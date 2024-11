Akira Toriyama

5th Apr 1955 - 1st Mar 2024



I don't think it is hyperbole to say DBZ is probably the most influential anime ever made. I know it's the first one I ever watched (without knowing it was anime) and I think that's a common theme. It's basically the godfather of Shonen anime, instrumental in inspiring countless series. Looking at the reaction to Akira's death in Latin America, Africa and Europe shows the reach and influence his manga has had on people.