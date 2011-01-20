I'd say a "no filler" guide is essential when watching either Bleach or Naruto, you don't have to worry about missing anything as the point of filler is to not change anything.
I trust you, mate, and others have told me the same - the problem is inside my head. I may try to give it a go again, though, because I'm not sure I feel like slogging through 200+ more episodes before getting to Thousand Year War.
I've also been watching "Arknights Animation: Prelude to Dawn," which is absolutely stunning to look at and quite decent overall, and "The Eminence in Shadow," which doesn't make a lot of sense just yet, but which I am enjoying for the most part. And "One Piece," obviously.