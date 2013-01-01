I preordered this about a year before it was released, the game arrived on release day. I finally loaded it onto my PS5 last weekend and may actually start playing it tonight! Am looking forward to losing myself in another Rockstar world and loved the previous game.
Ive managed to avoid major story spoilers but if anyone has any great tips for things to do / avoid early on from experience theyd be appreciated!
the first two chapters (the first is basically an intro) are basically tutorials. So, it is a huge game, but you unlock stuff in the first couple chapters, so just enjoy it, it's not a bad idea to get this early stage done as it'll make your open worlding a lot easier. It does take a while to set you up with everything you need
Other than that - explore freely and thoroughly for this is the game's delight. And check out your gang members, I'm STILL hearing new dialogue even now.
Do try the first person mode, at least for on-foot - it removes a bit of the "clunkiness" of moving about.
But basically throw yourself in.
I still have the official guide in my onedrive