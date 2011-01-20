Between 2011 and now, what would you lads recommend for an anime series that has concluded?



I watched Trigun (that one hit different, as kids of today like to write, dunno why), Cowboy Bebop, Planetes, Hell Girl, Hellsing ...and a few others. Enjoyed them all.



I'm into action generally, maybe even vampires or zombies thrown in. I tend to avoid the magic spells stories and ones that play like a role play card game, or the mecha anime, or the really sloooooow developing ones. I don't mind if a story has elements of any of that (Hell Girl was really nice and had curses and so on), but perhaps it wasn't all about that, or it wasn't central to the themes as such.



So yeah if anyone has any recommendations for a complete series, or one off movies, please list away!