Author Topic: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games  (Read 202909 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 12:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on March  4, 2021, 01:08:27 pm
I preordered this about a year before it was released, the game arrived on release day. I finally loaded it onto my PS5 last weekend and may actually start playing it tonight! Am looking forward to losing myself in another Rockstar world and loved the previous game.

Ive managed to avoid major story spoilers but if anyone has any great tips for things to do / avoid early on from experience theyd be appreciated!

the first two chapters (the first is basically an intro) are basically tutorials. So, it is a huge game, but you unlock stuff in the first couple chapters, so just enjoy it, it's not a bad idea to get this early stage done as it'll make your open worlding a lot easier. It does take a while to set you up with everything you need

Other than that - explore freely and thoroughly for this is the game's delight. And check out your gang members, I'm STILL hearing new dialogue even now.

Do try the first person mode, at least for on-foot - it removes a bit of the "clunkiness" of moving about.

But basically throw yourself in.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 08:11:47 pm »
And try not to get raped too early in the game,plays havoc with Arthurs piles.
Offline Darren G

Re: Red Dead Redemption - Rockstar Games
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 03:54:57 am »
Just had to climb a rock to get a collectable in online. If there's one thing that does my head in with the mechanics it's the character's inability to manage to get up the gentlest of slopes without falling down or sliding. I mean ffs, it's like every character in this game has an inner ear infection.

Up to level 50 now within a few weeks of spending WAY too much time playing. Online is like gaming heroin.
