just finished it 1st time around. Pretty much watched the 8 seasons over the last 2-3 months. I'd never read the books before and had no concept of the story, characters etc..before watching. I only realised afterwards that the books haven't all been completed and that the TV series spans the published books and beyond.

I quoted the post above because I'm looking forward to rewatching it at some point. I found the 1st 2 or 3 seasons entertaining but difficult to follow all the characters and how they are interlinked. I actually enjoyed the seasons 4-7 a lot more than the 1st 3 seasons. However, I'm wondering if that's because I started to work stuff out by then. Wondering if I'll feel different after re-watching from the start.

In terms of season 8, I didn't think it was as bad as some are/were saying. It's probably the least enjoyable out of the final 5 seasons IMO but still decent. The finale isn't a grandiose ending and feels a little bit like a damp squib but maybe they didn't want a more obvious ending. Overall though I thought GoT was pretty good. Not absolutely top level TV (i.e The Wire) but a rung or 2 below.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 30, 2021, 03:51:11 pm
I often stick the 24/7 GOT channel on when there's nothing else on

Is there a lot of moaning about the RS on that channel?
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
It will probably change closer to the time and once I've seen a few previews and stuff but I have zero enthusiasm for this!

After the worst ending in TV history it's hard to get excited about the new one.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Henry Gale on July 12, 2021, 02:12:26 pm
It will probably change closer to the time and once I've seen a few previews and stuff but I have zero enthusiasm for this!

After the worst ending in TV history it's hard to get excited about the new one.

I will watch it, but I share your concerns to be honest. I still cant re-watch GOT even now. Speaking of GOT I have seen a few videos about George RR Martin admitting certain endings in the book will be different, to the show. Whether we will ever get to read it is another matter though.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Henry Gale on July 12, 2021, 02:12:26 pm
It will probably change closer to the time and once I've seen a few previews and stuff but I have zero enthusiasm for this!

After the worst ending in TV history it's hard to get excited about the new one.

All of those "previews" are just GOT scenes and the young Stannis 🔥 when she was reading to Davos.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
There are a load of people doing reaction videos of the whole series on youtube, it's nice to watch them get all excited knowing what'll happen at the end :D
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I can't say I have any wish to watch the show again, but someone did send me a video about some of the highlights. It was a sore reminder of what could have been so much better. Even some of the characters who I wasn't that keen on, it was depressing to be reminded of how so much potential got wasted. Sansa was never a character I was that fond of, and yet on occasion she would show signs of promise and compassion, especially early on when she was stuck in Kings Landing. The way she dealt with the people sheltering with Cersei when the war at Blackwater Bay was raging, was a reminder that characters didn't have to be cynical and shitty. Back then she showed guile, as well as courage, so depressing to think that the programme makers decided that her becoming a mini Lord Baelish was a step-up for her character. Let's not even mention the embarrassing comment about her being raped, and how it somehow "made her the person she became." Yuck. It was such a typical crappy decision, let's shred this female character of every bit of decency that she posses so she can just turn into yet another gutless and cynical arse. While I get that the show was about the pursuit of power it was crazy to think that virtually every character becomes totally obsessed with it, in such a one dimensional way. Her arc in the last season was just a total car crash of a journey, that could have been so much better and had her using her head, instead of acting like a jealous teenager who didn't approve of her "brother's" choice of girlfriend.

One of the scenes they showed on the video was of the conversation about Ned promising Jon he would speak about his mother next time they met. I still can't believe that the moment Jon finds out about who his parents are was so underwhelming. Virtually his whole story is about a boy wanting to find out about where he came from, yet it was rushed over like it was of no consequence, just unbelievable rubbish from the writers.  :-\
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I hate Benioff and Weiss with every fibre of my body. :no
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillc on July 15, 2021, 08:35:14 am
I will watch it, but I share your concerns to be honest. I still cant re-watch GOT even now. Speaking of GOT I have seen a few videos about George RR Martin admitting certain endings in the book will be different, to the show. Whether we will ever get to read it is another matter though.


Likewise, but hopefully HBO will learn their lesson.

I haven't ever seen a show where clearly the creatives had so completely gave up on a show and phoned in an ending.

Or frankly anything, except university essays where the student's just run out of steam in the last third on an all nighter.

No doubt they were under real pressure to deliver for a long time and were jack of it, but at the end of the day only the outcome matters and what they displayed was a cavalier disrespect for fans who had followed it for so long.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillc on July 20, 2021, 10:16:13 pm
I can't say I have any wish to watch the show again, but someone did send me a video about some of the highlights. It was a sore reminder of what could have been so much better. Even some of the characters who I wasn't that keen on, it was depressing to be reminded of how so much potential got wasted. Sansa was never a character I was that fond of, and yet on occasion she would show signs of promise and compassion, especially early on when she was stuck in Kings Landing. The way she dealt with the people sheltering with Cersei when the war at Blackwater Bay was raging, was a reminder that characters didn't have to be cynical and shitty. Back then she showed guile, as well as courage, so depressing to think that the programme makers decided that her becoming a mini Lord Baelish was a step-up for her character. Let's not even mention the embarrassing comment about her being raped, and how it somehow "made her the person she became." Yuck. It was such a typical crappy decision, let's shred this female character of every bit of decency that she posses so she can just turn into yet another gutless and cynical arse. While I get that the show was about the pursuit of power it was crazy to think that virtually every character becomes totally obsessed with it, in such a one dimensional way. Her arc in the last season was just a total car crash of a journey, that could have been so much better and had her using her head, instead of acting like a jealous teenager who didn't approve of her "brother's" choice of girlfriend.

One of the scenes they showed on the video was of the conversation about Ned promising Jon he would speak about his mother next time they met. I still can't believe that the moment Jon finds out about who his parents are was so underwhelming. Virtually his whole story is about a boy wanting to find out about where he came from, yet it was rushed over like it was of no consequence, just unbelievable rubbish from the writers.  :-\

I can forgive most of the shite they came out with in the last few seasons, Some you've mentioned above and others like the teleporting characters, The whole travel to the north to get a white to convince Cersei etc. But it's the below that made it virtually laughable in the end!

- The committee scene at the end
- Bran becoming king
- Daenerys committing mass genocide
- Jon been sent to the nights watch to watch nothing as there's now nothing to watch.

The fact that those 4 things and more all happened in the last 2 episodes made it the worst ending I've ever seen in a TV show.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 08:58:11 am
I can forgive most of the shite they came out with in the last few seasons, Some you've mentioned above and others like the teleporting characters, The whole travel to the north to get a white to convince Cersei etc. But it's the below that made it virtually laughable in the end!

- The committee scene at the end
- Bran becoming king
- Daenerys committing mass genocide
- Jon been sent to the nights watch to watch nothing as there's now nothing to watch.

The fact that those 4 things and more all happened in the last 2 episodes made it the worst ending I've ever seen in a TV show.

The last three are supposed to be book canon according to those who follow the book, in particular Bran becoming king.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:30:09 am
The last three are supposed to be book canon according to those who follow the book, in particular Bran becoming king.

Yeah I read that too! You would think in the books the lead up to her genocide will be better done and explained a lot better.

That is of course if he ever finishes it.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
I genuinely dont think theres anything storyline-wise that was particularly off in the last season..just that it was all so ridiculously rushed.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:45:42 am
That is of course if he ever finishes it.


Very big 'if'
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:30:09 am
The last three are supposed to be book canon according to those who follow the book, in particular Bran becoming king.

There have been a number of interviews given by Martin which have hinted at him not going the whole route of the show, so it all remains to be seen. The important bit though is it will show the reasons as to why certain characters behave the way they do, rather than rushing through a whole set of events with no thread to link it all together.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:22 am
There have been a number of interviews given by Martin which have hinted at him not going the whole route of the show, so it all remains to be seen. The important bit though is it will show the reasons as to why certain characters behave the way they do, rather than rushing through a whole set of events with no thread to link it all together.

Not the whole route, but some specific story points have been thematically riffed on in past books. Jon Snow being Azor Ahai/the Prince that was promised being one, Bran becoming king being another, Daenerys going off the rails being another. Eg. when Melisandre tries to look for Azor Ahai, she complains that she sees nothing but snow. And also eg. when she looks into a fire to see the king, she doesn't see Stannis, but a wolf-faced boy and a crow with 1001 eyes.

Bran's becoming king, Jon Snow is going to play out the story of Azor Ahai, and Daenerys is going off the deep end. It'll be different in the book, but these things will happen.

Assuming GRRM actually finishes writing of course. Given his physical stature and his tardy writing, I suspect nature will intervene before Dream of Spring is done.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:11:22 am
There have been a number of interviews given by Martin which have hinted at him not going the whole route of the show, so it all remains to be seen. The important bit though is it will show the reasons as to why certain characters behave the way they do, rather than rushing through a whole set of events with no thread to link it all together.

Yeah I don't think those things are necessarily canon given they haven't happened. All that's been said is that the show ending was based on notes from the books.

Frankly given the appalling execution of the show's ending, do you think they gave too many fucks about fidelity to a future book which may or may not ever see the light of day? I doubt it.
Re: SPOILERS The Chainless Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon Discussion
Quote from: jillc on July 20, 2021, 10:16:13 pm
I can't say I have any wish to watch the show again, but someone did send me a video about some of the highlights. It was a sore reminder of what could have been so much better. Even some of the characters who I wasn't that keen on, it was depressing to be reminded of how so much potential got wasted. Sansa was never a character I was that fond of, and yet on occasion she would show signs of promise and compassion, especially early on when she was stuck in Kings Landing. The way she dealt with the people sheltering with Cersei when the war at Blackwater Bay was raging, was a reminder that characters didn't have to be cynical and shitty. Back then she showed guile, as well as courage, so depressing to think that the programme makers decided that her becoming a mini Lord Baelish was a step-up for her character. Let's not even mention the embarrassing comment about her being raped, and how it somehow "made her the person she became." Yuck. It was such a typical crappy decision, let's shred this female character of every bit of decency that she posses so she can just turn into yet another gutless and cynical arse. While I get that the show was about the pursuit of power it was crazy to think that virtually every character becomes totally obsessed with it, in such a one dimensional way. Her arc in the last season was just a total car crash of a journey, that could have been so much better and had her using her head, instead of acting like a jealous teenager who didn't approve of her "brother's" choice of girlfriend.

One of the scenes they showed on the video was of the conversation about Ned promising Jon he would speak about his mother next time they met. I still can't believe that the moment Jon finds out about who his parents are was so underwhelming. Virtually his whole story is about a boy wanting to find out about where he came from, yet it was rushed over like it was of no consequence, just unbelievable rubbish from the writers.  :-\
Some of those are open to interpretation, but one that isn't that follows the same tone of your overall complaints with the writing is how the White Walkers were dealt with. That is easily the biggest fuck up in any thing I have ever watched. Ever. To build this threat from the very opening of the pilot show, and then to swiftly do away with it in the manner that they did is probably the biggest hatchet job ever committed to film.
