I think you might be both talking about different things here, Netflix are making a new adaption of the anime without any filler, I think red mongoose was talking about that.



I've always been daunted by the size of One Piece myself so would love to jump into it without any filler.



Yeah, that's what I was talking about. I really envy you getting to watch it all from the beginning. I'm not particularly bothered by filler, especially when the story's emotional payoff is so consistently massive. You'd think that having a backstory for every conceivable character or situation would occasionally become tiresome, but they always, always stick the landing.It's simply the greatest story ever told IMO.