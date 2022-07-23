Apart from his immense skill and ability to score anywhere around the box, what made him the best player ever (IMO) was his ability to control a game from the centre forward position .he would pass the ball where a player should be or could be to get away from an opponent. It was hilarious watching him play with Barney, who took years to understand where he should be making his runs always think it was Karma that Barney won us 2 European Cups , after all the stick he took from Kenny.



Kenny almost had a remote control the way he played. Probably best exemplified in the latter stages of 85-86 when brought himself back in the team physically he was gone, but he guided us to win the last 12 games through his guile and touch.



Maradona in the 86 World Cup did it a different way and the nearest thing Ive seen to him in English football is Cantona.