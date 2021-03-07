Oh yeah, if your playing story mode, try not to do next missions straight after you've done the previous mission[unless the story mode auto starts the next mission], take time off to explore the camp[some conversations between other gang members in camp are something else], also take time between missions to explore the map too.



Oh & another thing, without giving spoilers away, try & buy all camp upgrades before Banking The American Art, in chapter 4, camp upgrades are not available in chapter 6.



Also, save the game at certain points, ideally one to 2 saves for every chapter, so you can go back to that point in the game without having to go through the whole story again.