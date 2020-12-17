« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 376 377 378 379 380 [381]   Go Down

Author Topic: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones  (Read 817052 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15200 on: December 17, 2020, 08:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on October 11, 2020, 01:13:45 pm
To be fair, you've been rewatching the good stuff. The problem with the last three seasons wasn't  that the story was difficult to follow, it was that the show was utter shit.


I'm another who's started rewatching.

It makes me sad that the last 3 series were as shit as the first few were brilliant.

And they really were brilliant.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • Yes lad!
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15201 on: December 17, 2020, 08:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on October 11, 2020, 01:13:45 pm
To be fair, you've been rewatching the good stuff. The problem with the last three seasons wasn't  that the story was difficult to follow, it was that the show was utter shit.
Season 6 was really good though, it had easily three of the top 10 episodes ever. Season 7 and 8 yes, utter shit.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,464
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15202 on: December 17, 2020, 09:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on December 17, 2020, 08:35:36 pm
Season 6 was really good though, it had easily three of the top 10 episodes ever. Season 7 and 8 yes, utter shit.

Season 6 was when the warning signs were starting though. Granted there were amazing episodes, but there was so much filler it was crazy. Mostly in Dorne relating to the sand snakes, but also Bran stuff.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • Yes lad!
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15203 on: December 17, 2020, 09:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 17, 2020, 09:39:14 pm
Season 6 was when the warning signs were starting though. Granted there were amazing episodes, but there was so much filler it was crazy. Mostly in Dorne relating to the sand snakes, but also Bran stuff.
I dont think there was much Dorne stuff in season 6, that was mostly season 5. The Bran stuff in season 6 were great I thought, all the Tower of Joy and Hodor origin stuff. There were a couple of missteps of course, mostly Arya in Bravos, but on the whole I thought it was one of the most enjoyable seasons.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2020, 09:49:03 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,454
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15204 on: December 17, 2020, 11:22:53 pm »
I can honestly say I haven't watched it since it finished. The ending killed it for me sadly, it all started falling to pieces when they were no longer interested in developing the characters. The moment writers do that, the show just goes to pieces.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,931
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15205 on: December 17, 2020, 11:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Jillc Bell Rock on December 17, 2020, 11:22:53 pm
I can honestly say I haven't watched it since it finished. The ending killed it for me sadly, it all started falling to pieces when they were no longer interested in developing the characters. The moment writers do that, the show just goes to pieces.

Same, I used to rewatch every season before a new one started but haven't watched a single episode since the finale. Maybe one day if the books ever get finished and aren't a huge disappointment I'll read through them and then revisit the show.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15206 on: December 18, 2020, 12:28:28 am »
Quote from: Jillc Bell Rock on December 17, 2020, 11:22:53 pm
I can honestly say I haven't watched it since it finished. The ending killed it for me sadly, it all started falling to pieces when they were no longer interested in developing the characters. The moment writers do that, the show just goes to pieces.

Same.

I think we can all pinpoint where it went wrong though, even though we're not allowed to discuss it
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15207 on: December 18, 2020, 01:13:49 am »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 18, 2020, 12:28:28 am
Same.

I think we can all pinpoint where it went wrong though, even though we're not allowed to discuss it

Broken link in the chain(s), perhaps?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,166
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15208 on: December 18, 2020, 01:17:51 am »
Where is the guy that used to take constant potshots at me when I said that Season 5 onwards (basically whenever D&D deviated from the books) were absolute shit?  ;D


The show is basically unrewatchable now.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15209 on: December 18, 2020, 01:57:00 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on December 18, 2020, 01:17:51 am
Where is the guy that used to take constant potshots at me when I said that Season 5 onwards (basically whenever D&D deviated from the books) were absolute shit?  ;D


The show is basically unrewatchable now.

I'm scared to tell everyone that Mandalorian is shit too, people get too invested in this stuff.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say &quot;NO Discussion of Chains!&quot; Game of Thrones
« Reply #15210 on: December 18, 2020, 02:11:12 am »
I have no problems at all rewatching it, with the exception of the 7 and 8. Mainly 8 though.

When rewatching I can just enjoy the individual episodes for what they are, it really doesnt bother me that it later turned so poor. Plenty of TV shows turned rubbish later on but Ill still happily rewatch them at their peak.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15211 on: December 18, 2020, 02:31:32 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on December 18, 2020, 01:17:51 am
Where is the guy that used to take constant potshots at me when I said that Season 5 onwards (basically whenever D&D deviated from the books) were absolute shit?  ;D


The show is basically unrewatchable now.

Two posts down, one above this one...

S we have no bananas...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,205
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15212 on: December 18, 2020, 04:29:23 pm »
I didnt mind the last few seasons but i can see they were nowhere near the quality of the first few. still a brilliant show with some stunning moments even in the last couple of episodes. the problem is that American writers just cant let go or cant take their time getting things right due to pressure from the companies, look at 'lost'.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
  • In the town where I was born
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say &quot;NO Discussion of Chains!&quot; Game of Thrones
« Reply #15213 on: December 18, 2020, 04:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 18, 2020, 12:28:28 am
Same.

I think we can all pinpoint where it went wrong though, even though we're not allowed to discuss it
Quote from: andyrol on December 18, 2020, 04:29:23 pm
I didnt mind the last few seasons but i can see they were nowhere near the quality of the first few. still a brilliant show with some stunning moments even in the last couple of episodes. the problem is that American writers just cant let go or cant take their time getting things right due to pressure from the companies, look at 'lost'.
This is a more reasoned pov...the show wasn't shit it just went from being one of the best things ever to being run of the mill blockbuster entertainment. And suffered badly in the comparison to itself...
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,068
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15214 on: December 18, 2020, 05:27:47 pm »
Yep, had no desire to rewatch season 8 at all.

Which doesnt make it any less hyperbolic when people say its unwatchable now or the worst tv episode ever like people were spouting at the time ;D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15215 on: December 18, 2020, 08:00:24 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on December 18, 2020, 04:29:23 pm
I didnt mind the last few seasons but i can see they were nowhere near the quality of the first few. still a brilliant show with some stunning moments even in the last couple of episodes. the problem is that American writers just cant let go or cant take their time getting things right due to pressure from the companies, look at 'lost'.

I think everyone involved in the show was done with it. It would have been better with two more seasons but the actors wanted out, the writers wanted out it was just time to go I suppose.

I do remember thinking it would be a very unsatisfying ending no matter what happened. But maybe season 8 stretched across 15-20 episodes would have felt better.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,454
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15216 on: December 19, 2020, 10:22:33 am »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 18, 2020, 08:00:24 pm
I think everyone involved in the show was done with it. It would have been better with two more seasons but the actors wanted out, the writers wanted out it was just time to go I suppose.

I do remember thinking it would be a very unsatisfying ending no matter what happened. But maybe season 8 stretched across 15-20 episodes would have felt better.

Considering all the stuff they had to get through, it was ludicrous to attempt it with so few episodes. I remember an interview with one of the writers claiming that despite having two episodes with blown up war scenes, it would not affect the development of the characters ongoing. It was the most stupid statement I had read in a long time and was basically shown up in the disaster of those last couple of episodes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15217 on: December 19, 2020, 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Jillc Bell Rock on December 19, 2020, 10:22:33 am
Considering all the stuff they had to get through, it was ludicrous to attempt it with so few episodes. I remember an interview with one of the writers claiming that despite having two episodes with blown up war scenes, it would not affect the development of the characters ongoing. It was the most stupid statement I had read in a long time and was basically shown up in the disaster of those last couple of episodes.

Do you think the beats of the plot would have worked as an ending still? Wight's get owned, Cersei gets owned, Dany goes mad, Jon kills her? I feel like half a season of Danerys as an evil ruler would have been fun.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,068
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15218 on: December 19, 2020, 03:00:52 pm »
The way it all went down wasnt a problem at all, for me. It was just rushed as fuck.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15219 on: December 19, 2020, 03:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Elf Lobotomised, Self Sodomised on December 19, 2020, 03:00:52 pm
The way it all went down wasnt a problem at all, for me. It was just rushed as fuck.

Yeah, that's true. Too much fan service too.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • Yes lad!
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15220 on: December 19, 2020, 03:16:59 pm »
I think season 7 and 8, should have been easily 4 full seasons. There was so much major war stuff brushed off like it was nothing that it got ridiculous, especially in season 7. High Garden and Casterly Rock both being taken in what was effectively a 10-minute montage was bonkers.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,454
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15221 on: December 19, 2020, 04:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 19, 2020, 02:56:06 pm
Do you think the beats of the plot would have worked as an ending still? Wight's get owned, Cersei gets owned, Dany goes mad, Jon kills her? I feel like half a season of Danerys as an evil ruler would have been fun.

To me watching a show the most important part of enjoying it is seeing the characters develop properly. I would have had no problems with some of the above provided we had seen some examples of those characters actually going mad. But seeing nothing, makes it really hard to accept. You then have characters just reacting to situations rather than understanding why they act the way they do. I think that approach also helps the actors too, as there is some substance to how they react as well.

I am watching His Dark Materials at the moment on BBC1. All of series two has been taken up developing the two young characters and you can't believe how much better it makes a show, say nothing of enabling the actors to show how that relationship is going. All the emotional moments are better because you can understand how its come about, as you've seen it yourself on the actual screen. GOT used to do that especially in the early days, but it started to lose its way after the books dried up.

I can entirely understand that my enjoyment may not be the same as someone else's. But I just feel like the show was more interested in these big events, then actually taking the characters themselves any further forward.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2020, 04:06:31 pm by Jillc Bell Rock »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,068
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15222 on: December 19, 2020, 04:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 19, 2020, 03:11:28 pm
Yeah, that's true. Too much fan service too.

The fan service was the best part
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,293
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15223 on: December 28, 2020, 11:57:08 pm »
Im watching it all again now

Mrs fir the first time, itll be interesting to see her thoughts ha jong not been influenced largely by the heavily emotionally invested over 10 years

I actually only watched it over 3 as I watched the first 6 seasons in one go

I still maintain that it was brilliant TV. My only disappointment was the last episode, when I hear people going on about lack of development and rushed storys I do get it but for me it works pretty well.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,293
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15224 on: December 28, 2020, 11:58:18 pm »
Quote from: McChrissmaas on Reddit.com on December 18, 2020, 04:47:35 pm
This is a more reasoned pov...the show wasn't shit it just went from being one of the best things ever to being run of the mill blockbuster entertainment. And suffered badly in the comparison to itself...

This hits the nail on the head

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,667
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15225 on: March 11, 2021, 01:27:49 pm »
I was about 10 years late to the party and only watch thrones for the first time this year. Funny reading some of the contemporary comments on this thread and other stuff on the internet. The final episode was a bit meh. No doubt the final season was rushed and too much put into too few episodes although I felt by end of season 6 it was starting to drag a little.

Up to that point though, the show was excellent. Consistently with about 3-4 subplots in every season with really detailed storylines and obviously incredible visual, CGI etc. I loved breaking bad but am always surprised to see it considered as one of the best shows. Wire was more about the bigger picture rather than individual storylines and even main characters like McNulty, we only really scratched the surface with. Sopranos probably is the best of the lot with really detailed story arcs for about 3 or 4 characters throughout the show, and intermittently other characters for about 2 seasons. Hilarious to think what the reaction to the sopranos finale would have been in the current era though. Twitter would have exploded

Both wire and sopranos were brilliant second time round so will probably watch GoT again at some point
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15226 on: April 22, 2021, 03:04:01 pm »
Finally caught up with the trailers for the 'House of the Dragon' prequel. Love the tone of the storytelling.

There's even *gulp* chains featured in one of the trailers.



In other GoT news, "George RR Martin suggests hes hugely behind on long-awaited Winds Of Winter book"

https://www.nme.com/news/tv/george-r-r-martin-suggests-hugely-behind-winds-of-winter-book-2923472

(we'd kinda guessed that one)
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,256
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15227 on: April 22, 2021, 03:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 22, 2021, 03:04:01 pm
Finally caught up with the trailers for the 'House of the Dragon' prequel. Love the tone of the storytelling.

There's even *gulp* chains featured in one of the trailers.



In other GoT news, "George RR Martin suggests hes hugely behind on long-awaited Winds Of Winter book"

https://www.nme.com/news/tv/george-r-r-martin-suggests-hugely-behind-winds-of-winter-book-2923472

(we'd kinda guessed that one)

I didn't even know that had released a trailer!

Maybe he should just get D & D to finish the books for him?  ;D
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,492
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15228 on: April 22, 2021, 03:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on April 22, 2021, 03:09:13 pm

Maybe he should just get D & D to finish the books for him?  ;D

Yeah, they could then be published by Ladybird
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • Yes lad!
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15229 on: April 22, 2021, 03:35:29 pm »
Are people still waiting for him to release the books? Hes never doing that. It would be great if he admitted though, for all those hopeful dummies that still think he cares.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,463
  • Awkward Squad
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15230 on: April 22, 2021, 03:40:51 pm »
.
Huh, I didn't know a 'House Of The Dragon' tv series is going to be a thing...


Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/house-of-the-dragon

HBO announcement video of the series (in amongst other shows coming in 2022) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6soiKvRl5rM

https://ew.com/tv/2019/10/30/house-of-the-dragon-thrones (decent EW.com article dated 20th April)


No chains as yet...

Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,454
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15231 on: Today at 06:20:30 pm »
Are we using this thread for the new show or starting a new one?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,431
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15232 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
If its to remain here, I can edit the title. Remove me and Barney and the chains reference finally :P
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,001
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: SPOILERS Mr Blessed & Mrs Barney say "NO Discussion of Chains!" Game of Thrones
« Reply #15233 on: Today at 09:01:19 pm »
Does the new show have chains?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 376 377 378 379 380 [381]   Go Up
« previous next »
 