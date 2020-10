Didn't see this at the time...a really good watch.



If I had seen this a short time after the Game of Thrones ending I would have come to terms with it a lot sooner. Her point about both Sansa and Daenery's ultimate arc's really chime with my own feelings and its a thing a lot of television writer do with the female characters. I know that GOT is a man's world and by nature a woman's lot was often not too good, but it doesn't mean you have to be somehow grateful to be raped, as it at least contributes to how you end up at the end of the show! Or likewise that we should have seen Dany's true character because she didn't show any pity to Visery's scene when he was being "crowned." So, was she too supposed to be grateful for his bullying and the way he used to slap her, because of what she ultimately becomes? Stupid lines and stupid opinions by the writers to be honest.Anyway I enjoyed that, thanks for posting it.