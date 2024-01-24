« previous next »
Quote from: macca007 on January 24, 2024, 07:35:29 am
Uk netflix has just got the anime. Think the only thing pre this, other than the live action, is one of the films.

So for the anime they have started with episode 1089. The latest arc...

Why would they think that's a good idea. Fine for me as I'd just caught up again, but defo not for the majority

I think you might be both talking about different things here, Netflix are making a new adaption of the anime without any filler, I think red mongoose was talking about that.

I've always been daunted by the size of One Piece myself so would love to jump into it without any filler.
Quote from: leinad on Today at 12:34:08 am
I think you might be both talking about different things here, Netflix are making a new adaption of the anime without any filler, I think red mongoose was talking about that.

I've always been daunted by the size of One Piece myself so would love to jump into it without any filler.

Yeah, that's what I was talking about. I really envy you getting to watch it all from the beginning. I'm not particularly bothered by filler, especially when the story's emotional payoff is so consistently massive. You'd think that having a backstory for every conceivable character or situation would occasionally become tiresome, but they always, always stick the landing.

It's simply the greatest story ever told IMO.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:15:12 am
Yeah, that's what I was talking about. I really envy you getting to watch it all from the beginning. I'm not particularly bothered by filler, especially when the story's emotional payoff is so consistently massive. You'd think that having a backstory for every conceivable character or situation would occasionally become tiresome, but they always, always stick the landing.

It's simply the greatest story ever told IMO.

I am looking forward to seeing what all the praise is about! I know a few things that happen but there is that many chapters I don't think it matters.

One of my favourite things about modern anime is no filler. Compare old Bleach to TYBW and it's night and day.
