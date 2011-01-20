I was using the white Arabian that you can tame up in the snow, just through googling "best horse in RDR2". It was really rapid and high stamina, but felt like it would buck me off fairly quick at the first sign of danger. Seemed to get spooked a lot easier than my previous horse; my understanding was that your bond with your horse decided how fast he would buck you off. That might be wrong.





Chapter 6/Epilogue spoilers ahead





Finished the main storyline. Arthur really is a tragic character, and I'd come to really like and care about him, which is a credit to the writers on the game. I knew that once that TB kicked in, he was guaranteed dead before the game ended. Would honestly say he ranks high in the great video game protagonists I think. But after all he'd done to protect and help so many members of the camp, he just got hung out to dry I felt. "Oh Arthur", "thanks Arthur", "you're a good man Arthur" "you don't sound so good Arthur" - any fucking hopes of any of yous stepping in and actually helping the poor bloke out? Sadie I guess. But Charles? John not really, it was always Arthur helping him more. Javier turned out to be a disappointment, in the early chapters he seems liked one of the good ones but he's still siding with Dutch and Micah in that final mission. Maybe he redeems himself in the epilogue, but he seems like a snake to me.



I'm glad I got a proper fist-fight with Micah at the end, there was a certain satisfaction in that scene, proper bludgeoning the shit out of eachother. It was a shame for Arthur that he didn't get to kill him. At least he didn't slip quietly into the shadows. I'm still quite sure John/Sadie will get to kill Micah - though Dutch also deserves to die, I'm not sure it will be by our hand. I know that Bill survives because he's in RDR1 (I think?) but my memory is hazy. I'm at the epilogue part where I've just met Sadie and she's just mentioned Micah so yeah, I'm sure that Rockstar will give us a satisfying ending to that c*nt.



Not sure about the epilogue in general, though I'm not sure how much I've left to go. The shit-shovelling/parenting/"honest life" angle after the gunslinging, murderous excesses of the main game: I get it, but it's still a bit "on the nose". I feel like Abigail is being a bit unfair on John, considering all that John has done (so far) has been put in situations where he has no choice to but to defend himself/his livelihood. They're all self-defence from what I can see. He's not going out looking for trouble, which is how he she puts it.



Anyway yeah. Great game. I'll finish this up soon, try to avoid any more spoilers and then give a summary of my feelings of the remaining game once I have the full picture. (3 years late, I know).