Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 7, 2021, 12:51:40 pm
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March  4, 2021, 01:08:27 pm
I preordered this about a year before it was released, the game arrived on release day. I finally loaded it onto my PS5 last weekend and may actually start playing it tonight! Am looking forward to losing myself in another Rockstar world and loved the previous game.

Ive managed to avoid major story spoilers but if anyone has any great tips for things to do / avoid early on from experience theyd be appreciated!

the first two chapters (the first is basically an intro) are basically tutorials. So, it is a huge game, but you unlock stuff in the first couple chapters, so just enjoy it, it's not a bad idea to get this early stage done as it'll make your open worlding a lot easier. It does take a while to set you up with everything you need

Other than that - explore freely and thoroughly for this is the game's delight. And check out your gang members, I'm STILL hearing new dialogue even now.

Do try the first person mode, at least for on-foot - it removes a bit of the "clunkiness" of moving about.

But basically throw yourself in.

I still have the official guide in my onedrive
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 7, 2021, 08:11:47 pm
And try not to get raped too early in the game,plays havoc with Arthurs piles.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 03:54:57 am
Just had to climb a rock to get a collectable in online. If there's one thing that does my head in with the mechanics it's the character's inability to manage to get up the gentlest of slopes without falling down or sliding. I mean ffs, it's like every character in this game has an inner ear infection.

Up to level 50 now within a few weeks of spending WAY too much time playing. Online is like gaming heroin.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 07:04:14 am
Thanks for the tips for newcomers. Ive only just started and am still very much in the tutorials.

It looks and plays nicely on the PS5 and loading times arent too bad on it. Rockstar just have a way with dialogue and animations that is unique I think. Looking forward to getting stuck into it over the week once the kids are in bed!

After a while with games like Uncharted itll take a while to get used to the specific controls for some actions. Had got used to pressing O for cover before this!
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 03:43:09 pm
If your playing the game for the first time, try not to spend all your money on ammo [i've managed to find some of the locations which have hidden gold bars], camp upgrades become available after the first Strauss money lending mission, so upgrade Dutch lodgings first then upgrade Arthurs, as fast travel becomes available.

Fast travel map is behind Arthurs bed in camp, & when Arthur spawns camp in the wilderness, you can only fast travel to the places you've visited, so it's worth taking the train to some of the places first.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 03:50:38 pm
Oh yeah, if your playing story mode, try not to do next missions straight after you've done the previous mission[unless the story mode auto starts the next mission], take time off to explore the camp[some conversations between other gang members in camp are something else], also take time between missions to explore the map too.

Oh & another thing, without giving spoilers away, try & buy all camp upgrades before Banking The American Art, in chapter 4, camp upgrades are not available in chapter 6.

Also, save the game at certain points, ideally one to 2 saves for every chapter, so you can go back to that point in the game without having to go through the whole story again.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 05:19:22 pm
One more thing, when you do the, First Shall Be Last, mission in chapter 2, no matter what time of day you do the mission[i do it early morning], it'll be early evening & the sun will be setting when arrive back at camp.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 05:50:38 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March  8, 2021, 03:50:38 pm
Oh yeah, if your playing story mode, try not to do next missions straight after you've done the previous mission[unless the story mode auto starts the next mission], take time off to explore the camp[some conversations between other gang members in camp are something else], also take time between missions to explore the map too.

Oh & another thing, without giving spoilers away, try & buy all camp upgrades before Banking The American Art, in chapter 4, camp upgrades are not available in chapter 6.

Also, save the game at certain points, ideally one to 2 saves for every chapter, so you can go back to that point in the game without having to go through the whole story again.


I've spent hours hunting just to get upgrades & now one of the first things I do is catch me the Arabian,love that horse but not as all the npcs do.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 06:20:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  8, 2021, 05:50:38 pm

I've spent hours hunting just to get upgrades & now one of the first things I do is catch me the Arabian,love that horse but not as all the npcs do.

I end up buying the Thoroughbred horse[I renamed it Boadicea II, as Arthur mentioned the horse he had at the start of that mission was Boadicea] on the Hosea hunting mission early in chapter 2, which is good enough for me, & buy the stirrups around $40

The Dinosaur Bones mission is annoying, i completed most of it in chapter 2 only to find out the remainder can't be done until after chapter, 6 as they're in the West Elizabeth area, & New Austin which Arthur cannot enter without a wanted dead or alive warning, & ends up getting shot at first sight by the bounty hunters/pinkerton patrols.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 8, 2021, 11:22:32 pm
Are you able to go fishing yet? If so, it's a good way of building up your health stat meanimg that you'll be able to take more damage. You can then sell the fish to the butcher. If you can find a spot with trout it's useful for building a little early game cash.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 10, 2021, 07:40:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  8, 2021, 05:50:38 pm

I've spent hours hunting just to get upgrades & now one of the first things I do is catch me the Arabian,love that horse but not as all the npcs do.

Hope you and anyone else knows that you can ride up to the Arabian when it's grazing (assume you're not talking about the St Denis one), lasso it from your horse, get off yours with it still lassooed and climb up as its held still, mash Calm throughout but just hold the sticks counter clockwise left down  - or 7PM on the stick throughout, you don't need to move the stick to tame horses, which is odd still works as I thought it was a bug

Boom, Arabian yours in about 30 seconds
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 10, 2021, 09:03:55 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 10, 2021, 07:40:39 pm
Hope you and anyone else knows that you can ride up to the Arabian when it's grazing (assume you're not talking about the St Denis one), lasso it from your horse, get off yours with it still lassooed and climb up as its held still, mash Calm throughout but just hold the sticks counter clockwise left down  - or 7PM on the stick throughout, you don't need to move the stick to tame horses, which is odd still works as I thought it was a bug

Boom, Arabian yours in about 30 seconds


I pent hours hunting,not taming horses  ;D
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 10, 2021, 09:07:12 pm
There's an Arabian that spawns up in the mountains on the West side of Lake Isabella, i came across it when i was free roaming up there
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 10, 2021, 09:15:18 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 10, 2021, 09:07:12 pm
There's an Arabian that spawns up in the mountains on the West side of Lake Isabella, i came across it when i was free roaming up there


Is where I always get it.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 11, 2021, 04:08:24 am
Wish the rose Bay Arabian unlocked a wee bit earlier.

Think even the black one in St Denis (by the theatre at night, you foil a theft) isn't available til a few chapters in

Do wish there was more horse variety. Basically you get the Arabian and that's your lot as anything else is a bit weak. But there's like three in the entire game.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 11, 2021, 04:00:01 pm
As i've said there is Arabian is available from chapter 2, you have to go into the mountains on the north western side of Lake Isabella.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 11, 2021, 09:11:14 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 11, 2021, 04:00:01 pm
As i've said there is Arabian is available from chapter 2, you have to go into the mountains on the north western side of Lake Isabella.

Yeah mate I know? there's two others

the Rose Bay one has the best stats
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
March 11, 2021, 11:15:25 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 11, 2021, 04:08:24 am
Wish the rose Bay Arabian unlocked a wee bit earlier.

Think even the black one in St Denis (by the theatre at night, you foil a theft) isn't available til a few chapters in

Do wish there was more horse variety. Basically you get the Arabian and that's your lot as anything else is a bit weak. But there's like three in the entire game.

The Missouri Fox Trotter is better than the Arabian.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 09:40:04 am
Quote from: Darren G on March 11, 2021, 11:15:25 pm
The Missouri Fox Trotter is better than the Arabian.

That's another one locked behind progress

Not expecting random pardners you see on the trail to have these amazing horses but, I'd like to rustle them or some shit

The white Arabian, when I first saw it, got it killed and caught it again later... seems very videogamey
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 02:02:02 pm
Have to say, i brought the thoroughbred in the Hosea bear hunting mission in chapter 2, a few stirrup upgrades to get the best from the horse, & i'm quite happy with that horse, so not bothered going for the others
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 08:44:50 pm
Arabians are wank. There's a nice white Andalusion up in Roanoke, war horse. Sure you can get it early enough into the game. You gotta catch it though. I used the Ardennes war horse when i first got the special edition. Changed it's hair to white, called it thirty thirty after the horse from Bravestarr. We had quite the bond! when you go pretty much the whole game with the one horse you're gonna.
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March 11, 2021, 11:15:25 pm
The Missouri Fox Trotter is better than the Arabian.
That's the ideal horse for playing the game. On replay when i got that silver dapple, i suddenly slowed down the gameplay. Just trotting around. Beautiful horse
Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
Today at 02:44:21 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:40:04 am
That's another one locked behind progress

Not expecting random pardners you see on the trail to have these amazing horses but, I'd like to rustle them or some shit

The white Arabian, when I first saw it, got it killed and caught it again later... seems very videogamey

It' s not locked behind progress. It spawn intermittently just outside of Saint Denis.
