Topic: Anime Anyone?

macca007

Re: Anime Anyone?
July 26, 2021, 10:39:31 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on July 25, 2021, 10:35:28 pm
Getting a bit frustrated with 7 Deadly Sins.  Too many people getting mortally wounded or dying and then coming back to life straight away, and other people being bad guys but then good guys but then bad guys but not really they're a good guy now.

It's a fun show, but it feels a little cheap and I just don't buy it when someone gets messed up anymore.  About midway through the third season.

A lot of that gets explained as it goes. And some don't always make it...
Garrus

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 15, 2021, 04:37:05 am
I've always wanted to watch Evangelion but never quite got around to it. Noticed there's a set of four films which is supposedly a retelling of the story. Should I go straight to these and skip the TV version and the original two films?
Redcap

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 15, 2021, 06:15:26 am
Quote from: Garrus on August 15, 2021, 04:37:05 am
I've always wanted to watch Evangelion but never quite got around to it. Noticed there's a set of four films which is supposedly a retelling of the story. Should I go straight to these and skip the TV version and the original two films?

I read the wikipedia summaries (having watched the original). I probably wouldn't go there, because it goes off the deep end just as much (if not even more) than the original series.
Garrus

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 15, 2021, 07:11:06 am
Quote from: Redcap on August 15, 2021, 06:15:26 am
I read the wikipedia summaries (having watched the original). I probably wouldn't go there, because it goes off the deep end just as much (if not even more) than the original series.
Thanks. Think I'll watch the TV series first up then.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 15, 2021, 09:56:26 am
Quote from: Garrus on August 15, 2021, 07:11:06 am
Thanks. Think I'll watch the TV series first up then.
Definitely watch the TV series first, then the early 00s movie End of Evangelion. THEN these Rebuilds.

The Rebuild movies are an alternate telling of the story that at some point go off into their own direction, and have subtle callbacks etc. It wouldn't make any sense for you if you watched those first. They are well worth watching though! I watched the 4th movie on friday night and it was worth the wait.
Garrus

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 15, 2021, 10:06:28 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on August 15, 2021, 09:56:26 am
Definitely watch the TV series first, then the early 00s movie End of Evangelion. THEN these Rebuilds.

The Rebuild movies are an alternate telling of the story that at some point go off into their own direction, and have subtle callbacks etc. It wouldn't make any sense for you if you watched those first. They are well worth watching though! I watched the 4th movie on friday night and it was worth the wait.
Alright, thanks, sounds good!
Garrus

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 17, 2021, 11:46:37 am
Binged through Death Note for the first time.

Spoiler
It was really, really good at least until L's death. Dragged for a bit after that but the resolution was solid enough.
[close]
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 18, 2021, 02:40:14 am
That's usually the general consensus with Death Note. Also agree with the guys about Evangelion, start with the series. It gets a bit weird towards the end but is deffo worth watching. I think Anno said he was depressed when he made Evangelion and it mirrored his emotions, it definitely shows lol.
Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: Anime Anyone?
August 18, 2021, 11:23:13 am
Quote from: leinad on August 18, 2021, 02:40:14 am
That's usually the general consensus with Death Note. Also agree with the guys about Evangelion, start with the series. It gets a bit weird towards the end but is deffo worth watching. I think Anno said he was depressed when he made Evangelion and it mirrored his emotions, it definitely shows lol.

And a note about Evangelion: its theme song is the most karaoked anime song ever. The OP theme of Touch is usually considered to be the second.

A Cruel Angel's Thesis (Yoko Takahashi)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU21rCWkuJw

Touch (Yoshimi Iwasaki)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4klawrwXpD4

Another of my favourites, the OP theme of Maison Ikkoku.

Kanashimi yo Konnichiwa (Yuki Saito)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znCRPdCabvQ
macca007

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 18, 2021, 08:22:06 pm
Quote from: Garrus on August 17, 2021, 11:46:37 am
Binged through Death Note for the first time.

Spoiler
It was really, really good at least until L's death. Dragged for a bit after that but the resolution was solid enough.
[close]

Pretty much what everyone I know thinks. Still a very good watch for the most part just has a lull at that point
Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 24, 2021, 11:36:22 am
Casting for the live action Bebop series looks so off to me. I like John Cho but he doesn't seem the right fit. The others are worse.

https://deadline.com/2021/08/netflix-cowboy-bebop-premiere-date-john-cho-spike-spiegel-first-look-images-1234819040/
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 24, 2021, 12:23:25 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 24, 2021, 11:36:22 am
Casting for the live action Bebop series looks so off to me. I like John Cho but he doesn't seem the right fit. The others are worse.

https://deadline.com/2021/08/netflix-cowboy-bebop-premiere-date-john-cho-spike-spiegel-first-look-images-1234819040/

Jet looks way too young and not bulky enough.

Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 24, 2021, 03:34:45 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 24, 2021, 12:23:25 pm
Jet looks way too young and not bulky enough.



Yeah I'm not sure how they'll make his backstory believable.

On the flip side Spike is too old. ;D
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 24, 2021, 05:46:16 pm
John Cho has the acting chops but isn't what I think of when I think of Spike plus isn't he meant to be what, 25/26? like you said he looks older than Jet.

The clothes look like bad cosplay, hopefully that's fixed up in post. I remember pictures from before the Witcher aired that looked bad but ended up looking okay.

tubby

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 24, 2021, 05:53:04 pm
Young Benicio Del Toro is the only acceptable choice for Spike.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 24, 2021, 09:22:53 pm
Faye is also too meh.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
September 26, 2021, 04:51:09 pm
https://youtu.be/Yq2N-9EmedA

The Cowboy Bebop live action intro.

Does anyone know how to embed videos on here?
Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
October 12, 2021, 01:26:13 pm
Quote from: leinad on September 26, 2021, 04:51:09 pm
https://youtu.be/Yq2N-9EmedA

The Cowboy Bebop live action intro.

Does anyone know how to embed videos on here?

[flash=640,360]https://www.youtube.com/v/Yq2N-9EmedA[/flash]

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yq2N-9EmedA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yq2N-9EmedA</a>
tubby

Re: Anime Anyone?
October 12, 2021, 01:27:45 pm
Always felt the anime was overrated, never really got the hype for it, so I expect I'll be less annoyed than others if the live action strays far from its source material.
Garrus

Re: Anime Anyone?
October 13, 2021, 04:52:21 am
Second season of Demon Slayer has just started airing albeit the first arc is a re-telling of the movie with some new scenes.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
October 13, 2021, 04:41:17 pm
Trailer for the final part of the final season of AoT is out:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jRVKBrJ7X-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jRVKBrJ7X-o</a>
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
October 13, 2021, 09:38:50 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 12, 2021, 01:26:13 pm
[flash=640,360]https://www.youtube.com/v/Yq2N-9EmedA[/flash]

Cheers mate.


The last season of AOT is going to be so hype!
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 4, 2021, 04:12:02 pm
Finally got around to watching Cowboy Bebop.

Didn't really enjoy the first few episodes. But then it got better and better. Or maybe it was good from the beginning and I needed time to be comfortable with it.

But wow! No words to describe how I am feeling right now. I feel like the story overall is a bit sad, but I am content with how it all went down.

Jumped to the top of my favourites. Will be watching this back again loads in the future.

Definitely recommend this to anyone interested.
Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 28, 2021, 06:18:28 am
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on November  4, 2021, 04:12:02 pm
Finally got around to watching Cowboy Bebop.

Didn't really enjoy the first few episodes. But then it got better and better. Or maybe it was good from the beginning and I needed time to be comfortable with it.

But wow! No words to describe how I am feeling right now. I feel like the story overall is a bit sad, but I am content with how it all went down.

Jumped to the top of my favourites. Will be watching this back again loads in the future.

Definitely recommend this to anyone interested.

And now feast your eyes on what they did with the live action series :lmao :lmao :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1KMlm0TVJKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1KMlm0TVJKA</a>
Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 29, 2021, 05:50:31 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 28, 2021, 06:18:28 am
And now feast your eyes on what they did with the live action series :lmao :lmao :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1KMlm0TVJKA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1KMlm0TVJKA</a>
Yikes. I am glad I didn't watch the live action series now. "Fearless" for fucks sake.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 9, 2022, 04:24:11 pm
Last season of AOT starts today!
ToneLa

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 9, 2022, 04:37:19 pm
really tired of anime as it's bloody everywhere online, but watched the first episode of Cowboy Bebop and loved it
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 10, 2022, 11:48:23 am
Quote from: leinad on January  9, 2022, 04:24:11 pm
Last season of AOT starts today!


The dub version only out later this month, I've been told.

TipTopKop

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
Between 2011 and now, what would you lads recommend for an anime series that has concluded?

I watched Trigun (that one hit different, as kids of today like to write, dunno why), Cowboy Bebop, Planetes, Hell Girl, Hellsing ...and a few others. Enjoyed them all.

I'm into action generally, maybe even vampires or zombies thrown in. I tend to avoid the magic spells stories and ones that play like a role play card game, or the mecha anime, or the really sloooooow developing ones. I don't mind if a story has elements of any of that (Hell Girl was really nice and had curses and so on), but perhaps it wasn't all about that, or it wasn't central to the themes as such.

So yeah if anyone has any recommendations for a complete series, or one off movies, please list away!
Sangria

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 01:16:28 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
Between 2011 and now, what would you lads recommend for an anime series that has concluded?

I watched Trigun (that one hit different, as kids of today like to write, dunno why), Cowboy Bebop, Planetes, Hell Girl, Hellsing ...and a few others. Enjoyed them all.

I'm into action generally, maybe even vampires or zombies thrown in. I tend to avoid the magic spells stories and ones that play like a role play card game, or the mecha anime, or the really sloooooow developing ones. I don't mind if a story has elements of any of that (Hell Girl was really nice and had curses and so on), but perhaps it wasn't all about that, or it wasn't central to the themes as such.

So yeah if anyone has any recommendations for a complete series, or one off movies, please list away!

Patlabor. Contains mecha, but are mainly police procedurals. The first two movies were made by Mamoru Oshii, and apparently got him the Ghost in the Shell gig.
zadoktBeast

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 01:41:54 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm
Between 2011 and now, what would you lads recommend for an anime series that has concluded?

I watched Trigun (that one hit different, as kids of today like to write, dunno why), Cowboy Bebop, Planetes, Hell Girl, Hellsing ...and a few others. Enjoyed them all.

I'm into action generally, maybe even vampires or zombies thrown in. I tend to avoid the magic spells stories and ones that play like a role play card game, or the mecha anime, or the really sloooooow developing ones. I don't mind if a story has elements of any of that (Hell Girl was really nice and had curses and so on), but perhaps it wasn't all about that, or it wasn't central to the themes as such.

So yeah if anyone has any recommendations for a complete series, or one off movies, please list away!

Film-wise, Ninja Scroll and Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust are absolutely excellent (both by Yoshiaki Kawajiri). Bloodlust in particular is just how I imagine vampires and vampire stories to be; they're not your friends, they're aloof and terrifying, and they've never heard of 'Twilight'!

Series-wise, if you liked Bebop then Samurai Champloo is nearly as good, a very fun watch

EDIT: I just realised you said 2011 onwards! My bad ignore everything I said (but also don't lol)
