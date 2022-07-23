Peak Kenny was 82-83 season. Hadn't been great the previous 2 seasons - spurts of form but up and down - but 82-83 specifically October to March he was unplayable. Making and scoring goals, the latter had fallen off for a while. Rush coming through gave him a new lease of life. Never been a better forward double act than those two. One problem then was the lack of TV - so for instance his Christmas hat trick v Man City is only for people who were there. But hey, there's always the through ball v Watford for people who weren't. 'Elton, what's the score?' To be fair, he responded with a smile. In fact, Elton paid tribute to Kenny during the recent concert at Anfield. Nice touch.